I used to hate old books.

When I say “old books,” I don’t mean classics, though. I mean the yellow pages and broken spines, the weird, wood-like smells and having to be consciously careful not to break one because it was already so worn down. Owning old books was annoying to me, feeling more like a chore than something enjoyable.

And even so, I never threw out nor donated any of my old books.

Even if they sat on my bookshelf for eternity, I could never really bring myself to throw them out. I knew it was unlikely that I would ever pick them up for recreational reading purposes, but I still persisted. There was just something about the old books that I could not let go of.

My hatred toward old books lasted for a long time. I started reading for fun in second grade, and I refused to buy books that weren’t in the utmost pristine condition until I was in fourth grade, when I was gifted my first Kindle. But even after owning my Kindle, I never stopped reading physical books. There was something so magical about the experience of turning page after page of a book, a visual representation of just how immersed you were getting into the story.

One can assume that I didn’t really own many old books. I had a few here and there that my parents had gifted me, but nothing too special. I was ready, however, to venture into a new world of reading, one that transcended the likes of children’s chapter books and juvenile topics.

Just then, as if it were fate, I found my parents’ old copies of the entire Harry Potter book series.

Visually, my parents’ books were my worst nightmare. To start off, the copies weren’t the same edition, making some of the seven books oddly sized with ugly covers. When I thought it couldn’t get worse, I opened the books one by one to see their interiors, silently praying that I would not encounter yellow pages as a result of the books’ old age. Sadly, what I saw was even worse. Water and coffee stains riddled the books’ pages, making them blotchy and stiff. I remember thinking to myself that there was no way I would be able to read these books if those were the copies I had available.

I decided that I would express my worry to my parents. They always bought me any and every book I wanted, so I was sure that they wouldn’t have a problem with buying a new set of Harry Potter books … boy, was I wrong.

When I expressed my frustration with the books’ physical state to my dad, he was genuinely confused by my point. He kept repeating that he knew how much I loved fresh, new books, but that these copies of Harry Potter had history, so it would mean so much to him if I could just read the copies I had already been gifted. I didn’t understand his point, because what was so good about a few old books? I saw past their history and focused on their physical state because I was just that superficial.

After much debating about whether or not I would get brand new copies of the Harry Potter books (it was always a no, I was just a very insistent child), I had to come to terms with the fact that if I wanted to read the books, I would have to read my parents’ copies. And so began the long and treacherous journey of reading seven old books.

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t entirely focused on the books’ appearance at first. As I picked up every next book in the series, I became more and more impressed at how horribly kept the books were. I genuinely didn’t understand why my parents couldn’t have taken better care of the books. But I read on because, well, the stories were very good.

Once it was time for me to read the final installment of the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” I was kind of a changed woman. I still strongly disliked old books, don’t get me wrong, but the plot of the entire Harry Potter series had intrigued me so much I had almost entirely forgotten what the books looked like. By the end of it, I had dedicated an entire shelf in my room to the Harry Potter books. No matter how ugly they looked, my fourth-grade mind insisted that they deserved the praise.

I think my experience with my parents’ Harry Potter copies represented a turning point for me. It was by no means instant, but it certainly happened gradually. I stopped being so vocal about my hatred for old books. I started picking some up and reading them from time to time, focusing more on the story than what the book’s pages looked like or whether or not its spine was cracked. I began to genuinely enjoy the books I was reading instead of relishing the fact that I liked to read.

Now, I love old books.

I love that old books smell like firewood and have yellow pages and cracked spines. I love how the covers are sometimes so worn down that you can barely read the title of the book, but you can understand what it’s about anyway. After all, an old book is a representation of generations of readers who have chosen to live in a specific fictional world because the story it contains is just that good. Old books have meaning, and I love how much they mean to me now.

