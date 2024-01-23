In late 2023, the Minneapolis-based independent publishing house Free Spirit accomplished an impressive feat: a widely available children’s book that covers the impact of incarceration on children and the family unit as a whole. Even more impressive, the author Margarett McBride and illustrator David Wilkerson cover the topic with compassion, emotional intelligence and a plot line that is entirely age-appropriate for its young audience.

In a country where the incarceration rate has risen more than 500% since the ’70s, telling the stories of children impacted by a parent’s incarceration is both incredibly relevant and completely necessary; this book goes above and beyond to empathize with children impacted by parental incarceration.

The book is written through a series of letters from Nelson, an elementary school-aged son, to his incarcerated father. The letters span from writing to his father while he is detained and awaiting his trial through to the beginning of his incarceration. Small, mundane moments like family cookouts, sibling bickering and car renovations ground the narrative in the absence that incarceration creates in a family. To his father, Nelson writes: “I missed when I used to sneak out of bed to listen to music with you and Uncle Rodney” and “nobody hollered at each other over cards or dominos like when you’re here.” It is heart-wrenching and incredibly understated, which diverts from the dehumanizing approach media often takes regarding incarceration. Instead, it focuses on the subtle, often forgotten parts of how incarceration impacts the family.

For children impacted by incarceration, this story provides shelter and understanding. The author herself was impacted by parental incarceration, and this familiarity makes Nelson encapsulate experiences that these readers can likely relate to. It’s an understatement to say incarceration is stigmatized, so seeing this reality represented realistically and compassionately in the media is paradigm-shifting for young readers. Beyond this, children with no experience of the carceral system can gain exposure in a child-friendly and honest way, and adults can gain more empathy for children impacted by parental incarceration from this book.

Once the story is complete, the end of the book contains supplementary information for both the child reader and the adult reader. First, there’s a three-page spread on how to write a letter to an incarcerated individual, family or not. This is useful in and of itself but has extra touches of compassion for the child reader, like including that “when your loved one gets your letter, they will instantly smile.” Following this, there is a reading guide for thinking and talking about the story and then a final resource guide for adults. To quote the resource guide itself, “More than 5 million other children in the US have experienced parental incarceration at some point in their lives” — the importance of this topic and the holistic approach of including additional resources cannot be better explained.

Despite the trauma caused by both the violence of the American prison system and the harrowing absence in families that it creates, McBride showcases the endless, complicated love that persists despite forced separation. In addition to showcasing a child who misses his father and the complicated emotions felt by other family members, she showcases the community that is built to support the family and offers readers the chance to bring this into the real world through the resources she provides after the story. In 2022, nearly half of the 1.25 million incarcerated people in U.S. state prisons were parents to children under the age of 18. Of these children, 1 in 5 are under the age of 4. These are precisely the children that deserve to be understood, loved and represented with compassion in stories like “Dear Dad: Love, Nelson.”

The story McBride tells here belongs in all libraries and schools, if for no other reason than because it’s nearly impossible to be an American and not also be touched by the horrors of the prison system. Sharing the story outlined in “Dear Dad: Love, Nelson” is only the beginning of the long, necessary journey of destigmatizing and offering transformative justice to those impacted by incarceration.

Daily Arts Writer Ava Burzycki can be reached at burzycki@umich.edu.