For someone who loves to read and won’t shut up about it, I am probably the most boring book recommender. I don’t read boring books, but I’ll only ever have one suggestion for someone. I guess I could offer someone my favorite mystery-thriller (“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley), the best memoir I’ve read (“The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls) or my most recent five-star that surprised me (“Bunny” by Mona Awad); but none of them perfectly encapsulate what I love so much about reading. So, without fail, I find myself coming back to the same book to recommend time and time again: Read “Beartown.”

For those who aren’t familiar, Fredrik Backman’s “Beartown” is the first book in a trilogy about a hockey team in the middle of the woods. Now, if you’ve put off reading the “Beartown” series because you have no desire to read about hockey, I understand. In fact, the only reason I picked up this book in the first place was that it had “bear” in the name and bears were my favorite animal at the time. Hockey was certainly not the driving factor behind me reading the book. When I tell people one of my all-time favorite books is about a small-town hockey team, I am usually met with disinterest and blank stares — how could hockey be revolutionary?

But, as I tell anyone who will listen, one’s knowledge of and interest in hockey has little to no bearing on this book’s ability to move them. It’s probably the least important part. So what’s the series about if not hockey? As Backman writes throughout these books, “Only everything.”

“Beartown” uncovers the nuances behind loyalty, family and the values we hold. Beartown is a small town in the middle of the woods, and the single most important thing in the community is hockey. As these stories often go, Beartown is battling not only to win their league, but also for survival; sponsorship, funds and support are all dependent on the current season’s success. In the first novel, readers follow the story of the junior hockey team — one that is so close to making their small town proud.

Everyone in Beartown is counting down the days until the juniors are victorious against their neighboring town and rival team, Hed. But when an essential player commits an unforgivable act nights before the big game, everyone in the town must decide who they will support — the side that will undoubtedly lead Beartown to victory, or the one that honors truth but will bring everything crashing down. This novel is not about hockey, but the people who live for the sport and those who live in spite of it.

Keeping all the characters straight in this series is no small feat, but Backman masterfully weaves different perspectives together, making it feel as if you’ve known these characters all your life. We meet Peter Andersson, the general manager of the club and his aspiring rock star daughter, Maya. Sune, the old and traditional A-team coach, is countered with Tails, the local businessman. Readers quickly love the underdog of the junior team as well as the silent brute. All of the personalities of the town are uncovered throughout the series, and Backman leaves no stone unturned.

Novels with multiple perspectives rarely get the balance right — we often care more about some characters than others. Backman challenges this notion and creates a story in which every character adds something. Every character is flawed and their decisions are often ugly. Because of this, we can’t help but find ourselves within them: their struggles, vices, aspirations and values. Backman’s writing is truly unique, and throughout the novel we look through intimate windows into each character’s life from his wise narration. Without each perspective, the story would be incomplete.

Besides the characters, the best part about reading “Beartown” is that there are two more books to read when you finish the first. I’m so rarely excited to dive into a sequel to a book I love because, time and time again, sequels miss the mark. I am here to attest that “Us Against You,” the sequel to “Beartown,” might be on par with what “Catching Fire” is to “The Hunger Games” — that is, extraordinary.

“Us Against You” continues to narrate the story of Beartown hockey and its heightened rivalry with Hed. Despite the team’s budding success in the last book, there is still profound tension between working hard for salvation and actually getting there. “Beartown” is tethered to hope, competition and hard decisions; “Us Against You” confronts the consequences of these decisions and explains how the small town might move on from them. In this novel, hockey connects the lives of the young and old residents of Beartown.

In the third book, “The Winners,” Backman spares no expense in his narration, exceeding 600 pages. This novel gives readers the first look into the other side of the story by sharing multiple perspectives from Hed. From these opposing perspectives, we see how our assumptions and group affiliations may lead us to make incomplete judgments.

When I finished reading this series, I was heartbroken — over the bittersweet ending but also over the characters that I would never read about again. One of Backman’s most masterful qualities as a writer is that he tells his readers — without them realizing — exactly how the story is going to end right from the first book. It wasn’t until I reread the series that I saw the seeds he planted right from the start. Backman spoils his own book, makes impossible characters likable and weaves infinite perspectives into one cohesive story — he does the impossible, all while writing about a small hockey town in the middle of the woods. He takes the unrelatable and makes it about everything.

