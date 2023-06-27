“I’m extremely lucky that a generation of young readers (have) kind of grown up with me, and I hope that as they enter adulthood, they will want to come with me,” Ally Carter, New York Times bestselling author in an interview with The Michigan Daily as she considered her expansive writing career and catalog. Carter has impacted generations of readers with her middle-grade Winterborne series, her many teen and young adult series including Gallagher Girls, Heist Society and Embassy Row, writing guide “Dear Ally, How Do You Write a Book?,” several screenplays and, now, her upcoming adult spy romcom, “The Blonde Identity.”

Her newest novel follows a woman who wakes up in Paris with amnesia and a bunch of bad guys chasing her. And while she, and those around her, initially think she’s a CIA agent, we find out that isn’t exactly the case: She’s actually the identical twin of that CIA agent, and now everyone who was after her sister is after her.

“I think it started with twins,” Carter said about her upcoming novel. “There’s … a really standard part of the genre of somebody wakes up with amnesia, and they’ve got all these badass skills. And so I always thought, ‘Well, what if you woke up with amnesia, and everybody thought you were going to have these badass skills, but you don’t.’ And so that’s when I was like, ‘Wait, that’s my twin book.’”

This was an idea that had been percolating in her mind for a while. “I actually tried (to write it) for years. (I kept thinking), ‘How do I do this as a YA? How do I do this as a middle-grade?’”

Considering her history with YA and middle-grade novels, the fact that her instinct led her to those genres isn’t entirely surprising. But, as she explained, the book wasn’t working for either of those audiences.

“I would get sucked into (building) this whole world in which teenage girls are spies, and, well, I’ve already done that … And so I just kept it on the back burner for a long time — but it was always there.”

She had been talking to her friend and fellow author Rachel Hawkins about drafting and the “spy twins” book she wanted to write, and Hawkins simply said to her, “ ‘You should do an adult spy book’ ” and that her previous attempts at writing this “spy twins” book were unsuccessful because the characters were always meant to be adults.

And, thus, “The Blonde Identity” was born.

Even though this newest novel is a departure from Carter’s past works in terms of the audience’s age, there are key factors that are consistent with her past books. Not only do they all feature “sneaky people” (the term which graces Carter’s Twitter bio and which she credits to fellow writer Alexandra Bracken), but they all highlight highly competent, emotionally strong and exceedingly unique female protagonists.

“Those are heroines and characters who never let themselves be put into a box,” she said on her protagonists. Cameron Morgan of the Gallagher Girls series, for instance, was physically strong, but that wasn’t the main point of her character. In fact, one of Cammie’s most unique qualities was her “chameleon” tendencies — she could blend into a crowd like no one else, which is an important trait for a spy. Similarly, Cammie’s aunt, Abby Cameron, was fun and confident (very much the cool aunt), while also being a highly qualified and well-trained operative.

“Abby is very much just a supporting character in Gallagher Girls, (but) I think one of the reasons that people respond to her and still ask, to this day, about her is there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Abby was the heroine of her own story.”

And that’s the case for all of Carter’s characters. All of these women are the stars of the show, the ones who usher in change and do what’s necessary. And yet, what’s really special about Carter’s books is that none of these characters come across as repetitive or too similar to one another. They’re very distinctive, with their own traits, opinions, thoughts and feelings. Each Gallagher Girl has her own personality and motivation. Kat Bishop of the Heist Society series is as different as can be from Embassy Row’s Grace Blakely. They are all strong women — but in their own ways.

“I think that, as a society, we have gotten it in our brains where we only reward the (strong women) who are strong in stereotypical cishet male ways,” Carter said. She explained that there’s no problem with these women, who are “physically tough” or “kick butt,” of course, but the women who couldn’t do these things were just as worthy of attention and equally deserving of the “strong” distinction.

“In a lot of ways, ‘Blonde Identity’ is sort of my answer to (this) … I really wanted to lean into that (idea of a woman) and be like, ‘Okay, this is not that heroine (that we’re all accustomed to). This is not the heroine who can kick your butt and kill you with a piece of uncooked spaghetti. She’s not. That’s not her thing — but don’t you dare say she’s not strong.’ ”

Knowing this, it seems that “The Blonde Identity” will be just as much of a hit as Carter’s previous works. With an action/spy story, a romance subplot and a very, very strong protagonist, it’s sure to appeal to readers.

Ally Carter’s “The Blonde Identity” will be released on Aug. 8, 2023.

Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami can be reached at simami@umich.edu.