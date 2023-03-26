In honor of February being Black History Month, the Michigan Daily Book Review created genre-specific book clubs to read books by Black authors released in the past five years. Most recently, the Romance Book Club read “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams. Now, the Fantasy Book Club discusses Rivers Solomon’s “The Deep.”

Shared trauma and the ocean come to life in Rivers Solomon’s speculative fiction “The Deep.” While short, the novel approaches intergenerational trauma and identity with startling facility. It would be reductive to say Solomon wrote just another mermaid story; rather, their novel melds history and fantasy elements to produce the story of the wajinru, a race of underwater people descended from enslaved pregnant African women who were thrown overboard slave ships during labor. “The Deep” follows Yetu, the wanjiru’s Historian and keeper of their collective memory 600 years after the wajinru were first born. Burdened to remember the painful history of her people alone, Yetu as an individual is slowly fading away and she falls deeper and deeper into the communal “rememberings” she stewards. In an effort to save herself before it’s too late, Yetu flees her people during their annual Remembrance ceremony, a ritual in which the Historian allows their people to take on their shared history just long enough to regain a sense of belonging before giving it back. As the story continues, however, Yetu begins to question whether saving herself was worth dooming her people and if there could be another way to preserve both the wajinru’s history and her own future.

Seasoned fantasy readers and gender studies minors alike will find infinite fodder for discussion in Solomon’s writing and world-building. The Afrofuturistic novel delights in gorgeous, consuming prose and more than one uterine metaphor is made. Like the wajinru’s shared songs, “The Deep” resonates long after closing the cover.

The Michigan Daily Book Review readers unanimously recommend the book. However, the richness of Solomon’s novel requires further study. Thus, in place of a typical review or Arts Talks, The Daily is taking a structured deep dive into Solomon’s work and exploring topics of interest in the pursuit of discussion.

Mothers, the Uterus and the Womb

Black motherhood is the subject of much scholarly and popular fascination. Black feminist scholars in particular have produced formidable monographs, coined and developed intersectional theory and explored how chattel slavery terraformed conceptions of Black maternity and the role of Black matriarchs. These concerns — bodily autonomy, the health of the collective and the burden undertaken by female community leaders — are present in “The Deep.”

Themes of motherhood and child-rearing present most overtly in Yetu’s relationship with her mother and her community but are also echoed in material objects, whales and the book’s mythology. Yetu’s relationship with her mother is fraught, marked by misunderstanding and made overbearing by their small family unity and Yetu’s unreliability. Interactions with Yetu’s mother are punctuated by moments of misrecognition, which emphasize their different points of view.

In contrast, the volume of Yetu’s shared memories is closely tied to Yetu’s self — unlike her relationship with her mother. It is difficult for Yetu to determine where a memory ends and her own self begins. That merging and pain of knowing where you end and another begins mimics pregnancy. Yetu is not physically pregnant, yet she endures the physical and emotional burden of carrying her community’s future, demonstrated thematically through the Remembrance ceremony, a gathering that takes place in a structure called “the Womb.” She is both an uncertain mother and an unwilling one, begrudgingly shouldering a role that annihilates her sense of self in service of her clan’s survival.

However, this is not to argue that “The Deep” is an extended metaphor for pregnancy (it’s not). Instead, the repeated allusions provide a template to understand Yetu’s sense of duty and resentment for her community. Her experience, while not universal, represents broader questions about duty to a community and to oneself.

On being a part of the collective

We all draw a sense of identity from the communities we belong to and their histories — but what happens when we cannot distinguish our personhood from the group? Who are we when we allow our role in a group to become all that we are, instead of a part of who we are? These are questions that “The Deep” explores through Yetu. As her people’s Historian, Yetu has taken on the History, the collective memories of the wajinru. For 600 years — ever since the first Historian decided the History was too painful for all wajinru to be subjected to — the tradition has been that remembering is one person’s job: a sacrifice of one mind for the sanctity of all the rest. On the reverse, however, the other wajinru live in bliss, only vaguely aware that they are missing something vital; something they hunger for but can never name or recall.

Intergenerational trauma is something of a buzzword now, but its occasional misuse does not diminish its potency. The term is an attempt to recognize the enormity and far-reaching implications of atrocity and oppression. Like behavioral aftershocks, without intervention, each generation acquires and reacts to the previous generation’s coping mechanisms even if they did not experience the trauma directly. Even without fully knowing their history, each of the wajinru enacts and lives in a perpetual state of trauma response. Their forgetfulness is passed on from generation to generation with lingering remnants of past memories living inside them.

“The Deep” engages with this idea by presenting the Historian as an outgrowth of a flawed coping mechanism. The responsibility of this role is too much for one person to carry all alone, and Yetu can feel herself losing who she is as she becomes all the wajinru who came before her through the memories she’s forced to carry. This is the reason she abandons her role and flees to the surface. However, even when finally able to forget, Yetu isn’t completely satisfied. Holding her people’s History alone was killing her, but without any history to tie herself to, she feels as though a vital piece of her has gone missing, adrift.

Ultimately, the solution to this problem lies in making the collective memory of the wajinru truly collective again. The novel underscores community as a pathway to healing. Rather than forcing the History back on Yetu the moment she returns, the wajinru opt to each hold on to small pieces of it. In doing this, they share the burden of their painful origin story, drawing strength from their community and allowing everyone — including Yetu this time — the opportunity to become their own person in the face of it.

Something worth noting: While there are many oral traditions across the globe, the role Yetu held as a Historian is very similar to the role of griots in West Africa. We aren’t sure if Solomon intended any comparisons, but we saw some notable similarities, namely griots safeguarding entire histories and performing to share their knowledge.

