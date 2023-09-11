There’s something uniquely youthful about summer: days spent swimming in the lake, waiting out stormy weather, ice cream for dinner. Summer makes me want to lavish in this nostalgia, and consequently, it makes me want to read contemporary young adult novels. Long ago, I accepted that although I’m not the target audience, I can still like YA novels as much as the teens who are. Half of the books I read this summer were YA, so allow me to explain why I enjoyed a few of them.

“Woke Up Like This” by Amy Lea

All 17-year-old Charlotte Wu wants is the perfect end to her senior year — especially the perfect prom night. But when an unfortunate prom-decorating accident occurs, Char finds herself transported 13 years into the future. She is suddenly engaged to her archnemesis since freshman year, J.T. Renner, and the two must find a way back to their 17-year-old selves.

“Woke Up Like This” resembles the iconic rom-com “13 Going on 30,” which is, in part, why I knew I’d love it. In both stories, the characters are faced with the harsh realities of adulthood, longing for younger versions of themselves while navigating the strangeness of their future lives. Char finds out what happens when you’re no longer friends with someone you once considered your best friend and questions how to prioritize different relationships before it’s too late.

The novel is a quintessential coming-of-age story: it identifies what it means to be a high school senior and deal with friendships and first loves. The story felt familiar, and not just because of its similarities to “13 Going on 30.” Char is a stereotypical overachieving YA protagonist with straight A’s. Of course Renner, a laid-back jock, is Char’s foil. Char has friends, but she’s not as popular as her best friend Kassie, who turns out not to be an especially great friend. Both Char and Renner learn a lot about themselves — and each other — on their journey back to the present.

I felt personally attacked when the young characters described movies like “Back to the Future” and “Dirty Dancing” as “ancient,” but the novel had an overall nostalgic tone. At times, the dialogue felt forced, but I also thought the book would make a great movie (and it will be a movie). If you want a feel-good book that covers friendship, family relationships and growing up, you should check out “Woke Up Like This.”

“All That’s Left to Say” by Emery Lord

There are three words to describe “All That’s Left to Say”: emotional, beautiful, heartbreaking.

In the summer before her junior year, Hannah MacLaren’s best friend and cousin, Sophie, died from an overdose at a party. A year later, Hannah comes up with a plan to find out who gave Sophie the pills (she did’t know Sophie was using). She enrolls at Sophie’s school in disguise and befriends the students who were at the party that night so she can interrogate them — carefully of course. While uncovering the truth of her cousin’s death, Hannah discovers hidden truths about herself, her family and her peers.

Lord kept my interest for 400 pages with a complicated cast of characters and alternating timelines. The sweet, subtle romance didn’t detract from the main plot, and I too fell in love with Christian, Hannah’s longtime debate team rival who helps her with her plan. If you enjoyed films like “Mean Girls” and “Do Revenge” or even books like “I Kissed Shara Wheeler,” you’ll enjoy the drama, plot twists and mysterious aspects of “All That’s Left to Say.” But at its heart, Lord’s novel is a story of grief and loss. Hannah struggles over losing her cousin, her favorite person in the world, without closure.

Substance abuse and the opioid crisis are sensitive topics, and Lord handles them delicately. Her story doesn’t feel like a lecture, and she doesn’t shove statistics down your throat; she took a difficult, real-world problem and made it digestible for a younger audience. “All That’s Left to Say” isn’t a fluffy, lighthearted read, but it’s definitely worth it.

“It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han

The television adaptation of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” continues to be one of the most popular shows of the summer. As a dutiful reader, I knew I had to re-read the second book of the trilogy in preparation for the release of the second season, so, naturally, I read it in under three hours.

It’s summer once again for Belly, but it’s drastically different this year. She’s not spending summer at the beach house where she’s spent every summer since she was born. The love of her life, Conrad, hasn’t spoken to her since his mother’s funeral — oh yeah; Susannah, who was basically Belly’s second mother, died. And now, alongside Conrad’s brother Jeremiah, Belly has to find Conrad, who has disappeared. Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah gain a new sense of independence as they navigate life after Susannah’s death and head toward their upcoming college experiences.

Fair warning: “It’s Not Summer Without You” is boring. Nothing really happens, and it takes place in a short period of time. The books in this series are generally not as spicy as the show would like you to believe. Seriously, we get one kiss in this book. Plus, the characters are insufferable. Belly is selfish and a terrible friend who doesn’t take accountability for her actions. Her inability to realize why playing with the emotions of her two brothers — especially after the death of their mother — is wrong astounds me.

But, because I pledged my allegiance to Han and her trilogies in middle school, I continue to devour and praise her books as if they are sacred texts. I loved the experience of reading “It’s Not Summer Without You” more than I enjoyed its content, and I couldn’t put it down. It’s not summer without this trilogy, and I am Team Conrad forever.

