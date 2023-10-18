I used to keep a journal religiously. Every day, without fail, I would sit down before bed and write about my day, my problems at the time, my friends, enemies, emotions, philosophies and observations — you get the idea. I told myself it was a form of “self-care,” that my journal offered a much-needed recluse for meditation and self-reflection. Yet, as I wrote, I could never shake the feeling that secretly, I was not writing for only myself.

I would ponder word choice, make sure to include embarrassing anecdotes — but only if they weren’t too embarrassing — contemplate the significance of an expressed idea and carefully only include the snarky comments that seemed most necessary, wary of whatever I was immortalizing in pen. In my oh-so-secret diary where I was supposed to be fleshing out my deepest thoughts and emotions, I was inexplicably tentative, writing for the judgment of a captive audience that did not even exist. As vain or illogical as this behavior seems, I could not break this habit. Every time I allegedly poured my heart and soul into the Moleskine’s pages, a fantastical audience watched my every move, ready to praise or pounce depending on the carefully crafted story I decided to feed them that day.

My yearning for a made-up reader’s approval is not surprising. Since elementary school, I have been consistently exposed to the genre of published diaries. I remember my earliest encounter with this literary subset: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” This childhood staple is the alleged diary of middle-schooler Greg Heffley and follows his many laughable misadventures and adolescent woes via sarcastic narration and stick-figure cartoons. While “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is a work of fiction, the intent behind the novel remains: It is the published version of a private work.

In middle school, I moved to the more serious side of published diaries, reading Anne Frank’s tragic “Diary of a Young Girl,” which recounts the daily life and musings of a young Jewish girl during the Holocaust. While Frank herself remarks on desires for the journal to be published after the war in her entries, it can be hard not to feel like an intruder when reading the book. After all, despite her attempts at rewriting and creating a less intimate version of the diary for publication, the copy on sale today includes sections from both her original and rewritten journals — perhaps violating the wishes we are led to believe the published diary is fulfilling. These sections, which discuss vulnerable moments in Frank’s life such as female menstruation, sexuality and possibly even same-sex attraction, have been slowly given to a public that she never knew or intended to present to, to analyze and pick apart. Though Frank did not live to see her novel published, her thoughts, feelings, crushes and experiences have been analyzed millions of times over.

This unease about peering into the private lives of authors has followed me ever since. When I received a copy of “The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath” for my birthday, after loving her consensually-published “The Bell Jar,” I was eager to learn more about the person behind one of my favorite books and gain a comprehensive understanding of her life and philosophy. Yet for the past year, the book has sat mostly untouched on my bookcase. I long to read more of Plath’s words, to identify with her worldly observations and lamenting prose, but a certain guilt stops me from pursuing the novel. Plath never intended for these diaries to be published; they detail some of her lowest moments and darkest thoughts, conveying the tortured mind of a great artist but also exposing her most protected and vulnerable moments. While “The Bell Jar” is practically Plath’s autobiography, I cannot help but wonder, who am I to look deeper? Is this side of her, shown in “The Unabridged Journals,” that she wanted no one to see, really mine to discover for pleasure?

Posthumous publication is not a new practice, or controversy, by any means. Classics like Jane Austen’s “Persuasion” and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Last Tycoon” were only published after their authors had passed away. Further, some authors only came to fame after their posthumous works were published — take Emily Dickinson or Franz Kafka. The influence these authors and their art have had on literature and culture can make it hard to remember that none of these works were ever intended to be published or, at the very least, in the state they were in.

Kafka famously requested that all of his writings, from his unfinished novels to his private letters and diaries, be burned after death. Instead, they have been published and read in dozens of languages by millions of scrutinizing eyes. While Kafka’s works brought appreciation after death, other posthumous publications almost tarnish the legacy of their authors. Reviews of Vladimir Nabokov’s unfinished “The Original of Laura” call it “a sharp decline” from his past works. Well, yeah — Nabokov was a notorious perfectionist, asking for his uncompleted works to be destroyed after his death instead of being published as works below his standards. A novel he did not put every seal of approval on was never going to come close to his meticulously perfected previous works. In posthumously publishing “The Original of Laura,” Nabokov’s canon is tainted by a subpar novel he never meant to see the light of day.

The publication of the deceased diaries takes these violating judgments to a new extreme. While bad reviews of a fictional work can reflect poorly on the perceived talents of a dead writer, the newfound public judgment and knowledge of their entire personal lives can transform an author’s entire public image. The personal writings of Plath, Flannery O’Connor and Philip Larkin, to name a few, have revealed the extent of the problematic and bigoted views these authors personally held. The publication of their hidden prejudices and views reframes their previously-appreciated works, forcing a reconsideration of every character included, every intent of their writing and every subliminal idea strung throughout. Attempts to backpedal call for a compete separation of art from artist, or the opposite side of the spectrum argues for the authors to be forgotten — their actions thought to be irredeemably harmful and present enough within their works to make their discussion entirely not worth it. On a less controversial note, published personal effects reveal embarrassing or purposefully hidden aspects of their author’s identity. If an author never wanted to reveal their sexuality, mental health struggles or embarrassing moments to the public while they were alive, is it really fair to expose them to the masses once they no longer have the capacity to object?

It begs the question: What level of knowledge do we “deserve” to hold about our favorite authors, artists and creatives? If digging into the purposefully obscured personal life of an artist after their death reveals an unsavory underbelly, what does this mean about the side we were always supposed to see? O’Connor’s literary works are unmatchable, providing poignant and haunting images of socioeconomic class, religion and disability in the mid-20th century South. Yet, the person we have come to find behind these works can make them dishearteningly difficult to appreciate. We have become burdened by our propensity to prod and poke — revealing in undignified diary deaths that our literary heroes were not the perfect people we often want them to be. In our quest to appreciate an artist and their work more, we have been forced onto the inevitable dilemma of separating the art from the artist lest we otherwise abandon them completely, caught in a Pandora’s box of our insatiable hunger for more.

