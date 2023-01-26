Some stories have a certain miraculous quality about them. They reach out from the page and claim a space in your mind — but instead of pulling your eyes deeper into fantasy, they turn your attention outward. You can’t help but think about the scarily real life that you’re living: the decisions you make, the way you see the world and the person you’re becoming.

I’ve only read a few of these books in my lifetime, and, oddly enough, there’s not much of a pattern among them. They span different genres, centuries and cultures — books like John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” Paul Kalanithi’s “When Breath Becomes Air,” Alan Garner’s “Treacle Walker” and the Bible.

James Wade’s “Beasts of the Earth” is one of those stories. It’s a dark, weighty novel that follows the dual narrative of Harlen, a high school janitor haunted by his past, and Michael, a young boy escaping his father’s abuse. This book is gut-wrenching, but Wade manages to relay darkness and tragedy without sliding into overly emotional or cheap language. His prose strikes a unique balance between objectivity and poetry that lends this novel a meditative tone, almost like that of a folktale.

And wrapped in all this elegant writing is a book that fearlessly deals with the most important issues in life: evil and death. Life is cruel, and people can be unspeakably wicked — this reality has significant consequences for everyone, fictional or not. As Michael struggles to grapple with the unthinkable evils done unto him, he encounters several characters who’ve each adopted different ways of understanding the world in all its messy glory.

First, there is Remus — a hermit who lives alone in the woods — who takes Michael in when he has nothing and no one. Remus is respectable and kind and unequivocally good, full of poetry and intellect. He staunchly refuses to believe in a god, instead choosing to put his faith in the beauty that lurks around every corner of this life, in the hidden moments and the quiet places.

While this may sound good on paper, if you extend his worldview outward and imagine the practice of such belief, you end up with someone like Julian in Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” — always insisting on beauty and unable to acknowledge anything less than picturesque, constantly shaping his world to be aesthetic and thereby manufacturing a life that is insulated, cold and ultimately a lie. Perhaps there is a reason why Remus lives alone in the woods — people can’t help but hurt and harm. Regardless, Michael suffered too much abuse in the world to join Remus in his faith in the good and beautiful.

Meanwhile, Harlen is someone who has also endured great evil — and yet, he very clearly sees himself as part of the problem, as someone who is not only a victim but also a perpetrator. Wade’s unflinching acknowledgment that the roots of such malicious evil can dwell even in the most righteous people is a rare thought in today’s culture of self-help books and personal growth, and it’s certainly something to ponder over.

In the end, Harlen’s solution is to isolate himself. He seeks to minimize the evil in the world by cutting himself off from it; he refuses to add to that which is already fully saturated, a world laden and dripping with so much suffering and pain. In many ways, this is a logical solution — if he can do no good, he may as well minimize the bad.

The alternative is Deacon, Remus’s former lover and old friend, who comes to comfort Remus as he’s slowly dying. Deacon believes in grace — the miracle that allows us to coexist in closeness with others, to show mercy and forgiveness for when we inflict our broken selves upon each other, for when we hurt the people we love most.

And in the midst of all this soul-searching, Michael does something that I’ve never read in a novel before: He looks to religion.

I found this to be quite surprising for a book written in 2022; the population of self-identified religious individuals has declined significantly, a pattern that is expected to continue in the coming years. In my experience, this trend has been most visible within the realm of public education. I’ve had history teachers who “explain” religious miracles and biology instructors who insinuate that religion is for stupid people who want to believe in a higher power to make them feel good about an otherwise unmeaningful existence. But “Beasts of the Earth” seems to paint a different picture.

In this novel, religion is sought by someone who doesn’t shrink back from the ugly parts of life and acknowledges that there are things in this world that cannot be chalked up to chance and nature. Michael sees that there is evil too deep and malevolent to be natural, and hurt that tortures our souls too violently for mankind to be mere animals — which brings us to the idea of God.

All throughout “Beasts of the Earth,” Wade writes about God. From the prologue to the very last pages, he portrays God as aloof, unfeeling and apathetic to human suffering. The underlying message is that if God does exist, such a god is not one worth knowing or believing in.

Luckily, this is only a book, and my experience of God is not like the one Wade describes. The God I know is grace unthinkable and love to the highest degree, one who “is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit,” who weeps at the death of a friend and bears all that is evil in the world unto himself. He is the culmination and source of all that is good and worthy, and the reason for hope in a broken world.

But the characters in “Beasts of the Earth” don’t have such hope. With a surprising plot twist in the latter half of the novel, Wade’s conclusion seems to be one of nihilism — it’s better to be dead in the ground than alive to see this ugly world for what it is.

Whether you agree with the worldview he presents or not, there is surely some unequivocal merit to this book. “Beasts of the Earth” wrestles with the questions that most people would rather avoid, dragging them out into the light with fearlessness and poetry.

