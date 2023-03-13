Immediately upon opening “I Have Some Questions For You,” Rebecca Makkai’s newest novel, readers are hit with a reminder that our obsession with true crime is often paired with a disconcerting amount of apathy. With more time, the themes of gossip, misinformation and flawed perspectives join the mix, summarized as our underlying desire to be part of the current chatter. For a novel to contain powerful commentary on our obsession with violent media as well as feminist perspectives on the #MeToo movement, all wrapped up in a whodunit mystery, Makkai should have had the next must-read novel — but she missed the mark.

What could have been a powerful social commentary on our obsession with true crime, violence against women, predatory behaviors and police discrimination is muddied by an insufferable main character and storyline that is pulled in too many directions.

The novel follows Bodie Kane, the co-host of a podcast that discusses the offenses against women in the film industry. Upon invitation, Bodie finds herself returning to Granby, her boarding school, to teach two short classes. Going back to Granby stirs up more for Bodie than just good old-fashioned nostalgia — in part due to the reminder of her high school experience as an outcast among the rich, preppy elite, but also due to the reminder of the murder of her junior year roommate, Thalia Keith. When she returns to Granby, Bodie is still ruminating on Thalia’s death, a case she wonders whether the investigating team got completely right.

Bodie refers to a “you” throughout the novel as a means to connect with the person she believes is Thalia’s true murderer. However, what could have been a hidden identity creatively employed in tandem with the ongoing mystery is revealed within the first few chapters. We find out the “you” is Mr. Bloch, Bodie’s mentor and theater director from high school. Bodie’s obsession with uncovering the truth in Mr. Bloch’s actions seems to take up more space than her desire to do Thalia justice, a common theme that carries on throughout the rest of the book.

Personal afflictions take more and more precedence over Bodie’s actions, and when her separated husband is battling a #MeToo-level cancellation, Bodie’s qualifications as a feminist fall through. Bodie can’t help but compare her own experience with Jasmine, the woman calling out her husband. By distinguishing that her assault was real while Jasmine’s was not, Bodie displays a palpable level of disdain for Jasmine’s story. While I am not here to argue whether or not Jasmine’s assault was valid, it’s a shocking move to make the feminist icon and heroine of the story an ironically anti-feminist victim blamer.

Makkai’s use of buzzwords is forced — by wanting to stay in line with pop culture, she almost tries too hard to be relevant. Every once in a while, Makkai drops something in to appease and relate to her audience, ranging from references to Bodie’s need for antidepressants to the occasional plug of social media platforms. It’s one thing to discuss important topics that happen to be relevant in current discourse, but it’s another to throw them into the novel with no further discussion or importance.

While the book’s premise brought me excitement, I was disappointed to see that the novel was centered around a character who was the least interesting and most unlikeable part of the book. Shockingly, the novel had seemingly millions of plots to choose from, some of which included Bodie’s new love interest, her family life with her current husband’s cancellation, her podcast, her past life at Granby and the continuing investigation of the case. The novel had so many different focuses that I wonder if some of them could have been cut out to leave room for a more satisfying development of the plot.

At the forefront of this novel, Makkai illustrates society’s heightened desire to uncover the stories behind true crime. The power behind the message that Makkai is trying to show is obvious, and it certainly deserves recognition. However, the execution of her storytelling is flawed, negating the importance of the topics it covers.

