Jesmyn Ward’s “Let Us Descend” opens with a bang — literally. Readers are introduced to Annis, protagonist and enslaved woman pre-Civil War, by a swift hit to her shoulder from her loving mother, establishing her heritage of warrior women. With each strike of her tree limb weapon, Annis learns to fight and spar the way her grandmother once did in Africa before being forced into slavery in the United States.

These secret training sessions, which are held in the darkness of the night under the cover of the forest close to their quarters, are one way Annis and her mother can retain a sense of power despite their lack of agency as enslaved people. Though their freedom is severely limited, they find it in their secret battles. In addition to their midnight fights, Annis’ mother also teaches her to forage for mushrooms and herbs, which allow her to nourish and defend herself as well as plant the seeds for her eventual elements-driven spirituality.

As a reader somewhat unacquainted with mythical realism, I went into the novel hesitantly. I was unsure if I would enjoy reading about warrior women or earthy spirits as I typically prefer nonfiction and literary realism. However, as I read on, I began to understand that the spirits, herbs, warriors and even the all-encompassing romance Annis felt were very much real — in fact, they were the only way she was able to make it through the impossible conditions of the world she lived in.

When her “Sire” sells her mother to slave traders and later when Annis herself is sold, all that is left of her mother and support system are her skills and beliefs. Tied up and forced to walk from North Carolina to New Orleans, Annis has no agency, no energy and no one to lean on. She has nothing.

It’s only then, when she has nothing left to turn to, that Annis first meets Aza, the wind spirit who took her grandmother’s name after being called to her during her perilous journey to the United States. Since then, Aza has stayed with her family, guiding Annis’ mother and now, finally, Annis. With nowhere else to turn, Annis finds guidance and support in Aza and the natural world.

In giving Annis spirits to lean on, Ward remarkably transforms the story from one of hopeless cruelty to strength. Annis’ connection to the world around her allows her to maintain strength and dignity in the face of brutal, inhumane treatment. In doing so, Ward sheds light not only on the horrors of slavery but also on the endurance of the human spirit.

Annis hears the water call to her temptingly when she crosses perilous rivers, and the earth bends and supports her when she escapes the punishment ‘hole.’ When she ultimately escapes her enslavement, she uses the wind, earth and water to rush away in the river and forage for food.

Annis’ plight is made tangible by Ward’s beautiful, intentional descriptions. I felt Annis’ heartbreak at losing her mother, grimaced at the aching pain in her feet and cried when she cried. I imagined swimming in a wide river, hearing a voice call to me from its depths and foraging for bright orange mushrooms in the forest by Annis’ quarters.

After relying on the elements time and again, it is Annis’ intellect and bravery that lead to her freedom in the end. Rather than relying on the elements, she takes control of them, regaining the agency that was stolen from her. Her ability to find strength in her heritage and her mother’s memory, which then translates into the resilience and resistance used to find freedom, is beautiful and empowering.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Ward discusses Annis’ unique agency as an enslaved person in tune with the elements.

“She has emotional agency. She has imaginative agency. She has the agency of memory. She also has a type of spiritual agency,” Ward said. “So I think that all of these agencies combined gave her a way to move through the world that was not confined … that was not constrained by the system of slavery.”

Ward’s mystical world does just that — it is Annis’ imagination, spirituality and determination that give her freedom in confinement and ultimately lead to her escape.

Amid grave injustice and restriction, Annis finds a way to tap into power all around her. “Let Us Descend” is triumphant — it is a beautiful story of strength, hope, the endurance of the human spirit and a Black woman’s reclamation of her power.

