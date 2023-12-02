Content warning: mentions of addiction.

Whether or not you are familiar with Julia Fox’s work as an actor, almost everyone is familiar with her famous sound bites and trends that more or less make fun of her and which constantly circulate the internet. For the longest time, that is all I saw her as. I even laughed at her when she called her memoir, “Down the Drain,” a masterpiece before it was even completed.

But by the time I had finished this book, I was struggling to find a word short of “masterpiece” to describe it myself. This whirlwind of a memoir introduces itself to the reader with a 6-year-old Fox arriving in New York City from Italy, where she was born and had lived years prior. Her Italian heritage is important to the novel’s context, as she alternates between living in the United States and Italy several times over the course of her early life.

Fox covers her first five years in New York in the first chapter alone. She highlights her experience adjusting to America, being homeless, making a best friend (and immediately losing said best friend when Fox’s father has an affair with the friend’s mother) and her fear after experiencing 9/11 in the classroom. In spite of the fast-paced writing style, Fox handles every aspect of her story deliberately and with care. When describing her initial thoughts regarding the Sept. 11 attacks, she comments, “I think, ‘What a strange coincidence that two planes would both have accidents on the same day.’ ” Usually, memoirs comment on the past from the perspective of their present selves, which is effective when the author intends to reflect and provide insight into how they’ve grown since. Fox does the opposite, allowing the reader to feel all of her experience from the perspective of her age at the time of the events. The choice to use present tense rather than past puts the reader right there with her, experiencing all of her confusion, fear and innocence.

It isn’t long before Fox begins to discuss her relationship with alcohol and drugs. It begins at age 11, when she experiments with weed and quickly becomes familiar with alcohol and the casual use of various drugs, including cocaine and eventually heroin. Fox’s portrayal of her journey with addiction is raw and honest, going into the gritty details that so many shy away from. With her use of the present tense, it is difficult to tell if she actually means it when she says she plans to quit, so as readers, we are just as unsure of the future as she is. I believed her when she first said she planned to get clean and healthy, and I was therefore devastated in her moments of relapse.

For me, the most harrowing and heartbreaking part of the novel was the descriptions of the various abusive relationships Fox has experienced. She describes the physical form of abuse that many immediately associate with the word, but she also explains how tragic abuse can be when one is torn between constantly loving and hating a person. She recounts her tumultuous relationship with her father, the back-and-forth with her drug-addicted boyfriend and the billionaire who became her sugar daddy. The unique thing about Fox’s novel is that she writes about each stage of her life as if she, and the reader, are in that moment. Suddenly, you are a 16-year-old girl abusing drugs, running away from home, stuck in a relationship that you are physically unable to leave, just as trapped as she was. The power of this presence is debilitating and impressive.

I appreciate the way that Fox manages to recenter the narrative around her experiences, especially when a lot of the later parts of the novel focus on people far more famous than she is. Those well-versed in pop culture are familiar with her monthlong relationship with Kanye West, though in her memoir she refers to him as “the artist,” which takes the focus off his fame and back to the relationship dynamic itself. Many may only pick up this memoir in order to see Fox’s rise to fame, in which case you will be sorely disappointed to learn that only the last few chapters that focus on this. Instead of Hollywood glitz and glam, the book tells the story of a girl becoming a woman who just happens to be famous.

Though “Down the Drain” features an incredible number of themes and “characters,” Fox does not lose herself or the novel’s point. Though abuse and drug use are chapters in her life that come and go several times, there is one overarching theme that prevails and ties everything together: Fox’s female friendships. Each character is written with care and precision; she is careful not to skim over people she knew even at the age of six. From her first best friend, Mia, to her lifelong best friend in adulthood, Gianna, she expresses her love and admiration for all the women in her life. In her lowest and highest moments, it is the women alongside her who have created a future of love and happiness.

The most poignant parts of Fox’s relationships are the ones that seem insignificant. Occasionally, we meet a minor person in Fox’s life who is mentioned on one page and never again. For that one page, however, Fox depicts just how important this person is to her at that moment. Fox has reminded me that, though the important people in our lives matter, sometimes it is the individuals we meet once and never see again who make lasting, impressionable differences in our lives.

“Down the Drain” is everything a memoir should be. It carries so much honesty and life within it, and it’s a beautiful tribute to the women in Fox’s life and the people whom she has lost. It is so honest, in fact, that I can feel that she wrote this for herself before anyone else. She does not handle sensitive topics delicately; she is blunt and unforgiving in her writing, which makes it all the more capable of causing visceral reactions. I severely underestimated Fox prior to reading this memoir; I have been proven wrong in the best possible way, and I owe Julia Fox an apology.

Daily Arts Contributor Archisha Pathak can be reached at archpath@umich.edu.