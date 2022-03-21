The writers of The Michigan Daily do it all. On top of being college students with full course loads, they roll up their sleeves to consume media and write. For the entertainment of our loyal readership, The Michigan Daily has revitalized and revamped “Baked, Buzzed, Bored.” For the sake of journalism, three or more writers sacrifice their health and 3+ hours of their life to watch a TV show or film while either high (“baked”), drunk (“buzzed”) or sober (“bored”). In honor of “The Batman,” we watched “The Lego Batman Movie.” This article was lightly edited to maintain the authenticity of the piece.

BAKED

Black I dig it

Hooooo

I really like the opening sequence it’s such a cool intro

Jokwerr did a pun I loved thag

Noooo9 I really like the batsignal

I think this movie is the pinnacle of all of the lego movies with its mix of ridiculousness and genuine emotion

It also gets the batman wacky lore so entertaining and right

All of the cameos of famous actors playing like random side people is happening a lot

It’s also really Tunny in a real backwards way

I’m missing a bunch of things bug I like Barbara gordens character in this movie, nice reflection on batman

I already he knew that he was gonna surrender but it’s still such a good twist for this movie

Bone wasn’t the greatest villain appearance

The parental lock noooo

Life doesn’t give you seatbelts but you still need them when your car goes fast

The relationship between batman and Robin has always been a little toxic but the goofy aspects in the movie make it feel better

Its so ridiculous ibkove it you kinda just vibe with it

I respect the hussle for typing Wright

Shif I just missed a lot I see Sauton and daleks I forgot it does this

Jenny slate now we just need jon relfelfio

Cksag

Cosplqy

Cosplay.

Remember to ask about the thing you can’t remember if it happened or not about wqlkimg

How did Chicago come up

But batman is gonna losses in a bad way by not winning

I can’t focus on the screen too much but it’s got a lot of colors

Whose Robin’s vocies actor in this movie since its really good

Why is 90 year old Alfred in a batman suit

This is not p4etty progggers that someone said the word poggers out loud

He does hqv3 attachment issues, batman tinder would give daddy issue vibes

He wouldn’t have bumble either

The more I try to enjoy this movie the more I think about its depths.

Inkeepb wanting to say something but I can’t remember if I said it

BUZZED is being really intense right n ow

I can’t even tell if they are drinking a lot

I’m weather was nice today loved the vibes

What they keep talking about movies this reference watch the greatest batman movie unfold

Watmer is good

A family affair

How loud is i

I don’t wanna be pretentious with the writing

But batman just tried to go to heaven and then was a fallen hero

That was so nice

Why did he say that word thag way it was so weird and awkward

Journalistic sensitivity is needed for editors

Ending song let’s go

“I don’t wanna go” such a good line david Tennant

The movie is over I don’t enjoy 5his

Stop

1P1bahhuy

Good movie I enjoyed it

BUZZED

Black

Corporate commentary

Lots of meta

Will arnett

Okay.

Man in the mirror

“9 Packckccc

McMuffin

Orange beard

Joker is hurt(his feelings)

LANDO!!!!!!!

Condiment king is based

Lego meta commentary

Existentionalism

Batman is Amazing

Heavy metal batman musical

Capitalism

Batman is a billionaire and never pays taxes. Capitalism.

Pew pew pew

Batman likes casual sex

Batman is a narcissist

Marvel reference

“Lady tennis players”

Batman is relatable

Tom Cruze I!!!!

Grand piano

Batman is alone forever and sad.

Mona Lisa sapwrstein

Animation is gorgeous genuinely

Batman is hot, lovely cheekbones

No foreheads in Lego

Jim Gordon is a colonizer

Stats 250 shoutout

Ninjutsu

“What the heck, dude?”

Harkonen surprise attack

King tut

Speeches in movies are contrived and dumb

Nobody likes being useless, most of all batman. Desaturation of the colors shows that.

“Phantoms own laundry services”

‘Puter

Alfred is the father of batman. Batman is out okf control and Alfred uses parental controls

Whattttttt!!! Batman has a son!!!

Robin is a sweetheart, Alfred is using guilt

Batman shark repellent??? Adam west huh

“Gandhi said that”

Batman is woke yo

Robin is kinda dumb yo!!

Bruno!! Where’s borat at and ali g

Green lantern!!!! Refeeeence

Super man alone palace

“Mediocre” “yes papa”

Everyone excludes batman 🙁

Is that black lightning???? Yooooo

I need to stop saying yo

“Unbelievable obeying”

Batman’s emotional walls are up

Vigilantes don’t have Herme

Unlimited cookies

Batman wearing griefs

I’m sorry briefs

B go

Is Barbara Gordon

“Phyllis”

He eye of Sauron!!!!

Dalek dr who strange

Ralph fienes is twice here

Smiths!!! Hugo weavnngng

Talking dinosaurs what the “heck”

This is a better muscle than Annette

Suicide squad diss

Better Muzak

Musical

Where’s Frodo bro? Where’s the MITHRIL

ELVISH!! THE BLACK SPEECH OF MORDOR

Batman is Jesse from before sunrise

Master dick

Alfred wearing the batman suit is sexual

“Rope! You lied to me”

Everyone has daddy issues

“ how are the Lego’s going to fuck”

Jon wick chapter 2

Batman self reflection is the best way to improve

80s movies

KISS THE JOKER

BORED

When they say “the Michigan daily writers do it all” they mean DO. IT. ALL.

Tonight I am watching the lego Batman, writing this blob thing, AND doing my eecs 203 homework that’s sorta due in an hour and REALLY due in 3. I should be fine I think. All’s to say it sure is a good thing I’m sober.

Ahahaha I gotta say that the intro of this movie is my absolute favorite part of the whole movie. First 30 seconds are cinematic gold to me

This house has good speakers.

K imma resume my eecs hw now :’)

This is the second time I’ve heard about the lego Batman video game today

I like how their lego hairs wiggle on their lego heads from the helicopter wind

Everyone loves the “blonde mayor is actually BATMANNN” whatttt

EVERYONE LOVES THE BATMAN SONG 😀

DUNUH DUNUH DUNUH BATMANNNNN

Batman is breaking up w Joker and everyone is sad. BUZZED says don’t do this and a buzzed spectator says to let em down *gently*.

We love relationship advice

“Iron man sucks”

Batman’s elevator is as slow as the one in mason hall

Why is Batman microwaving his food the most relatable thing ever ?

Lonely Batman = lonely m

Says BUZZED

Guys Voldemort is Alfred. Haha what.

Hehehe I love this movie.

I learned that it’s called a cowl from an r pattz interview.

Channing Tatum’s on tv!

Joker calls his friends “human farts” mmm

I have done 0 hw so far oh dear.

People are now debating about whether legos have foreheads. The consensus is no.

Harvard for poliiiiice

“Quick quesch”

K wait I’m actually doing hw now

Hahaha me and BUZZED and BAKED are tryna find out how much we’re allowed to write lol. I think I’m over sharing

Oop. Eecs is due in little more than an hour. Crunch time

Harvard for police!

Blink blink blink, blinkety blink blink

Alfred da buttler hahahha

RIIIIIIIIPPP

THIS MOVIE IS SO MUCH BETTWR THE SECOND TIME

We are all so sad for Batman being totally left out at the dc party :’(

What does strafe mean?

“Now do everything we just did backwards”

Smooth Batman smooth hahaha

Wait what happened why is Batman not wearing pants

Oop Batman in jail

Barbara Gordon is B-Go.

We are now calculating the hypothetical age gap btwn B-Go and Batman. It is large.

Theee phaaaaantom zoooone

Pew pew pew! Pew pew pew!

Ohhhhh it’s all the Warner Bros. villains huhhhh

Cant get over eye of sauron haha

Voldyyy :’)

Haha these villain intros are pretty dang funny

NOOOOOO ALFREDDDDDDDDD

B-Go has replaced rope

Robins eyes are concerningly humongous

R xor S is not symmetrical. What is discrete math

OH MY GOD PLOT TWIST NOW JOKER IS BREAKING UP WITH BATMAN

Ooh Batman’s judgment day: Gets confronted w the painful reality of his selfishness (courtesy of Phyllis the rainbow light 2×5 lego)

“The less you try to understand this movie, the more enjoyable it is” – dude next to me

WWBD = what would Batman do

The brick lady is from the office !

Batman is having a hard time apologizing and a spectator yells “You fool! It’s a single word!”

Less than an hr for hw now. Still on number 7. I’m for sure screwed 🙂

Oh the villains have declare mutiny against joker

Nobody’s rlly paying attention to Batman anymore. But I have glanced up and they’re forming the human bridge to reconnect the plates under Gotham.

People are arguing about “inglorious bastard” now. I (as usual) have no idea what they’re talking about :’)

Alas! The overwhelming power of the compounded ab crunch saves the day!

This is for surely the dumbest thing ever bahaha !!

KISS KISS KISS – everyone

I love the way Batman’s hair pops into place when he takes his helmet — *cowl* — off

“He’s the most chiseled batman”

(Quite an accomplishment for a little plastic lego)

A bored spectator is the “least annoying person” BUZZED has ever met in his life. BUZZED is talking louder than the movie so idk what’s going on rn

Yayyyyy Batman got a familyyyyy

White. All important movies end with a white screen.

That was fun 🙂

K I’m off to cram the rest of my hw byeeeee