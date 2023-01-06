It’s only the first day of school, and Andie Rose’s perfectly curated plan has already gone awry.

In Emma Lord’s “Begin Again,” Andie transfers from her local community college to the uber-competitive Blue Ridge State — her dream school that happens to be the same school her boyfriend, Connor, attends — only to find out Connor has transferred to her community college. Her bookish roommate, Shay, needs a to declare a major and Andie needs help passing statistics. To top it all off, Andie finds herself in a unique position giving people advice on her school’s pirate radio show — the same one her mother founded when she went to Blue Ridge.

Then there’s Milo, Andie’s overly-exhausted and over-caffeinated resident advisor, who throws her for a loop. As Andie deals with her strained relationship with Connor, her and Milo’s friendship continues to grow; they bond over the loss of a parent and their love for bagels. Both Milo and Andie are extremely family-oriented: Milo’s siblings make frequent appearances, as do Andie’s two grandmothers who raised her, which allows for the perfect balance of platonic and romantic relationships needed in a YA novel.

With a long-distance relationship hanging by a thread, a new job and advice to give, Andie learns that her usual fix-it attitude can’t fix everything in her new life at college.

“Begin Again” is a delightful and comforting read. As her fourth YA novel, Lord’s writing is consistently heartfelt and filled with delicious descriptions of food. This is her first novel to focus on college-aged characters, which is refreshing, if not relatable to everyone. Lord delicately discusses college finances and the issues surrounding financial aid that the characters confront. Milo’s passion for the lack of work-study jobs available to students at Blue Ridge is admirable. Though it’s a fictional university, Blue Ridge’s situation certainly reflects the struggling state of financial aid programs at schools across the country.

The characters in “Begin Again” are charming, especially Andie and Milo, who go through their own self-growth journeys. As a first-year transfer student at a super competitive state school, Andie feels inadequate compared to her peers, something many college students can relate to since feelings of insecurity and imposter syndrome are common in college students. Andie faces the same struggle of paying the high costs of college tuition that most students encounter, while also balancing an overwhelming academic workload with working at the local bagel shop like many working-class college students.

Fans of NPR and podcasts will appreciate the radio show aspect of “Begin Again.” The secret show on campus called “The Knights’ Watch” is where students get all the dirt on Blue Ridge. Andie faces anonymity and early mornings as the show’s “Squire” doing what she does best: helping people with their problems (while simultaneously ignoring her own). As she grapples with her mother’s legacy on the show, Andie creates a legacy for herself by creating the life she always wanted, with the support of her family and new friends at college.

Andie’s college experience won’t be everyone’s experience, but it’s still entertaining to read. With a slow-burn romance, a lovable friend group and an overarching theme of starting over woven throughout the story, “Begin Again” is the perfect book to read in the new year.

