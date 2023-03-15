When my class was assigned to read Euripides’ “Medea” last semester, my classmate turned to me and warned that “Medea is one crazy bitch.” I was naturally taken aback by this character analysis; but, as I read the play, I realized he was not wrong. Medea is her husband’s seductress — a bewitching and beautiful princess — who goes mad with lust and love, scheming and seething with a murderous rage that ends in her infamous acts of filicide. So yes, Medea is one crazy bitch, and yet, she is magnetic: enchanting and attractive to the reader and fellow cast members alike. I am no exception to this fascination. I was entranced by her — the weird balance between utter disgust and amazement with her character stuck with me. I was suddenly seeing Medea-esque “crazy bitch” characters everywhere and was hit with a stark realization: Books love beautiful, unwell bitches.

There is an ever-present phenomenon hanging over literature, an inescapable obsession with the insane and alluring, crazy but beautiful female character. It is in the roots of Western literary culture, seen in the aforementioned “Medea” and Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” It dominates bestseller lists with titles like Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” and Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History,” featuring leading ladies that exemplify this elusive trope. Spoon-fed to us since childhood (see: Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”) and the focus of books hailed as classics (think “The Bell Jar” and “Anna Karenina”), the hot, sad, beautiful and unhinged femme is a pillar of literature. Yet, as I have observed this, I cannot help but ask why: What is it about these mystifying women that have captured authors and audiences for eons?

This desire has an almost cult-like following; TikTok’s BookTok community has endless recommendations of books for hot sad girls, which heavily overlap with books about hot sad girls, and even “books about hot, unhinged women going (through) an existential crisis with undeniable rage despite obvious privilege.” Goodreads offers pages of lists and bookshelves that feature the “unhinged woman.” The clear demand for this type of character presents the idea that in linking ourselves to their internal characterizations, we perhaps link ourselves to their outer presentations and, in a way, beautify mental illness and horrible experiences along with ourselves. Jealousy of the attractive leads readers to wonder if these characters almost deserve their fate for their beauty because, if we as normal people must feel this way, surely the more beautiful should have it even worse. In this created conundrum, the true role of the beautiful-but-crazy literary trope quickly becomes evident: She serves as a reminder of femininity and womanhood as a whole. She cannot win; her beauty is praised and punished while her struggles glorified and diminished.

A certain level of relatability is hidden inside these so-called “crazy” women. So many of their stories center around universally-recognized experiences and tragedies. Their novels explore the depths of mental illness — studying depression, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, abuse — and other unfortunately uniting struggles. Amy Dunne of “Gone Girl” is simply a woman experiencing the common pitfalls of marriage (financial struggles, parenthood, clashes with extended family and in-laws) who acts out, perhaps, many housewives’ daydream of leaving it all behind in an elaborate faked-death catastrophe. The Lisbon sisters of “The Virgin Suicides” are trapped and plagued by religious trauma, teenage girlhood and resulting suicidal depression. When the youngest of the sisters is asked about what she could possibly have to be sad about, her simple response can resonate with any female reader because “Obviously Doctor, you’ve never been a thirteen-year-old girl.” The narrators of “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” and “The Bell Jar” speak of the paralyzing nature of their depressions, while also expressing guilt for feeling unjustified and unworthy of their sadness and mental illness. They’re privileged, pretty and seemingly perfect on the outside, so why should they feel like that on the inside?

While this relatability is present, there is also a distinct separation between our book “bitches” and us “normal” people. These women are unattainably beautiful and placed on a pedestal by their writers. In “Play It as It Lays,” author Joan Didion extensively examines depression and listlessness, but not before establishing the main character Maria as a beautiful movie star actress — certainly not a role that many of us can relate to. “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” never fails to remind the reader of the narrator’s model-like beauty and unachievable natural thinness that is so pined after by the narrator’s less-glorified, not as beautiful, sad-girl best friend. All of the aforementioned female protagonists make up just a small selection of an endless list of descriptively attractive and beautiful female characters who are left to suffer the fate of sadness and “madness,” often ending up institutionalized, depressed and/or dead by the end of their respective novels. Their beauty is not accidental; it simultaneously distances and draws the reader to and from these characters. Their characterization capitalizes on our naturally human insecurities. The desire to be attractive leads readers to ponder if in our shared “craziness” we maybe also share some of these characters’ beauty.

Perhaps the quintessential sad crazy girl, the narrator of “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” sums it up best: “She (the previously mentioned best friend) worshipped me, but she also hated me.” Writers and readers alike love to hate these women as much as they love to love them, as we are simultaneously enamored and repulsed by our own literary creation. Stuck in a state of utter adoration and disgust for them, it is in these women that we see perfection broken and flaws glorified. She serves as a mirror of ourselves and our culture while also being so distanced from it that we can easily indulge in her pain and watch her from afar for our own entertainment, ultimately never failing to be an undeniable part of literature.

Daily Arts Contributor Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at khemmila@umich.edu.