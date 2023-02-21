It’s critical to amplify Black voices any time of the year, and in honor of Black History Month, the Michigan Daily Book Review wanted to celebrate Black stories in a creative way. We put together four different book clubs where writers read and discussed Black-authored books in various genres.

Opting for an Arts Talks style discussion, four writers engaged with our pick for the romance genre: “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams. The New York Times bestselling novel was Reese’s Book Club pick for June 2021 and is in development to be a TV series adaptation.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ava Seaman, Books Beat Editor: Today we’re discussing “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams.

Meera Kumar, Daily Arts Writer: The book is about the romance between protagonists Eva and Shane, and the narrative cuts between two time periods. One time period is about 10 years ago, and the other is in the present. In both instances, Eva and Shane run into each other and have very charged (romantic and otherwise) interactions. Eva and Shane are also writers, which is something that connects them as they work in the same world.

Lillian Pearce, Daily Arts Writer: In the present timeline, Eva has a daughter who is a pretty big part of the story. She’s not Shane’s daughter, which I think is important to know, but still served as a symbol of how different Eva and Shane’s lives became from when they first met to now. Upon their reunion, many things have changed for them.

AS: I think it’s important to mention that there are a lot of trigger warnings for this book. There are mentions of drug use and self-harm, which impacted the way that I view this as a romance because there were a lot of heavy topics, and at the same time, Williams’ writing is very humorous. It was kind of weird. Personally, I don’t know if I would call this book a romance book — it seems more like women’s fiction. Shane and Eva, they were very young when they first met. They were 17 or 18, and they were going through really difficult times in their lives, and so I felt it was more trauma bonding than anything else.

MK: I just also wanted to add, for trigger warnings, I think also sexual assault could be one.

LP: Part of the reason why they were attracted to each other when they were young is because they suffered similar troubles, especially in terms of their family dynamics. Shane was living in a foster home, and Eva was living with her mother, who was either not at home, or because of her career as a sex worker, would bring men home who would target Eva. I think Eva and Shane sought refuge in each other as they tried to escape their kind of realities, which meant that there was much more to their relationship than romantic attraction.

Graciela Batlle Cestero, Daily Arts Writer: I found it so interesting because they got together when they were really young, and the book explains that they suffered a lot within their homes. But sometimes you’re at a point in life where you’re really sad, but you find comfort in that sadness as well, and I feel like neither of them wanted to escape that sadness at that moment in time. They just understood each other, never shaming each other for not leaving their situations or for having those experiences, and I feel like that’s a comfort they found in each other and it’s obviously really hard to veer away from that as adults because you’ve created this entire separate life. And Eva talks about this … how it’s so hard for her to get over him, and how just having him in her life back for a week completely distorted all the progress she made, which is really triggering. And I find it really interesting, how Williams sort of weaves in a theme of even if a person is triggering you can still love them and be attached to them.

MK: I think that’s a great point, especially because of the really short timelines that they’ve gotten to know each other and the intense bonding that they had, that they were never really able to talk about things that seemed mundane in their full lives as adults. I felt especially when Audre was brought up between the two of them, it kind of was a little almost awkward or off. But I guess the idea that it might not be a romance novel was pretty interesting to me. So I looked up, “What is a romance novel?” to find out. And so it says, “a romance novel must have a central focus on the development of a romantic relationship between two people” and these stories are optimistic and provide escapism which I feel the book does (if we’re counting the epilogue as an ending). But it is definitely different from a lot of the romance books that we are used to seeing, and it really pushes on those genre conventions. And I think that’s actually a pretty cool thing, being able to acknowledge the struggles that people go through, while also portraying this romantic story.

GBC: The point about including the struggles while also portraying a romantic story is so interesting to me. It’s always so intriguing to see in romance novels when they include subplots because the main point is the romance, but providing depth for the characters is also really important and I think that Williams does a really good job at that. But, at times, it feels like maybe she does too much of it, and that’s where the book starts to feel like it’s sort of not solely a romance. I definitely commend her for including such profound backstories to Shane and Eva’s characterizations and giving the characters a story beyond their relationship together. They literally exist so separately as well as they exist together, but it also complicates the genre classification of the novel itself.

MK: For sure.

LP: Another aspect of the subplot is their careers as writers; it’s because of their careers that they finally reunited. They both turned to literature when they were younger as a way of healing and expressing themselves and their experiences. Eva ends up becoming a best-selling erotic fantasy writer and is working on her 15th book in the series at the start of “Seven Days in June.” The series, of course, is about her and Shane; though in this case, she’s a witch and Shane’s a vampire. Shane ends up as a literary fiction novelist who wins a ton of awards for his books that are also based on Eva. They both know that they’re writing about each other and have read each other’s books, but haven’t spoken since they were last together as teenagers. They only start speaking to each other again when they are panelists at the same conference.

MK: I was just gonna bring up the moment when they were on that stage at the conference, and they were like “You’re writing about me … No, you are.” I don’t read a lot of romance novels, but it was funny. It was very charged. I am going to stick by describing so many things in this book as charged.

GBC: To the erotica point, I also loved that. It felt really validating, not to me directly, but in general because writing erotica is frowned upon so often. I love that Shane didn’t think less of Eva because she wrote erotica and he, in contrast, wrote literary fiction. They were both writers in their own right and that’s a very beautiful message. To the scene on the stage, it’s the epitome of a scene from a romance novel. Unsettling scenes like that happen in every romance novel. It always feels so awkward, but it’s part of the experience.

MK: I would see what’s going on and be like, stop. Though, going back to the idea of romance, I feel this book almost pushes on the politics of romance novels and reminds us of the dichotomy between escapism and real life. Their romance can be described as almost a break from the more serious world around them. Romance novels are often written with suspensions of real-life problems. And this book didn’t necessarily have that suspension, and I think it’s pretty cool because the book was able to touch on a lot of different things. And I think, when depicting a variety of experiences it’s really important to depict Black love and happily-ever-afters. It’s also important to be able to describe experiences that can’t necessarily be divorced from the reality that a lot of people can have. So that was really interesting.

AS: During one point in the novel, Eva’s friend says, “The publishing industry has a hard time processing Black characters unless we’re suffering.” I can’t speak on the experiences of Black people, but I think that’s an important thing to recognize, and to your point Meera, the characters were impacted by external forces. So I think that just adds to their love story.

GBC: I found that really interesting as well because last semester I took a film class on race in 1970s film, and we watched “Claudine,” which is a rom-com but also details all the struggles the protagonist has to go through because of her race. For the majority of the lecture, the professor was telling us about how hard it is for the media to create stories about Black characters without including the struggles that they go through, and how the industry can’t produce content about Black characters without placing an emphasis on their race. It’s a really conflicting thing because, in Williams’ case, you want to write a story about two people who fell in love, but it just isn’t that simple given the circumstances. And the way Williams created Shane and Eva hinted at the fact that their racial identity is a large part of who they are and who they’ve become. So I think it’s really interesting because, I can’t speak for Williams and her writing process, nor can I speak for the experiences of Black people, but as I was reading, I felt like during her writing process, Williams was trying to see how her own opinions and experiences within the industry fit into the narrative. I haven’t done research on her, but it was still enthralling, because I felt like there was this discourse about Blackness and Black identity that was really pertinent to the novel’s significance.

AS: There’s one point in the novel where it’s mentioned Eva’s books are gonna be picked up for a movie, and the director or the producer says they are going to make the characters white. That really rubbed Eva the wrong way. Obviously, whitewashing is not good, and I think that her struggle with how to respond to that was complex. She wanted to have the movie made, but there was also the conflict to stick to what she believed was right, and I think that kind of goes along with the struggle Black authors face in the publishing industry regarding their characters.

LP: I think it’s also important to note that part of why Eva was hesitant to say no was that, in addition to potentially losing the movie deal, she also needed the money to provide for her daughter. Unlike white creators who are not often asked to sacrifice their identities for their work, Eva, as a Black creator, had to ask herself the unfair question of whether or not she could afford to do so.

AS: That’s a good point. Speaking of her daughter, a big theme in this book is motherhood and generational trauma. I was interested in the way that Eva and her mother interacted and then how Eva and her daughter, Audre, interacted.

MK: I actually really liked how Eva was written as a mother because she had been through so much, but she was trying to unlearn all of this generational trauma and ideals that she had been taught from her mom. There are a lot of times in the book where Eva’s mom is very much portrayed as a narcissist who almost resents her daughter for being able to do things that she can’t. And Eva is definitely trying to break a lot of those cycles, and she’s always thinking about Audre, and she’s trying to prioritize her. And it was cool to also see that mother-daughter relationship in a romance novel. I thought Audre was really funny; she had some good one-liners and was in touch with the world around her (despite having maybe one too many references to TikTok).

GBC: Eva and Audre’s relationship was so captivating, especially in contrast with Eva’s relationship with her mother, Lizette. I feel like the issue with Lizette was that she inserted her daughter into her life in a very inappropriate way because she let her life affect Eva, which eventually led to very severe childhood trauma. In contrast, Eva and Audre’s relationship is more concerned with Eva letting her daughter into her life in a cautious way. Eva’s very wary of where to draw the line between their relationship as similar to a friendship and their relationship as mother and daughter. I feel like it’s also a very emotional and charged relationship, but I really loved how Audre was also really patient with her mom, and really aware of her illness and how much it affected her to the point that she stands up for her and puts that out there as a disclaimer for Shane when they were talking at Cece’s party. I loved that interaction between Shane and Audre because it really shows how much Audre cares for and appreciates her mom. It was one of my favorite moments in the novel.

AS: I think it’s important to bring up the fact that there’s a line to be drawn between a mother and daughter and a mother and daughter being friends because I do think that can be a toxic thing sometimes. At the end of the day a mother is her child’s provider, and not necessarily their friend. I do love the relationship between Eva and Audre. But there was one scene where Eva yelled at Audre, and she said she gives everything to her. The one time Audre messed up, Eva was furious, and Eva’s reaction kind of rubbed me the wrong way. I understand it was the heat of the moment but Eva almost places the guilt on Audre for extenuating circumstances. I really felt for Audre at that moment because Eva was making her 12- or 13-year-old daughter feel guilty. I’m not denying the experience — the often difficult experiences — of single mothers. I understand it’s hard. I grew up with a single mother, but at that moment I felt bad for Audre. That’s why I can see being so close to your mother, and having a friendship can be seen as bad because Eva’s putting all her time and energy into her daughter, which is obviously her job, but also blaming Audre for not having a life can also be damaging.

LP: Eva wanted so badly to be a good mom that I think she placed really high expectations both on herself and on Audre. It was hard for her to admit mistakes she was making and to accept faults within her daughter because she didn’t want them to end up with the relationship she has with her mother.

Even though their relationship was not the primary focus of the book, I thought Williams executed it realistically and with grace. Though there are numerous subplots throughout “Seven Days in June,” I never felt like they were unfinished or superfluous.

MK: For sure. We should probably touch on Eva’s chronic migraines. The book was really well-written in how we got to see the reality of Eva’s life. I haven’t read too many books like that before, so that was definitely something new for me.

LP: This is the first book I’ve read where the protagonist suffers from an invisible illness. For Eva, her chronic illness is inseparable from her character because it’s something she endures every day of her life, since she was young. There are details of her pain in both the past and present plotlines, though it isn’t until the end of the novel that Eva decides to open up about her illness. I think it was very brave of her to do, given that she’s struggled with it for so long and because part of the struggle with invisible illnesses is other peoples’ reactions (which can range from disbelief to pity).

GBC: I feel like Eva’s invisible illness is a really important thing to include in such a recent book. When someone suffers from an invisible illness, there’s no visible proof, so there’s no way to physically demonstrate it to others or really feel seen in any way. So I think it’s just a really good detail to include in the novel, and I feel like it’s an identity that many people want to see represented but is represented so infrequently.

MK: Overall, I’m glad I read it. It was a really cool experience to be a part of.

AS: It had been on my TBR list probably since it came out!

