“The one thing I’d love to know about you is … Your fav book! Tell me about it“

Whether you’re newly single, looking for something to do or wanting a casual fling — I’m sure you have found yourself swiping mindlessly through dating apps. In the age of social media, it’s almost impossible not to fall victim to the lure of meeting people online; connecting through a dating app might just be the new normal.

Like most, I have found myself swiping through the onslaught of singles in my area, looking for anyone to pique my interest. As someone who loves to read and will talk for hours about books, I obviously had to include a prompt regarding this passion in my profile. I was pretty sure that I would not find “the one” on these apps, but I figured I could maybe fill out my Goodreads profile or find my new favorite book. Maybe I could even write an article about it.

Little did I know that all I was really going to get was the overwhelming suggestion to read one series in particular: Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Percy Jackson is a series I am quite familiar with — it would be hard to be in any book-loving environment without the series being thrown into conversation. My brothers and best friends grew up loving the books. I, however, have never read a single page, so when I put this prompt down I could not have guessed this series would constitute almost every book recommendation I received. Why is this the case? Is it just that good?

As a psychology major, I naturally gravitate towards wondering why we do the things we do: What motivates us? Why do people love Percy Jackson so much? Why haven’t I read it if it’s so loved? How many times does someone need to say it’s their favorite book on a dating app for me to actually pick up the series? Why are so many people’s go-to recommendations a children’s fiction series? Does it matter?

When I first started getting replies to read the series, I was a little disheartened that these books were the best thing people had read recently. The reading community can be very snobby, so I was also disappointed in myself for judging those who recommended Percy Jackson. For one, it’s not like I’ve read very many books recently, having been in a months-long reading slump. I deeply understand how comforting books from our past can be — especially those you don’t have to labor over to understand even the basic premise. After an especially stressful semester at college, I’ll find myself going back to Rainbow Rowell’s “Eleanor & Park,” and maybe even dive back into the Selection Series for my yearly dose of comfort and nostalgia.

Naturally, I needed to reframe my initial shock at this pattern and actually think about why this series is so important in people’s lives — and why everyone and anyone recommended it to me.

With an upcoming series adaptation led by Disney+, even a casual consumer like myself can see the large impact that Rick Riordan’s writing has had on my generation. Set to release in December, fans are anxious to see if the adaptation is another disappointment, something that novel lovers are all too familiar with. It seems like almost everyone is holding their breath while simultaneously discussing the new series in palpable anticipation. So, even though I shouldn’t have been surprised by the onslaught of Percy Jackson lovers on my dating profile, I guess I was a little taken aback that this series was the one to recommend.

What might be a surface-level answer to this conundrum, but a very possible one, is that people just don’t read much after middle and high school. We are exhausted, there are bigger fish to fry and there is just not enough time to read — it’s possible that the last book people read (and enjoyed) was Percy Jackson.

Percy Jackson also came at a very formative time for people my age. Middle school is a time when kids are undergoing the rapid development that comes with puberty, where hormones fluctuate along with immense social development. As middle schoolers, our world opens up, and with that comes new perspectives of how the world works and our place in it. Percy Jackson gave many the opportunity to conceptualize their world through the fantastical challenges that 12-year-old Percy Jackson faced. The comfort this book brings might just rival the more mentally rigorous and philosophical books of adulthood, merely because of the time it came into people’s lives.

Having never read the series (as well as my lack of experimental data), I can’t make any firm conclusion as to why people on dating apps overwhelmingly note the Percy Jackson series as their favorite. It’s possible that Rick Riordan’s storytelling and masterful world-building stands the test of time like no other. I wouldn’t actually know.

Reading this, one might wonder what I was really expecting when putting this prompt down — especially on dating apps where people often frame and present themselves in the most attractive light possible. But I think I expected just that: people trying to present themselves as well-read, poetic, maybe even a bit philosophical. I was definitely expecting people to be a bit pretentious. I think I was catering to my desire to find someone that might challenge my own reading patterns; someone who read more than me and better than me. While I did come across some intellectual and, dare I say, elitist readers, they were few and far between. I instead found people who weren’t afraid to admit that their favorite book was that of a children’s series.

The clarity I have found since deleting these dating apps was unexpected. Instead of walking away with a date, I now must go loot my older brother’s middle school book collection for my next read.

