“Before you leave,” my grandma said to my mom and I as we sat in her favorite coffee shop, “your grandpa has a gift for you and your brother.”

As we walked to our car, my mom wondered what the gift might be. A special possession? A relic of his past in the military or as a professor? One of his paintings?

But I knew exactly what it would be.

When the day came around, I got what I expected: a book. But not just any book. “The Affluent Society & Other Writings 1952-1967” — a compilation of four works by economist John Kenneth Galbraith. Poking out of the Library of America hardcover and acid-free sheets were several newspaper clippings and a note.

To say I got what I expected is not to say my grandfather’s care at selecting a book he thought I would like, clipping news stories and writing a note didn’t surprise me. It’s just that my grandpa and I, especially since I started college, have bonded over our love of learning.

At the dinner table, I tell him and my grandma — who also inspires me to read, write and create all that I can — about my favorite classes, Greek classics, history, my favorite novels and, recently, about economics. My grandpa speaks to me in detail about history, his time in the military working with linguists and his experiences as a student and professor. My grandma talks about her favorite authors, activism and her poetry. My grandparents’ gifts to me often reflect this bond.

Last year, my grandpa lent me “The Moon is Down,” an antiwar novella by John Steinbeck, after we talked about cars in “The Grapes of Wrath.” This year, after listening to me rattle on about economics, he got me a book about it, complete with hand-selected clippings and a note.

My grandpa, one of the smartest people I know, recognized my interests and transferred his knowledge to me through a book. I think this is the greatest gift one can receive. It’s why I love receiving (and giving!) books as gifts.

Books as gifts function not only to transfer knowledge but also as a message: I see you.

My grandpa saw me in “The Moon is Down” and “The Affluent Society.” My high school English teacher and advisor saw me in E.M. Forster’s beautiful language in “A Passage to India.” My cousin saw my library dream in beautiful hardcover copies of Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.” My grandma Bonnie told the owner of a bookstore where she got me an old copy of “Jane Eyre” that, “This is my granddaughter. She goes to the University of Michigan, and she loves to read.”

I see my friends in protagonist Ethan’s sassy attitude in “The Winter of Our Discontent” by John Steinbeck or poet Gwendolyn Brooks’ growth from quiet defiance to activism. I think about how they might benefit from reading my favorite novel, “East of Eden,” and the idea of timshel; that “thou mayest.”

A book is worth 100,000 words. Literally. Giving someone a book tells them you see and appreciate them for who they are.

During the holiday season, which can sometimes feel superficial, getting a book is a breath of fresh air. If you’re stumped on what to get a friend or family member, think: Do they remind you of a favorite character? Would they like to learn something new? Gain a new perspective? Give them a book that they will like, and I promise it will be the best gift they receive.

Daily Arts Contributor Claire Rock can be reached at rockcl@umich.edu.