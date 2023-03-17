Content warning: Discussion of sexual assault and a student-teacher relationship between two legal adults

Growing up is a natural, albeit scary, part of life. Yet, as a (somewhat) newly legal adult myself, I can attest to the fact that the transition into being an Adult, the kind with a capital A, isn’t as simple as a date on a birth certificate or the passing of one year into the next. So what is it — this elusive, secretive thing — that makes someone evolve from a non-adult into the real thing? I think, perhaps frustratingly, that there is no one answer to that question; we all get there in our own time, by our own means. That said, if any good bildungsroman is to be trusted, there is at least one commonality among all coming-of-age stories, real and imagined: a loss of innocence.

If I hadn’t known that Daisy Alpert Florin’s literary coming-of-age novel “My Last Innocent Year” was a debut, I never would have guessed it. Told in lyrical, understated prose, this book feels like sitting down with a friend over a cup of coffee and listening to them tell you their life story. Nothing about it is overdone; rather, every moment feels like a tragically realistic depiction of true events, detailing the life of a young woman as she realizes the world and the people in it are less innocent than she once thought. Unlike an everyday chat with a friend, though, this unforgettable story will stick with readers long after they’ve turned the last page and their coffee — abandoned — has gone cold.

The book, which takes place at the fictional Wilder College (a remote, Ivy League-esque school located in New Hampshire), begins with an unwanted sexual encounter between the protagonist, Isabel, and one of her classmates, Zev. When she recounts the experience to her best friend, Debra, later that night, Debra is quick to tell Isabel she was raped, despite Isabel’s initial protests against the notion. And while Isabel still ends up going along with the idea for a while, even going so far as to spray paint the word “rapist” on Zev’s door with Debra, there remains a lingering sense of uncertainty about the encounter in Isabel’s mind for the remainder of the book.

This element is, in my opinion, one of the strongest aspects of the story. Isabel has been told what she experienced and what she should feel as a result, yet her own emotional processing of this event is a much more complicated, strenuous journey. In fact, it isn’t until nearly 20 years later, as the book is being told, that she even admits to being angry for herself and what happened to her, and even then she still doesn’t explicitly call it rape. Isabel’s uncertainty is realistic, vulnerable, haunting. Moreover, it contradicts the popular narrative that there is a “correct” response to being sexually assaulted, or that there is an expiration date to speaking out on or coming to understand your experience.

Also disturbingly realistic is the student-teacher relationship that unfolds throughout the second half of the novel. Thrown off-kilter by her encounter with Zev and insecure about her future post-graduation, Isabel enters into a sexual relationship with her English professor, R. H. Connelly. Connelly, as he’s referred to throughout the book, is described as a handsome, enigmatic older man, to whom Isabel is immediately drawn. As they grow closer, and their mutual attraction crosses the line into a full-fledged relationship, Isabel begins to see how Connelly would be able to create a life for her instead of her having to build one of her own. Connelly gives Isabel a false sense of security and makes her feel special — she’s a rare talent, a mature woman, the only student who could make him betray his wife’s trust — yet it’s all superficial.

Isabel thinks that she’s in control in her relationship with Connelly because it’s consensual. What she doesn’t realize until much later is that Connelly — being her professor, being an older, established, married man — is the one who actually has all the power. He preys on her by making her feel special, but she was only ever vulnerable to him: an opportunity to be seized. Isabel’s power, in comparison to Connelly’s, is just a feeling; it’s insubstantial.

The narrative doesn’t hide this from readers, but it also doesn’t spoon-feed it to us; rather, we watch as the relationship between Isabel and Connelly naturally unfolds, slowly shifting from seemingly genuine romance into something more sinister and calculated. It is an abuse of power from the beginning — and as third-party viewers, we can see that — but just as with Zev, Isabel needs to draw her own conclusions from the situation before the narrative treats it that way. In doing this, it achieves an emotional depth and complexity that would not have been possible had Connelly been made a clear villain from the start. Even in the end, as Isabel is writing this, her relationship with Connelly is complicated; instead of being angry with him the way she is with Zev, she still craves his attention and validation. It paints the complexities of these issues in a way that places you inside them, feeling everything Isabel feels, drawing the best conclusions you can as you go. In this way, it gives the story and its characters a chilling sense of authenticity and relatability.

A quiet meditation on life and the moments that have shaped us, “My Last Innocent Year” is a dreamy debut, experienced like a memory unfolding on the page. While unique, it’s also a deeply familiar story, detailing the loss of innocence that pushes all of us into adulthood in a manner as beautiful as it is horrifying. Effortlessly told, this striking narrative pushes all of us to consider what it is that truly makes us an Adult and, in the face of that, what kind of adult we want to become. And, as Isabel learns to ask as the story progresses, it makes us question whether the lines between adolescence and adulthood are really there at all.

Daily Arts Writer Camille Nagy can be reached at camnagy@umich.edu.