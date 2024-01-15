It’s Riley Larson’s high school graduation day, and she realizes that she has no idea what she wants to do with her life. Unlike most of her classmates, she wasn’t accepted into any of the colleges she applied to, so she assumes she’ll be taking classes at the local community college in the fall and spending her summer helping out at the coffee shop her mother works at. That is until she finds “The Getaway List,” a list of activities she and her long-distance best friend Tom wanted to complete together once they reunited. So she unexpectedly decides to make the list a reality by spending her summer with Tom in New York.

“The Getaway List” is Emma Lord’s upcoming young adult novel that follows one girl who finds her way back to the things she used to enjoy, while also rekindling a friendship that may turn into something more.

After spending the past four years getting average grades and participating in extracurricular activities picked by her mother, Riley is feeling lost and uninspired. When she spends time with Tom, her best friend and partner in crime during their childhood pranks and antics, she can freely be herself. But ever since his mom’s job required them to move to New York three years ago, their friendship has been strained. Riley is determined to find out why Tom’s been so distant while also making the most of her time in the city.

Lord writes the modern teen well. She articulates what most young people experience as soon as they escape the confines of school: figuring out who they are and what they want and like to do. More importantly, Lord emphasizes that there can be so many different opportunities after high school; there isn’t just one path. There’s a lot of weight and responsibility put on teenagers to know what they want to do with their lives as soon as they graduate high school, but I think it’s okay not to have everything figured out at 18-years-old.

“The Getaway List” is a charming story. There’s the friends-to-lovers plotline with a slow-burn romance that makes you want to shout “Just kiss already!” But there’s also so much self-discovery on the part of our main character that makes for an enjoyable reading experience. Now that Riley is on her own for the first time in an unfamiliar city, she has a freedom she’s never had before. Sure, it’s daunting, but she’s allowed to make mistakes on her terms.

Riley is also surrounded by people who support her: Tom; Jesse, her friend from home who’s gigging with his band in the city; Mariella, one of Tom’s friends from school; and Luca, a boy she meets at a writer’s workshop. Together, they decide to check off the items on Riley and Tom’s “Getaway List,” which includes all the things that they missed out on while they were apart, like a road trip, camping, karaoke and even working for Dear, Love Dispatch, a service that sends gifts anonymously to people around the city.

Riley and Tom’s new and old friendships make up the story but so do the relationships with their parents. Both Riley and Tom were raised by single mothers, and they each have drastically different relationships with them. Riley and her mom are tight-knit, while Tom and his mom have very few meaningful interactions. But after running away to New York without her mom’s permission, Riley is hesitant to open up to her about not knowing what she wants to do with her life or who she wants to be. It’s especially hard to admit because her mom made all of her big life decisions in high school. Even though Riley knows her mom cares about her, she finds out that her mom might not know what’s best for her at this point in her life.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the biggest thread of “The Getaway List”: the setting of New York City. Heartfelt and genuine (made even more so by having seen Lord’s Instagram stories firsthand and knowing she’s based there), the book is one big love letter to the city. Lord depicts a bustling city that never sleeps, with so many different people and so much to do and see. It’s probably one of the most fitting places for the story to take place, especially for someone like Riley who feels as if she doesn’t fit in anywhere. There are trips to the thrift store, walks in Central Park, countless food references, Little Island, crying on the subway and so many other New York quirks that can only be described by someone who knows and loves the city.

If you’re looking for a book full of friendship, fun New York misadventures and more than a few Taylor Swift references, then “The Getaway List” should be added to your own “TBR” list.

Daily Arts Writer Ava Seaman can be reached at avasea@umich.edu.