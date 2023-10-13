Content warning: References to gun control in relation to school shootings.

Erin Hahn’s upcoming book “Friends Don’t Fall in Love,” a sequel to her 2022 book “Built to Last,” takes a tried-and-true romance trope and breathes modern life into it.

As the title suggests, this is a friends-to-lovers story. Lorelai, a country music singer who has been shunned by the industry, finds trust, compassion and love in her long-time friend (and the ex-bandmate of her terrible ex-boyfriend), Craig. Set partly in Michigan (a nod to Hahn’s local roots) and partly in Nashville, Tenn., country music capital of the world, this book is like a cozy, comforting Hallmark movie. From the moment you read the title, you know what you’re getting yourself into, and that’s a good thing.

Since the book follows a country star and her country music producer love interest, it’s no surprise that there are tons of easter eggs for country music fans in the book. Each chapter references a different song, from “Take Your Time” by Sam Hunt to “Better Man” by Little Big Town (or Taylor Swift, depending on which version you prefer).

“I’m a huge country music fan, but I’m also just a really big songwriting fan,” Hahn said in an interview with The Michigan Daily. “(I wanted) Craig to be this person who used to be an artist who performs but … he’s just been … more well-known for being a lyricist, and that’s what has come into play for him starting to produce music.”

Craig’s relationship with songwriting plays a pivotal role in the story, which means that songwriting was something that Hahn herself had to dabble with, to an extent, when writing.

“The first time I wrote a song, I did (it) for ‘You’d Be Mine,’ and it was totally by accident,” Hahn explained. “I just needed to express something that the character Annie was feeling. There’s a scene where she’s just ticked off, and so she decides to write this song, and then she (decides), ‘I’m going to perform it tonight.’ And so I wrote it, intending to remove it — just use it for me.”

She forgot to remove the song before showing it to anyone else. Her critique partners loved it and so did her editor. When she decided to write another book about a songwriter, everyone told her she’d have to write another song. The song, “Jonesin,” is a meaningful addition to the story, so we’re lucky she decided to try her hand at songwriting once more.

One of the most interesting and unique things about this book, however, is the way Hahn managed to touch on some real controversies that exist in the music industry — especially in the country music industry.

We learn early in the book that Lorelai was shunned as a country music singer because of a performance she did in support of gun control laws. Having been a teacher before she became a singer (and after she left the industry), school shootings were an important issue to her, and she decided to use her platform to raise awareness. The historically conservative country music industry blacklisted her as a result.

For some, the inclusion of this hot-button issue might seem disconnected from the story, but in Hahn’s case, it was extremely well-executed. Lorelai’s beliefs stemmed naturally from her experiences, and her actions matched her beliefs.

“‘Friends Don’t Fall in Love’ was super inspired by … Natalie Maines in the Chicks, like what happened in the 2000s,” Hahn explained. “I think that there is a big division between what especially male country artists … can say (versus) what female artists can say and how we treat them after that happens. And the fact that the female artists can completely lose everything, and male artists can maybe get a ding and keep going, was something I really wanted to speak to. … Pretty much in every story (I write), I do end up inserting some of my own thoughts. … Social justice always ends up in the story.”

The issue at hand in the book was particularly close to Hahn, who also works as a teacher.

“I’ve done the drills, I have children who are in school, I went to a training where they had to use … blanks and shotguns … and you have to (think about) the choices that you have to make and … how do you not say something?” she said. “(The book) is my chance to say something.”

Being able to touch on social justice issues in a romance book — and do it seamlessly — is certainly not an easy task, but Hahn does it with “Friends Don’t Fall in Love.”

And the romantic aspects of the book don’t suffer as a result of her attention to another topic. On the contrary, the relationship between Lorelai and Craig is sweet, loving and really, truly believable. Romance writers often create characters and relationships we love to read about but that would never really exist. Those are absolutely valid, typically providing a form of escapism for readers, but it can be equally wonderful to read about a love story that feels normal. Despite the fact that Lorelai and Craig are celebrities, to an extent, their relationship feels natural and almost ordinary, in that they’re just living their lives with each other. Even when they need to present personas to the outside world or keep their celebrity in mind around others, they are comfortable with each other, which is refreshing.

“Friends Don’t Fall in Love” is a success, thanks to Hahn’s dedication to fashioning a combination of empowerment, justice and love.

Erin Hahn will be at Schuler’s Books on Oct. 17 to discuss “Friends Don’t Fall in Love.

Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami can be reached at simami@umich.edu.