The Michigan Daily Arts section presents Arts Talks, a series where The Daily Arts Writers gather to discuss their opinions on and reactions to the latest and major releases in the arts world.

In this segment of Arts Talks, four Daily Arts Writers well-versed in the Emily Henry Universe discuss her authorship and make predictions regarding her upcoming release.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity and brevity.

Sabriya Imami, Daily Arts Writer: We all love tropes, and the four of us have discussed tropes a lot. So I feel like this is a pertinent question: What traditional romance tropes do you see in “Beach Read?” Does anybody want to start?

Lillian Pearce, Daily Arts Writer: Is it kind of like, fake enemies to lovers?

SI: I feel like it’s almost more rivals to lovers; there is a slight distinction.

Hannah Carapellotti, Daily Arts Writer: There’s a little bit of forced proximity too, because they’re next-door neighbors.

SI: I guess we should explain (the story) a little: Here’s the background. So, in “Beach Read,” the characters January Andrews and Augustus (Gus) Everett are living in these next-door beach houses, in the summer. It’s actually in Michigan! They’re also University of Michigan graduates, which is fun. In the story, they’re both authors, and they both decide to swap their genres. January challenges Gus to write a romance novel, and she has to write a literary novel. And basically — spoiler alert — they fall in love. January also has this secondary plot, where her father died, and she learns at his funeral that he had an affair, and not even just an affair, but basically a whole second life with this other woman — this other woman who happens to live in the same town that January and Gus are in now. I think the whole “second plot” thing is one of the things Emily Henry does really well. Her stories are never just about the relationship that’s happening. And I think that that adds so much depth to the character. January doesn’t feel one-sided at all; she’s very three-dimensional and has a lot going on. And I think that makes her more interesting to read about.

LP: Yeah, I agree. It’s not that I don’t read romances, but I tend not to, and Sabriya told me that I had to read “Beach Read,” and so I did, because I’ll do anything Sabriya tells me to do. And I was super invested in it, partly because of January’s relationship with her dad. It was really interesting, and it was also really devastating. But it worked out really beautifully, I think, and in tandem with the relationship with Gus, because he had his own family problems too. And, with the setting (in the small town), they both had family history in this place.

SI: I remember in your Goodreads review, you said something like, I love the relationship (between January and Gus), but it was the relationship between her and her father (that really mattered). Because you were sitting … sitting and sobbing.

LP: Oh my God, yeah.

SI: There’s the part (near the end) where her dad leaves these letters for January and she reads them, and in one of them he says something like, “the day you were born, you made me.” And that was beautiful.

Ava Seaman, Books Beat Editor: Lilly, you said that it was the relationship between January and her father that made the reading experience for you. I felt the same way in “Book Lovers” with Nora and her sister, Libby. So, I feel like there is that amount of emotional depth that Emily Henry uses in her books that makes you want to read the story more. And when “Beach Read” came out in 2020, it was the first romance book I had ever read. For this being like my first romance, I’m so happy because it’s so good. And it kind of catapulted my love for romance books. So I’m forever grateful for Emily Henry.

SI: I agree. “Beach Read” was what got me back into reading recently. I think I read it … around last year, this time of year. And I had been in this reading slump. I was just … I hated everything. I didn’t want to do anything. School was making my life suck. And I just said I needed to read something that will just make me happy, and my sister said, “Look, you need to read ‘Beach Read.’” And I got the book from her room, and I sat on the couch and I read it in one day. And I remember thinking, “I forgot how much I love reading.” And then I read “People We Meet On Vacation,” and I just felt like I had this whole other, new world of reading that I got myself back into. And, in some ways, I think it’s almost hard to read romance books that aren’t by Emily Henry after reading Emily Henry books. Because no other romance writer really compares in the same way. No one else captures that emotional depth that you were talking about, Ava. I think that everybody else does a good job with the romance, but by adding something extra — that secondary storyline — that she does, I just think it’s so much more impactful and meaningful.

LP: Yeah, I agree. After I read all the Emily Henry books, back to back to back, I was like, “Wow, I love romance novels” — false. I love Emily Henry romance novels. (When reading other romances) I was disappointed again and again. All of these romance novels that I was picking up, people on BookTok and social media liked, but (to me) they always felt so superficial. And I didn’t ever feel connected to the characters. And I always wanted to know why I should care about these characters, but Emily Henry always makes me care.

SI: So we talked a lot about January. Let’s talk about Gus. I feel like I wanted to give him a hug. He’s … what’s the word I’m looking for? He’s the blueprint for a BookTok book boyfriend. He’s got a little bit of a tragic backstory. But then, he has also liked January this whole time. And then, at the end, it’s just like, he will do anything (for her) … even dance in the rain. So, what are your thoughts on Gus?

LP: He was bad at communication — a terrible communicator, especially at the end, but I think that was just because of his past. And that made me annoyed because I was like, come on, get yourself together. But again, it felt realistic.

SI: I think I can’t help but compare Gus to Charlie from “Book Lovers.” I think Charlie was better because he was a better communicator. I mean, yeah, he didn’t tell her about the whole having to stay in North Carolina thing. But to be fair, when I was rereading, there were many opportunities where he literally tried to tell her and she just interrupts him. He did try to communicate. And once he did, I feel like (he and Nora) had a very healthy relationship. And Gus and January … after they had sort of gotten together, there was still this … waiting for the other shoe to drop. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing, necessarily. They obviously had a lot going on. But I think that comparatively (Gus’s tendency to not communicate) is a little bit more problematic.

AS: I feel like that was like the nature of Charlie’s personality. Whereas, being uncommunicative would be like part of Gus’s personality, just because he was more closed off.

SI: I think that Gus and Charlie are the most similar of all of her characters, which isn’t a bad thing, because clearly she’s doing something right and everybody loves them so much. But I think one thing that’s interesting about Emily Henry is that all of her female protagonists are very distinctive. They’re all very different. And actually, in the most recent email newsletter she sent out … she talks about her upcoming book and says she’s always afraid that readers aren’t going to like her female main characters, for some reason or another. And for January, she was worried that people would think she was too emotional. But I remember thinking, “Yeah, she’s emotional and she cries a lot and she has a lot going on.” She has gone through a tragedy, and she’s still mourning and having to deal with the fallout — so I didn’t think of her as too emotional. I thought she was a very realistic, down-to-earth person that had just gone through trauma recently, and I think that made her somewhat relatable. In some romance novels or romance movies, the female protagonist is often too perfect or something — you know, she’s quirky and cute and whatever. But I feel like January was just a very normal person that has gone through these very normal but sad things and is kind of reeling from that. And I think that that made her a more interesting person to read about.

HC: Yeah. I know Lilly at least thinks that I am a lot like January, which still gives me an ego boost to this day. But yeah, I connected with her very, very quickly, regardless of what other comparisons other people might have drawn between the two of us. She is still (in some ways) like the quirky girl that typically exists in a romance novel, but she has more depth to her. She’s got trauma that she’s been through. And then also we see how that trauma might manifest as anxiety going into this relationship (with Gus). I appreciate very much how well-rounded she is.

SI: And also, not only has her father died, but her whole worldview has really shifted. She’s the person that has really believed in romance and love stories — her parents’ story, I think, really shaped a lot of who she was. And then for her to come to this realization that her father had this affair, I think that really changed how she viewed love and relationships. And then there was this moment in the book where, despite (her reservations with love), she still thinks that she likes Gus and wants to have something happen with him. And he’s still holding back from her, but she still lets herself be very vulnerable. I thought that was really impactful. And it just made her a stronger person. It kind of proved that you can be emotional and very strong all at the same time — and still be an interesting person to read about.

LP: Yeah. And just what you were saying, Sabriya, about how she modeled her idea of romance off her parents, but then she finds out that this devastating thing happened, with her dad having an affair, and it’s not the love story she had thought it was. She still chooses to take a chance with Gus even though her idea of love was just wrecked. But then you also find out that her mom did know about the affair, and her parents were still happy, which I also appreciated from Emily Henry — that she didn’t make January’s dad a horrible person. And also like, for what he was writing in his letters … at the end he said something like “I made mistakes, but I’m not a bad guy.” He’s always been a good dad.

SI: He says, “I know you will do better than I did. And I’m so relieved by that thought. But even if you don’t, even if you make the kinds of mistakes I made, I know you January.” There’s also the line, “I’ve been terrible at many different moments in my life.” There is a lot in these letters. There is a lot that shows that her father isn’t this one-dimensional, bad person. He also has many sides to him. And January has to grapple with still loving her father despite the mistakes that he made.

HC: I feel like it also helps (the story). Her dad cheating isn’t just a plot device to further the romance plot. It’d be so easy to just be like, “Oh, this happened, and now she has daddy issues,” and then move on (to the romance plot). But the fact that Emily Henry takes the time to develop a character that’s not even really in the story just shows how much that depth really matters to her as an author, too.

LP: Oh, and there’s another line in the letter that I liked: “You’re leaving for college, and I’m afraid it might kill me.” And then he’s like, um, “I worry. I might turn around and drive the three of us back home. If you show any ounce of hesitation. I want to keep you forever. Who am I without you?” Devastating.

SI: Shall we move on to “People We Meet On Vacation”?

HC: So (the book) follows these two best friends, Poppy and Alex. They’ve known each other since college, and every year, they take some kind of vacation together. They go all kinds of places — sometimes it’s in the U.S., sometimes it’s like Tuscany or other fancy places in Europe. And then, for some reason that we don’t know until way too long into the book, they stop going on these vacations. And Poppy works at a travel magazine, and she’s not very happy and she doesn’t know why. And then she realizes it’s because she’s not as close with Alex as she used to be. So she organizes one last vacation for the two of them. And it gets them to reconnect and fall in love, obviously.

SI: I think one distinguishing thing in this book is that it has a dual timeline. So it’s them when they’re going on vacations (in the past) and then also the story with her figuring out why she’s not happy (in the present). And I think that sets this book apart from the other two, in a big way.

HC: When I first read this one, I was constantly comparing it to “Beach Read.” So the first time I read it, I don’t think I appreciated it enough, because I was just like, “Oh, this is kind of a letdown from the first one.” But then rereading it a couple weeks ago … I just tore through it. I was like, man, this is so good. It was standing on its own the second time.

SI: I remember when I read “People We Meet On Vacation” for the first time, I was updating you guys. And, for a solid day or two, I thought I liked this one better (than “Beach Read”). But then I realized, while “People We Meet On Vacation” is not a bad book by any means, it’s probably my least favorite of the three Emily Henry books. But even my least favorite Emily Henry book is so better than most of the other romance books that I’ve read. I just think, in some ways, Poppy and Alex’s relationship is the biggest thing happening in this book; there is no other secondary storyline, or if there is, it’s just their relationship in the past versus their relationship in the present. And while that’s interesting, because it’s different, I think that I was kind of waiting for some depth that we weren’t getting. And I found Poppy could get a little bit annoying because she was just missing everything right in front of her face. I think actually reading it the second time, I found Alex a little bit more annoying than I did the first time. He found an issue with everything.

AS: I updated my Goodreads review because it was from last time (I had read it). I wrote, “on this reread, I found Alex more annoying than Poppy. What grown man makes a Sad Puppy Face? #cringe. But I love Emily Henry.” And I feel like … with Alex’s character, he did have this backstory, where he grew up religious and constricted, but it wasn’t as satisfying as Gus’s or Charlie’s development.

SI: I think the one thing that’s interesting (in this book) is that we get to see her do the friends-to-lovers trope, as opposed to the other ones, which are more rivals or enemies to lovers. And I think she does do it well, but at the same time, I was like, “oh my god, you guys like each other? Why is this taking you 10 years to figure out?”

AS: I love the friends-to-lovers trope. It’s probably my favorite one. And this was done well, it was just a little different. But I think another (book) you guys should read is “Love and Other Words” by Christina Lauren. Or “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune, with childhood friends to lovers, and switching from the past to the present. So I love that trope, where it’s in the past, where they were kids, and in the present now. So, with “People We Meet On Vacation,” I loved reading about the past. But also the present chapters weren’t as satisfying. She dragged on the reveal, the big secret that had them shaking in their boots for years. It was very underwhelming. So that was the only downside, I would say.

SI: I remember, Lilly, when you read it, and you got to the reveal, I think you were frustrated and texted me, saying, “They didn’t talk for two years because they kissed… once?”

LP: I was so frustrated! This entire time we are gearing up towards some terrible thing. I was wondering if she accidentally slept with his brother or something. But it was one kiss. And I was like, are you kidding? You’re not going to talk for two years? I was so annoyed. I also didn’t like the present (chapters). But Emily Henry was successful in establishing tension and awkwardness between them in the present. It made my skin crawl. I hated reading the present moment, especially when I was like, you guys clearly liked each other, and you’re losing time!

SI: Anything else for “People We Meet On Vacation”?

LP: It should be made into a movie.

HC: It is being made into a movie!

SI: Yeah. Emily Henry posted on Instagram, “3000 Pictures Taps Brett Haley To Direct Adaptation of ‘People We Meet On Vacation.’ ” It’s funny, I remember when I read it the first time I stylistically pictured it being a mix of the movie “Memento” and “(500) Days of Summer,” or even the 2019 “Little Women,” where the color palette shifts depending on the time period. This is how they should do it. They should listen to me. Brett Haley, if you’re reading this, take that into consideration. But let’s talk about “Book Lovers,” now. This was my favorite. I think it’s the best. “Beach Read” is a close second. Does someone want to recap it?

AS: It starts with Nora Stephens and Charlie Lastra meeting — she’s a literary agent and he’s an editor. They get off to a bad start because he doesn’t want to edit her client’s book. Then, we jump forward in time and Nora’s sister Libby wants to go on a vacation together, and they end up in this small town in North Carolina, where we find out Charlie is actually from. And then, basically, they end up working on editing a book together and fall in love.

LP: I think “Book Lovers” is the best romance Emily Henry has written between two characters. I could just be thinking that because I appreciated how straightforward they both were; they weren’t dodging anything. They were very upfront with each other. And I appreciate that, especially in comparison to Poppy and Alex, who I had just read about before. Nora and Charlie were both straight up with each other, and I also just really liked them as characters — as people. I loved Nora. And I loved Emily’s twist on the whole, “cold-hearted city woman” who loves her job. I liked that Nora stuck to her principles and everything.

SI: I think, in my mind, “Beach Read” is exactly what it sounds like. It lives in this plane of its own, where it’s just isolated and cozy and it feels otherworldly, in some way. But “Book Lovers” feels real. They’re not isolated. They’re living in this town together, and it just feels so much more grounded in reality because of that. And I think that you’re right, Lilly. I think that in “Book Lovers,” Emily Henry did the best romance. Nora and Charlie just had the most chemistry.

HC: The first time that I read it, I was almost distracted by Nora being the jaded older sister. Or, I don’t know if jaded is the right word, but the whole side plot of Nora having to be like a parent to Libby. I just thought it was so sad. And then, it was only when I was rereading it a couple days ago, but I like that we get to see Nora grow in all these different ways, especially because Libby is a grown adult with kids of her own.

SI: The first time I read it, Libby annoyed me a little bit. The second time, I think I didn’t find her annoying.

LP: I didn’t like how she called Nora “sissy.” That was weird. But apart from that, I liked her a lot, and I feel like the way that she was hiding things (from Nora) just spoke to the nature of their relationship. Because she knew if she did tell Nora anything that Nora would try to fix it. So I liked how they grew (together).

SI: I have a question for you all. I remember talking about this with Lilly when she read it for the first time. Did you guys guess how everything was going to end? And did that affect your reading of the book the first time?

HC: I don’t really remember. But I don’t think I guessed it.

AS: No, I think I was totally surprised. When I was reading the ARC (advanced reader copy) … I just kept smiling throughout, because I was pleasantly surprised.

SI: I figured it out, but despite knowing exactly what was going to happen, I didn’t find it annoying or like I was just waiting and waiting for everything to be resolved. I remember reading the chapter where Nora is going to the bookstore on her mother’s birthday, and Libby texts her and asks have you got my present yet? And I was like, here it is. It was exactly the right moment. It’s funny because that felt archetypal or tropey. It’s like a secondary meet cute, almost. It felt like a Hallmark movie moment. But in a way that worked.

HC: I loved the way that they used the different archetypes and tropes in the book, almost to make fun of them a little bit. There were several times that they would straight-up call something archetypal, or whatever. And then yeah, to have that alongside like, all these total rom-com moments. It was just so, so satisfying.

SI: I love this book. I literally told you guys, I think I could read it like every day, and I don’t think I would get tired of it. And also I think rereading this book actually makes it better, which I wasn’t expecting. When I was rereading it, I could see all the foreshadowing. I think that those little key things really make up for a better, very satisfying reread. So now, what do we anticipate for her upcoming book, “Happy Place?”

AS: To Berkley Books and Emily Henry’s publisher: Thank you for the ARC of “Happy Place.”

HC: It’s going to come out around the time that Sabriya, Lilly and I are graduating, so I’m just prepared to get hurt. I am prepared to be an emotional wreck.

AS: The excerpt she released was so good.

SI: I think it’s a second-chance romance, with a fake relationship. So it’s supposed to be that two characters who were in a relationship broke up, but their friends don’t know they broke up. So they pretend to be back together while they go on this friend vacation. I don’t know how it could be bad. It has to be good actually.

AS: I like second-chance romances, but I’m normally not into stories where they had a relationship before, just because maybe there’s a reason that they broke up before. But I am excited for this.

LP: I agree with Ava. It kind of depends on the grounds of the breakup.

SI: I think it will really depend on timing. How long has it been since the breakup? Because if their friends don’t know, it can’t have been that long. I think that based on Emily Henry’s track record, there will be enough of a secondary storyline and enough depth to the characters that I think it will work. Any other final thoughts or messages to Emily Henry?

HC: I love you.

SI: I think, Ava, when you wrote your review for “Book Lovers,” you called her the queen of romance, and I think that that is exactly true. She’s absolutely the queen of romance.

Books Beat Editor Ava Seaman and Daily Arts Writers Hannah Carapellotti, Sabriya Imami and Lillian Pearce can be reached at avasea@umich.edu, hmcarp@umich.edu, simami@umich.edu and pearcel@umich.edu.