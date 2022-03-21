The writers of The Michigan Daily do it all. On top of being college students with full course loads, they roll up their sleeves to consume media and write. For the entertainment of our loyal readership, The Michigan Daily has revitalized and revamped “Baked, Buzzed, Bored.” For the sake of journalism, three or more writers sacrifice their health and 3+ hours of their life to watch a TV show or film while either high (“baked”), drunk (“buzzed”) or sober (“bored”). In honor of “The Batman,” we watched “The Lego Batman Movie.” This article was lightly edited to maintain the authenticity of the piece.
BAKED
Black I dig it
Hooooo
I really like the opening sequence it’s such a cool intro
Jokwerr did a pun I loved thag
Noooo9 I really like the batsignal
I think this movie is the pinnacle of all of the lego movies with its mix of ridiculousness and genuine emotion
It also gets the batman wacky lore so entertaining and right
All of the cameos of famous actors playing like random side people is happening a lot
It’s also really Tunny in a real backwards way
I’m missing a bunch of things bug I like Barbara gordens character in this movie, nice reflection on batman
I already he knew that he was gonna surrender but it’s still such a good twist for this movie
Bone wasn’t the greatest villain appearance
The parental lock noooo
Life doesn’t give you seatbelts but you still need them when your car goes fast
The relationship between batman and Robin has always been a little toxic but the goofy aspects in the movie make it feel better
Its so ridiculous ibkove it you kinda just vibe with it
I respect the hussle for typing Wright
Shif I just missed a lot I see Sauton and daleks I forgot it does this
Jenny slate now we just need jon relfelfio
Cksag
Cosplqy
Cosplay.
Remember to ask about the thing you can’t remember if it happened or not about wqlkimg
How did Chicago come up
But batman is gonna losses in a bad way by not winning
I can’t focus on the screen too much but it’s got a lot of colors
Whose Robin’s vocies actor in this movie since its really good
Why is 90 year old Alfred in a batman suit
This is not p4etty progggers that someone said the word poggers out loud
He does hqv3 attachment issues, batman tinder would give daddy issue vibes
He wouldn’t have bumble either
The more I try to enjoy this movie the more I think about its depths.
Inkeepb wanting to say something but I can’t remember if I said it
BUZZED is being really intense right n ow
I can’t even tell if they are drinking a lot
I’m weather was nice today loved the vibes
What they keep talking about movies this reference watch the greatest batman movie unfold
Watmer is good
A family affair
How loud is i
I don’t wanna be pretentious with the writing
But batman just tried to go to heaven and then was a fallen hero
That was so nice
Why did he say that word thag way it was so weird and awkward
Journalistic sensitivity is needed for editors
Ending song let’s go
“I don’t wanna go” such a good line david Tennant
The movie is over I don’t enjoy 5his
Stop
1P1bahhuy
Good movie I enjoyed it
BUZZED
Black
Corporate commentary
Lots of meta
Will arnett
Okay.
Man in the mirror
“9 Packckccc
McMuffin
Orange beard
Joker is hurt(his feelings)
LANDO!!!!!!!
Condiment king is based
Lego meta commentary
Existentionalism
Batman is Amazing
Heavy metal batman musical
Capitalism
Batman is a billionaire and never pays taxes. Capitalism.
Pew pew pew
Batman likes casual sex
Batman is a narcissist
Marvel reference
“Lady tennis players”
Batman is relatable
Tom Cruze I!!!!
Grand piano
Batman is alone forever and sad.
Mona Lisa sapwrstein
Animation is gorgeous genuinely
Batman is hot, lovely cheekbones
No foreheads in Lego
Jim Gordon is a colonizer
Stats 250 shoutout
Ninjutsu
“What the heck, dude?”
Harkonen surprise attack
King tut
Speeches in movies are contrived and dumb
Nobody likes being useless, most of all batman. Desaturation of the colors shows that.
“Phantoms own laundry services”
‘Puter
Alfred is the father of batman. Batman is out okf control and Alfred uses parental controls
Whattttttt!!! Batman has a son!!!
Robin is a sweetheart, Alfred is using guilt
Batman shark repellent??? Adam west huh
“Gandhi said that”
Batman is woke yo
Robin is kinda dumb yo!!
Bruno!! Where’s borat at and ali g
Green lantern!!!! Refeeeence
Super man alone palace
“Mediocre” “yes papa”
Everyone excludes batman 🙁
Is that black lightning???? Yooooo
I need to stop saying yo
“Unbelievable obeying”
Batman’s emotional walls are up
Vigilantes don’t have Herme
Unlimited cookies
Batman wearing griefs
I’m sorry briefs
B go
Is Barbara Gordon
“Phyllis”
He eye of Sauron!!!!
Dalek dr who strange
Ralph fienes is twice here
Smiths!!! Hugo weavnngng
Talking dinosaurs what the “heck”
This is a better muscle than Annette
Suicide squad diss
Better Muzak
Musical
Where’s Frodo bro? Where’s the MITHRIL
ELVISH!! THE BLACK SPEECH OF MORDOR
Batman is Jesse from before sunrise
Master dick
Alfred wearing the batman suit is sexual
“Rope! You lied to me”
Everyone has daddy issues
“ how are the Lego’s going to fuck”
Jon wick chapter 2
Batman self reflection is the best way to improve
80s movies
KISS THE JOKER
BORED
When they say “the Michigan daily writers do it all” they mean DO. IT. ALL.
Tonight I am watching the lego Batman, writing this blob thing, AND doing my eecs 203 homework that’s sorta due in an hour and REALLY due in 3. I should be fine I think. All’s to say it sure is a good thing I’m sober.
Ahahaha I gotta say that the intro of this movie is my absolute favorite part of the whole movie. First 30 seconds are cinematic gold to me
This house has good speakers.
K imma resume my eecs hw now :’)
This is the second time I’ve heard about the lego Batman video game today
I like how their lego hairs wiggle on their lego heads from the helicopter wind
Everyone loves the “blonde mayor is actually BATMANNN” whatttt
EVERYONE LOVES THE BATMAN SONG 😀
DUNUH DUNUH DUNUH BATMANNNNN
Batman is breaking up w Joker and everyone is sad. BUZZED says don’t do this and a buzzed spectator says to let em down *gently*.
We love relationship advice
“Iron man sucks”
Batman’s elevator is as slow as the one in mason hall
Why is Batman microwaving his food the most relatable thing ever ?
Lonely Batman = lonely m
Says BUZZED
Guys Voldemort is Alfred. Haha what.
Hehehe I love this movie.
I learned that it’s called a cowl from an r pattz interview.
Channing Tatum’s on tv!
Joker calls his friends “human farts” mmm
I have done 0 hw so far oh dear.
People are now debating about whether legos have foreheads. The consensus is no.
Harvard for poliiiiice
“Quick quesch”
K wait I’m actually doing hw now
Hahaha me and BUZZED and BAKED are tryna find out how much we’re allowed to write lol. I think I’m over sharing
Oop. Eecs is due in little more than an hour. Crunch time
Harvard for police!
Blink blink blink, blinkety blink blink
Alfred da buttler hahahha
RIIIIIIIIPPP
THIS MOVIE IS SO MUCH BETTWR THE SECOND TIME
We are all so sad for Batman being totally left out at the dc party :’(
What does strafe mean?
“Now do everything we just did backwards”
Smooth Batman smooth hahaha
Wait what happened why is Batman not wearing pants
Oop Batman in jail
Barbara Gordon is B-Go.
We are now calculating the hypothetical age gap btwn B-Go and Batman. It is large.
Theee phaaaaantom zoooone
Pew pew pew! Pew pew pew!
Ohhhhh it’s all the Warner Bros. villains huhhhh
Cant get over eye of sauron haha
Voldyyy :’)
Haha these villain intros are pretty dang funny
NOOOOOO ALFREDDDDDDDDD
B-Go has replaced rope
Robins eyes are concerningly humongous
R xor S is not symmetrical. What is discrete math
OH MY GOD PLOT TWIST NOW JOKER IS BREAKING UP WITH BATMAN
Ooh Batman’s judgment day: Gets confronted w the painful reality of his selfishness (courtesy of Phyllis the rainbow light 2×5 lego)
“The less you try to understand this movie, the more enjoyable it is” – dude next to me
WWBD = what would Batman do
The brick lady is from the office !
Batman is having a hard time apologizing and a spectator yells “You fool! It’s a single word!”
Less than an hr for hw now. Still on number 7. I’m for sure screwed 🙂
Oh the villains have declare mutiny against joker
Nobody’s rlly paying attention to Batman anymore. But I have glanced up and they’re forming the human bridge to reconnect the plates under Gotham.
People are arguing about “inglorious bastard” now. I (as usual) have no idea what they’re talking about :’)
Alas! The overwhelming power of the compounded ab crunch saves the day!
This is for surely the dumbest thing ever bahaha !!
KISS KISS KISS – everyone
I love the way Batman’s hair pops into place when he takes his helmet — *cowl* — off
“He’s the most chiseled batman”
(Quite an accomplishment for a little plastic lego)
A bored spectator is the “least annoying person” BUZZED has ever met in his life. BUZZED is talking louder than the movie so idk what’s going on rn
Yayyyyy Batman got a familyyyyy
White. All important movies end with a white screen.
That was fun 🙂
K I’m off to cram the rest of my hw byeeeee