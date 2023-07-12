“Maybe five years ago, I was listening to a radio show called ‘This American Life,’ and they did a Valentine’s Day issue where they were doing a bunch of little love stories in the episode,” began New York Times bestselling author Katherine Center in an interview with The Michigan Daily. “One of the stories was about a woman who had fallen in love with a guy who had face blindness — and one of the things that stuck with me about it was this idea that she loved the way he looked at her … that story in that radio show did not end happily — they did not stay together — but there’s always this part of me that hears unhappy love stories and wants to fix them. And so I just held onto it.”

This was the inspiration for her upcoming novel “Hello Stranger.”

Sadie, the protagonist of “Hello Stranger,” finds herself victim to a tragic accident early on in the book that leads to her suffering from face blindness. She’s no longer able to put individual facial features together in a full picture and, as a result, can’t recognize her friends and can’t see the faces of new people she’s meeting. And because she’s adamant about not explaining the situation beyond those closest to her, there’s bound to be some miscommunication and conflict.

The biggest conflict in the book presents itself as Sadie wrestles between two figures in her life romantically — Joe, the guy next door who makes a bad first impression but makes up for it, and Dr. Oliver Addison, the handsome and charming vet who she takes her sick dog to for help. Love triangles are difficult to navigate on a good day — but when you can’t even recognize the guys in your life, that makes things a bit more difficult.

There are questions that come with this kind of a love story, Center explained. “What is it that we fall in love with when we fall in love with people? Do you need to see someone’s face? How do you love somebody? If you can’t see them the way that you’re used to seeing them … what is it? How does it all work?”

Because Sadie is dealing with these deep, personal issues while also trying to find love, Center successfully navigates two genres with her book, making the characters more nuanced and the story as a whole more meaningful. The romance in “Hello Stranger” is, to use Center’s word, “swoony,” but watching Sadie personally grow throughout the course of the novel is just as riveting. She endures a trauma early on that impacts the rest of the novel and informs all of her decisions, opinions and feelings. It makes her a more realistic character — someone to root for. A person in her own right, not solely characterized by the romance in her life.

“I think of myself as writing sort of half women’s fiction and half romance,” said Center. “The part where there’s struggle like Sadie’s … that’s more women’s fiction. It’s about personal growth … finding it, figuring out who you are and what really matters. Those are big, deep life questions … And then 50% love story … That’s the enjoyable part. That is the part, as a reader, that lights my particular fire … that sense of longing, that sense of anticipation, that anticipatory joy as you think about that happy ending that you’re moving towards and can’t wait to get there. That’s why I come back to them over and over and over again.”

These dual-genre books that Center loves to read and write make for some of the most well-crafted contemporary novels of the day. Traditional romance novels have been frowned upon and looked down upon for a long time because people assume them to be one-note, but some of the most successful, interesting novels of recent history have proven otherwise. Not only is it possible to write a book that features characters that have their own, significant stories alongside their romantic subplots, it’s actually happening — and happening a lot.

BookTok, for instance, has been a vehicle for the increased interest and respect for these novels. Seeing fellow readers unapologetically laud romantic stories and highlight and sticky note their favorite parts (in pastel, aesthetically pleasing color coordination, to boot) has made others feel freer to express their opinions on books.

“Books like romance … have traditionally been, in my opinion, quite tragically pooh-poohed by the literary world,” said Center. “You weren’t going to get reviewed in the New York Times writing romance. Those gatekeepers don’t really exist on BookTok, they don’t really exist on Instagram. If you love a book, you just get on there, and you post about it, and you talk about what you loved. You’re not waiting for some old guy to let you through and read about your book.”

“Hello Stranger” has already begun to make a splash on BookTok and Bookstagram — just like her last book, “The Bodyguard,” and a big part of that is because of how wonderfully she balances those two genres that mean so much to her — and her readers.

With its emphasis on its central character, combined with its “swoony” romance, “Hello Stranger” is a hit. Sadie is everything you could want in a protagonist — the right amount of quirky, sunshiney and stubborn, and the men she’s in love with are equally fascinating. All the side characters provide humor and comfort, and even those characters who you aren’t really supposed to like are annoyingly intriguing and captivating. Center created a brilliant cast of characters, set to a plot that’s sure to keep you reading.

“I believe very strongly in this sort of psychological concept of post-traumatic growth — that the hard things that happen to you in life will … inevitably change you. You can be stronger and better on the other side.”

Sadie comes out stronger on the other side, and watching her journey is nothing short of inspirational.

“Hello Stranger” will be released on July 11, and Katherine Center will be stopping in West Bloomfield for her book tour on July 21.

