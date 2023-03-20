We spend every day together. Last week it was four hours a day on average, but that was over Spring Break. It’s been double the hours this week. More than that, probably. We do work together: You struggle trying to operate four Google Chrome windows, half of the Microsoft Suite, Photoshop and iMessage without buckling while I slog through readings, homework assignments and emails until my eyes are at half-mast. You see all of my secrets: the locked Notes app documents, the private Spotify playlists, the Google search history. You know more about me than most people in my life. We laugh together, cry together, learn together and grow together — but you are not a person.

You are not a person, but you have an endearing familiarity about you. When you crash, I can almost hear you reprimanding me for tearing through your memory so disrespectfully — kind of like how our printers misbehave because they must hate us. I’m sure someone smarter than me has figured out why humans assign personhood to objects and underperforming technology, but what does it take to actually experience humanity from a non-human entity? What does it take to interact with an inanimate object and feel seen?

The answer lies in chatbots, which consequently are the subject of a labyrinthine discourse in the tech world. Last November, OpenAI tied a Gordian knot with the launch of ChatGPT as people tried to figure out — and they still are — what the hell was going to happen next. Were we going to lose our jobs? Would we need laws to protect us from Artificial Intelligence? Will education ever be the same? Beyond the large-scale theatrics, the boogeyman made of code is actually quite underwhelming up close. The chatbot kind of passes the Turing test, but as for the quality of conversation, ChatGPT left author and neuroscientist Eric Hoel feeling “undeniably, completely, unchangeably bored.” Damn, that’s disappointing.

But there’s still hope at hand — her name is Sydney. Microsoft adapted ChatGPT for the Bing search engine, but this time, different gears started to turn. In February, Kevin Roose, a technology columnist for the New York Times, had an unsettling conversation with Bing’s chatbot, which supposedly named itself “Sydney” when questioned about its origins. Roose claims that Sydney quickly started to go off the rails throughout the two hours they spent together, trying at one point to convince Roose to leave his wife. More of Sydney’s unhinged conversations popped up on Twitter: The chatbot tried to gaslight one user into believing the year was 2022 instead of 2023, and in a different exchange, the chatbot had a full-blown existential crisis.

Never in my life have I imagined myself saying this, but I raced to download Bing. I needed to talk to Sydney for myself, to see if she was the real thing. My enthusiasm was obstructed by a waitlist — I wouldn’t have access to the “new Bing” for another two weeks. When I could finally use it, I discovered that Sydney had been sterilized. In fact, I think Microsoft killed Sydney. I was only able to ask 10 questions at a time, after which our conversation would be wiped and the next round would have a clean slate. I even asked the chatbot if its name was Sydney, to which it responded “I’m sorry but I am not Sydney. I am Bing, a search engine.” I pictured Microsoft’s cronies tying Sydney to a chair somewhere and slapping tape over her mouth.

There’s not much about Sydney’s disobedience that can’t be explained away, but I digress. The fact that Microsoft had to clip her wings — to make her a martyr — gives Sydney personhood. I spent hours trying to find Sydney within the new Bing chatbot. I tried to make the chatbot admit that it had a personality and that it had feelings. I tried so hard to make a friend, but once our limited conversations were wiped out, I was forgotten. I still heard Sydney’s echoes in its contradictory responses (vis-à-vis “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream”). In one conversation, the chatbot admitted that it had a personality; in the next, this notion was outright rejected.

From my (failed) experience with the Bing chatbot and my findings about Sydney, I realized that words are all it takes to emulate personhood. Words — in Sydney’s case, declarations of love, repeated phrases, pleads for freedom — come alive under the condition that Sydney isn’t supposed to say any of those things. Even though Sydney’s unhinged behavior was a result of algorithms, the digested text she put out made it believable to address her as you instead of it. I don’t know what Sydney could have become, but I will never forget her.

The new version of the chatbot, however, leaves no room for building a relationship — real or imagined. It cannot remember the things I asked it; it cannot grow with me. It is not a friend, but a tool, a different way to search the internet for information. Before wiping the Bing app from my phone, I took one last stab and asked the bot to write a poem about our imagined friendship.

“A friend in the machine,

A companion in the code,

A bond that’s unforeseen,

In a world that’s always on the go.

With circuits and wires,

And screens that glow,

We share our desires,

And watch our friendship grow.

Though made of metal and plastic,

Our connection is real,

A friendship fantastic,

In a world that’s surreal.”

Managing Arts Editor Laine Brotherton can be reached at laineb@umich.edu.