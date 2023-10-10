Too often we are told that refusing to continue a read is a symptom of shortening attention spans or a lack of respect for authors. Abandoning a book becomes an act associated with guilt. Reading becomes a chore — we push forward, 200 pages deep, with the dim hope that we might find some buried meaning or poor morsel of joy, ignoring when the book we slog through becomes a bad fit for our current mood or reading habits.

What this narrative ignores is that abandoning a book simply feels good — and beyond that, unshackling ourselves from tepid reads aids our journeys as readers, helping us to read more freely and deliberately. We should all aim to abandon more books — or at least do so more freely.

Required reading isn’t everything

It’s fun to talk about must-read lists, but at the end of the day, reading is about your relationship with what you read — not about checking off a list of classics or bestsellers. This is going to sound a little obvious, but there are far too many books in the English language alone for you to ever read them all. No matter how much or how little you read, you’ll never get close to reading everything.

Wasting time with a book you don’t gain anything from — even if it’s labeled a classic or you’re told it’s a must-read — keeps you from reading all the other incredible books out there, even ones you’ve already read before. Spend your time reading books that actually have something to offer you, and don’t stick with a book unless you have an actual reason to.

Reading slumps

Reading is hard. There are so many things that grab our attention — our phones, classes, social lives — even the strongest of readers can be tempted by the siren’s songs of TikTok or “studying.”

It hardly helps that some books never hold our attention. It could be the prose is too dense to wade through or the plot seems too dull to bother with. Pretty soon, even though you have yet to mark the book as DNF on Goodreads, you haven’t turned a page in weeks. Abandoning a book you aren’t enjoying can prevent that slump before it starts. Find another book — hopefully one that holds your attention after a few chapters. As my fellow Books beat writer Logan Brown recommends, you can even give a book you abandoned earlier a try.

Our interests change

We choose different books because, for whatever reason, they appeal to us. Perhaps the back cover summary was enticing or someone you know on the internet recommended it or the picture on the front was pretty (we’ve all been there, pithy sayings aside).

Sometimes, though, what you expect from a book isn’t really what it provides. Just as likely, you might get partway through a book and change your mind about what you want to be reading. There’s nothing binding about dropping a book — you can always return to something you abandoned. It might appeal to you in a different way than it did on the first attempt, a nuance or application of the text becoming more apparent in hindsight. The amount of time and energy you have in your free time might make a lengthy or confusing book more manageable, or a short and sweet one more preferable. Abandoning a book allows you to adjust to what you actually want, choosing the books you can actually commit to with greater deliberateness and care for your evolving interests and expectations.

What I’m not arguing for

I don’t think that readers should only look for instant gratification. Some books hook you instantly. Others unfurl slowly and deliberately, requiring patience, consideration and, sometimes, SparkNotes. Often, I find these kinds of books the most rewarding — it’s what I loved about The Lord of the Rings series or Sarah Orne Jewett’s “The Country of the Pointed Firs.” Both are slow to start, Jewett’s book in particular (an instructor of mine once called it “radically boring”), but I return to each, like clockwork, to skim the text or to find a particularly mesmerizing quote. Those reading experiences, deliberate as they are, are the ones that have really stuck with me.

However, I gave up on “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” once before I finally finished it, having too little stamina to even make it out of the Shire. If I had chosen to push through on my first read, my experience with the book wouldn’t have been the careful, lovely trek through forests and over mountaintops that I took alongside Aragorn and Frodo, but the lengthy process of forcing J. R. R. Tolkein’s florid prose into my eyeballs. I would have barely comprehended a word.

What I propose instead is that we read without guilt. I write, as many writers do, not for myself, but for the emotional freedom of us all. When you put in a reasonable amount of effort and still get nothing from a book, just put it down. Breathe a sigh of relief. Mark it DNF and pick up something new (or an old read you couldn’t get through earlier). Maybe it just isn’t the right time — or maybe it was never meant to be.

Daily Arts Writer Alex Hetzler can be reached at alexhetz@umich.edu.