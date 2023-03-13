Content warning: brief mention of sexual assault

In the early chapters of Leigh Bardugo’s “Ninth House,” the first book in the Alex Stern series, several Yale students kidnap a man, sedate him and inspect his vital organs to predict the future of the stock market. It’s in this strange, hazy atmosphere that the series thrives, weaving a sinister current of the arcane into the lives of the New Haven elite.

The series follows Galaxy “Alex” Stern, a recovering addict from California with the supernatural ability to see the spirits of the dead. After her abilities offer her a new life at Yale University, she is thrust into the hidden world of the New Haven occult, where eight of the university’s secret societies guard the secrets of magic and use them to further the interests of America’s elites. Working for Lethe, the titular ninth society, Alex is tasked with checking the power of the societies and preventing the dead from interfering with their rituals.

Throughout the first book, Alex struggles to adjust to her freshman year at Yale while being shown the ropes at Lethe by her mentor: lonely rich boy Darlington. In between observing rituals and struggling through midterm exams, Alex gets drawn into a murder investigation — one with eerie similarities to traumatic events in her past life in California — that unearths a conspiracy involving members of the societies and Lethe.

Then, about halfway through her first year, Darlington gets dragged away to hell by a demon. Things get rapidly worse for Alex.

“Hell Bent,” the next book in the series, picks up three months after “Ninth House” concluded. Bardugo was anything but kind to Alex in “Ninth House,” and “Hell Bent” is no different, finding Alex once again desperate and out of her depth. Convinced that Darlington survived the demon attack, Alex hatches a plan to drag him back from the depths of hell by finding the Gauntlet, a portal to hell constructed by Yale students during the Great Depression. She’ll have to do so without the backing of Lethe or any of the other societies, all of which firmly believe that Darlington died — or worse, was transformed into a demon.

Alex is forced to rely on the few allies she has to find the Gauntlet and rescue Darlington. Joining her are the only members of Lethe that believe her, reclusive grad student Pamela Dawes, no-nonsense cop Detective Abel Turner and two relatively minor characters from the last book: Tripp Helmuth, a professional slacker who used to be a society member, and Mercy Zhao, Alex’s over-achieving roommate.

There are complications, of course, and Bardugo layers on Israeli gangsters, vampiric drug dealers and yet another murder investigation. Another returning thread is Alex’s trauma. Even as the character clashes with demons and the spirits of the dead, Bardugo takes the time to zero in on her anger and guilt as a survivor of sexual abuse. It’s this open contention with her trauma that makes Alex a worthy protagonist, more so than her clever narration and headstrong, snappy personality.

Unfortunately, “Hell Bent” is undercut at moments by its uneven pacing. While Bardugo gives enough space to Alex’s narrative, certain subplots feel as though they get shoved aside before they are granted enough time to fully mature. Gone are Bardugo’s witty, slightly apologetic criticism of the income disparity at Yale and her quiet mockery of the 1%, which were given so much attention in “Ninth House.” The ending itself feels as though it belongs in another book entirely, with the last chapters focused on establishing the status quo for the next installment in the series rather than furthering any of the established plot points or completing the narrative of the novel itself. New developments are introduced with little warning and character arcs are discarded or wrapped up without ceremony.

Despite his absence, Darlington’s presence looms heavily over the novel, especially in relation to Alex. Pressure from Lethe’s leadership leaves Alex uncertain about her ability to carry on his duties in his stead. Her romantic feelings for him, left unresolved in “Ninth House,” continue to simmer, giving her mission an added level of emotional stakes.

Though the book is anchored in certain respects by Alex and Darlington, Bardugo still manages to flesh out her supporting cast of characters. The high point in the book — and the one that best demonstrates Bardugo’s eye for character work — comes around the middle, when Alex’s strange little Scooby Gang relives the worst moments of their lives in shared flashback form.

It’s here that Bardugo clearly excels, offering short, laser-focused vignettes that offer fresh insight into her supporting cast while maintaining a high level of emotional intensity. Breaking up the narrative with these stories is an ambitious move, one which catches the reader off guard. Bardugo revels in that tension. If there’s any problem with this segment, it’s that it doesn’t last longer, as it’s here that Bardugo best taps into the blend of horror, dark fantasy and thriller that make the Alex Stern series so refreshing.

Though she struggles to stick the landing, Bardugo builds enough momentum with her excellent character work and intricate plotting to coast through any rough spots she encounters. Her dialogue and description sing with the same lush, witty energy that she captured in her “Six of Crows” duology. Even if it’s far from her most tightly written book, “Hell Bent” proves that the Alex Stern series deserves recognition alongside Bardugo’s acclaimed young adult novels.

