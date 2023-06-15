What follows is a nameless (fictional) artist’s internal panic. Don’t get too attached.

***

It’s the height of the summer, festival season is in full swing and I’m worried I’ll be performing to a crowd of people who hate my guts. At the start of my career, this might have been something to brush off — it’s easy to ignore a few angry trolls — but now with a sea of supporters comes a flood of hate. It’s surprising how fast a single drop can multiply. It snowballed when my outfit choices stopped being “out there” and started being “a dedication to never slay.” The nail in the coffin was when my lyrics stopped being “modern” and turned into “a desperate attempt to sound relatable.” I mean, sure, they’re not for everybody, but I happen to think those lines are pretty good. Regardless, this wave is pulling me under just when I thought I could start to surf. To really be somebody, that’s all I’ve ever wanted. At this point, one wrong move and all I’ll “be” is a tired reaction image on Twitter.

I’ve thought about trying a different approach. I grew up on Taylor Swift, she’s an indisputable icon, maybe taking a page out of her book would do some good. She has always put her fans first, trying to cultivate a sense of friendship and love between them. From inviting fans over to album listening parties at her house to baking them cookies at her “Secret Sessions,” she wins their love. But, maybe she does it all too well. When you’re leaving hidden messages for millions of fans, cultivating an almost god-like persona while maintaining the intimacy of an “internet best friend,” listeners can feel like they have a right to decode all aspects of your life. They start to feel like they know you when, in reality, they only know the tiny percentage you give away as part of your brand. The boundaries become blurred until it’s all just too close. The parasocial relationship takes over, and the consequences are inevitable.

An outing with friends turns into front-page news. If that friend happens to be someone people don’t like, fans will be vocal about it because they feel so strongly. When unconfirmed rumors of Taylor Swift dating Matty Healy began to circulate, fans were outraged at her choice to associate herself with him after his problematic actions. Criticizing Swift for choosing to align herself with a singer known for casual misogyny and racism is valid, especially considering how vocal she was about fighting for equality during the 2018 midterm elections being followed by radio silence on important issues. Building up a brand around activist politics, going so far as to make a documentary about it, and then making it clear to fans that it was only ever a farce is sure to cause backlash. Some fans criticized her for this “white feminism” that operates only on the surface without enacting any real change.

This kind of criticism is important; it’s necessary to make those with a platform actually use it. But that wasn’t the only backlash: More problematic criticism came from fans heartbroken about her rumored breakup with Joe Alwyn. So many people went online after the Matty Healy rumors to say that they’re “not calling him dad.” Sure, it was mostly a joke, but sometimes it wasn’t, and it all came from a misplaced feeling of familiarity with these figures. Fans were hurt because they felt such a strong connection to Taylor Swift, forgetting that though she might see their comments, she doesn’t actually know the people making them. I don’t think that’s what anyone would want for themselves. It’s artificial love at too high a price.

It’s a lot like “Frankenstein.” The book’s monster had the first real parasocial relationship. He spent so much time watching a happy family from afar, falling in love with their image of kindness and warmth from the outside, that he assumed they’d love him too. Boy, was he wrong. When he actually got close to them, he was a stranger to be chased away. The monster was devastated, and the family was left confused. He thought he knew them based on their image, but he didn’t and it led him to a broken heart. From then on, the family was a gaggle of villains to him. The parasocial figure is only ever one or the other, hero or villain. That might work in the comics, but it doesn’t work in real life. I’m sure as hell neither, the same way I’m sure you aren’t. We’re all just somewhere in between.

Turning someone into one of these extremes is easier than you’d think. I mean, I went from (not to sound cocky) an “it girl” into the laughing stock of the week. It made me turn to the superhero movies I used to love for some comfort. Instead of finding an escape, I saw a mirror. When Captain Marvel flew across my screen and gave some quippy one-liner, I smiled at how cool she looked. But then, I remembered how half the Marvel audience branded her as “cocky” or “annoying” for acting like she owned the place. I mean, she kind of did own the place, she’s arguably the most powerful hero in the MCU. Funny how self-assuredness on Captain Marvel turned her into one of the most hated heroes, but it turned Iron Man into an icon.

Fans looked past his shady arms deals that decimated countless fictional lives (including the wonderful Wanda Maximoff) and his wealth-hoarding billionaire status because he’s “sarcastic and arrogant.” They saw Captain Marvel keep her quick-witted spirit after sacrificing her life on Earth then branded her annoying and overrated. Misogyny at its finest, I think. It went past the characters, though, and that’s where it became really dangerous. Admonishing a fictional character already has impacts on implicit bias, but the vitriolic hate spewed at Brie Larson for playing Captain Marvel and exhibiting her character’s spirit is nothing short of sinister. A real person was turned into a villain, even though all she’s ever done with her platform is try to uplift marginalized communities in the film industry.

I’m not sure if villainy is worse than heroism. It seems to me that there’s always one at the precipice of another. Once people are sick of using my face as a meme, after however many live shows or red carpet appearances, they’ll see something new to like or obsess over and the cycle will start again. Is it as exhausting for them as it is for me? Do any of us leave this interaction feeling like actual people instead of Frankenstein characters? Fans either venerate or obliterate, no room for anything in between. But, it doesn’t have to be this way. We don’t really know each other, but our love for art is what ties us together. Knowing when to pull apart the strings is the tricky part, but it’s nothing a crowd behind a screen can’t solve.

