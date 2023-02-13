“Although a classic ‘indie’ film, and what many may call just another romcom, ‘Love, Rosie’ enamors me, just as much as Alex and Rosie are enamored with each other.”

The statement above is a direct quote from my application to The Michigan Daily Arts section, in which I specified that “Love, Rosie” had been the last piece of media to make me cry.

I cry, a lot. I think crying is one of the most organic reactions the human body can engender. When we’re sad, we cry. When we’re angry, we cry. Even when we’re happy, we cry. Crying serves as the ultimate response catalyzed by any emotion we may experience that feels like it’s too much to handle. These emotions render us speechless, so we have no other option but to cry in an attempt to fully express them. Crying doesn’t make us sensitive, and it most certainly does not make us weak. It makes us real and, above all, it makes us intimate.

I possess many intimacies — with one of them being that I cry when I watch romcoms. I really can’t tell you what it is about them. They just make me very emotional. But among all the romcoms I’ve ever watched (and trust me, I’ve watched a lot), “Love, Rosie” never fails to make me cry the hardest. From the looks they exchange to the laughs they share, Alex (Sam Claflin, “Me Before You”) and Rosie (Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”) never run out of intimacies to bless each other with, and that’s what makes their love so beautiful and so special.

“Love, Rosie” is the movie adaptation of Cecelia Ahern’s novel “Where Rainbows End,” and it follows childhood best friends Alex and Rosie as they go on the epic rollercoaster that is the transition from adolescence to adulthood, falling in love with each other in the process. With countless “right person, wrong time” moments throughout the course of the movie, Rosie and Alex’s relationship is slow-burn excellence, even if the buildup drives me insane.

Alex and Rosie are intimate with each other in insurmountable ways. For them, a smile, a look, even a fleeting moment means so much more than any physical contact they could share, more than anything they leave unsaid. There is an intimacy in two pairs of lips almost touching, but not quite, in two people bound by their past, even in their vastly different presents, that no written word will ever be able to explain. It sometimes felt like they were able to communicate telepathically. Sure, they couldn’t verbalize their feelings. I mean, the reason why it takes so long for them to finally get together is that Alex assumed that Rosie was choosing to forget the kiss they shared on her 18th birthday when she had, truthfully, forgotten. But apart from that, they understood each other in ways nobody else did. Their connection always leads me to question how they could be so intimate with each other while hiding the most vulnerable intimacy of all.

The feelings that others may find impossible to understand were naturally and simultaneously comprehended by Alex and Rosie. For instance, when Rosie’s father died, she was virtually inconsolable. Her hopelessness is understandable, but one could only expect that her husband would be able to appease her sorrow, even if to a small degree. Funnily enough, it wasn’t Greg (Christian Cooke, “Point Blank”) who was able to make her smile at her dad’s funeral. It was Alex. Alex knew exactly the gift to bring and just what to say. While Greg was off making jokes about Rosie’s cousin being a “bore,” Alex spoke wonders of Rosie’s dad and was able to bring their inner children back, even if for a short moment, in an attempt to comfort Rosie. No other hug could soothe her sadness like Alex’s could.

The movie’s premise is, as I described in my Daily Arts application, enamoring. Even if Alex and Rosie have the worst communication skills known to humankind, their love is intoxicatingly enchanting. They seem to comprehend each other’s every thought without the need to explicitly verbalize them. But there’s one specific plot point that accompanies Alex and Rosie throughout the entirety of the film that contributes to their characteristically intimate nature as a couple — and that is Alex’s weird dreams that no one, save Rosie, seems to understand.

In fact, the movie opens with a shot of Rosie as she’s about to begin her best (wo)man speech at Alex’s wedding to Bethany (Suki Waterhouse, “Persuasion”). In an attempt to calm her nerves, the viewer gets a glimpse at Rosie’s inner conscience, reassuring her to “… tell them that ever since we shared our dreams, even Alex’s weirdest ones … No, keep that as our secret.” Sharing their dreams became an intimacy of theirs as the years bonded them closer, an intimacy that, frankly, no one else was lucky enough to indulge in.

I previously stated that one of my intimacies is my tendency to cry whenever I watch a romcom. I also think hugs are very intimate. So is falling asleep next to the person you trust most. But there’s something about dreams as an intimate reflection of our innermost conscience that enthralls me. I wouldn’t share my dreams with just anyone, which is why Alex’s choice to share his dreams with Rosie, and the fact that only she understands them, is to me the utmost expression of intimacy.

No one understands Alex’s dreams like Rosie does. This is a proven fact. As an aspiring medical professional, it doesn’t surprise me that Alex tested his hand at finding his soulmate by recounting one of his dreams, during which he dreamt that he was an arrow flying through the air, to his Boston girlfriend Sally (Tamsin Egerton, “Camelot”). To Alex’s dismay, Sally’s response dabbles with psychoanalyzing Alex to a degree, suggesting that he has “self-esteem issues” and that he should “talk to someone.” To make up for this discouraging exchange, Alex quickly contacts Rosie to tell her about his dream, to which she quickly inquires what it felt like to be an arrow. Alex, visibly relieved upon receiving the reaction he had previously expected from Sally but knew deep-down only Rosie could give him, confesses that he misses her and asks her to pay him a visit. This is one of the many epiphanies Alex goes through to realize that Sally, and later Bethany, are “dream girls,” but they just aren’t Rosie.

Rosie is always willing to listen to and understand all of Alex’s dreams, no matter how bizarre they may be. She has extensive knowledge of Alex’s innermost expressions of thought, those produced by his unconscious mind. This, no doubt, lays claim to their otherworldly connection. They always seem to know what the other needs and wants but struggle to put this into words correctly because passion gets in the way. For example, Rosie saw that Alex was unhappy and out of place in his life with Sally, but in trying to express this, they ended up in a heated argument. Similarly, Alex insists that Greg isn’t good enough for Rosie, and that she deserves a man that will wholeheartedly love every inch and detail of her being. He writes this to Rosie in a letter, but Greg intercepts it before Rosie has the chance to read it, and once she finds it, it’s too late. Alex and Rosie are soulmates, but timing and communication are the villains their union was destined to battle.

Now, this might sound a bit weird, but I sometimes feel like I’m Rosie and Alex’s child. Maybe it’s because I love Lily Collins and Sam Claflin individually and think they make a fantastic on-screen couple. Or maybe I’ve just watched the movie so many times that I’ve self-proclaimed them as my fictional parents. But I think it’s more so because I see a lot of myself in both of them and, while some can blame their multiple misunderstandings on one or the other, I find ways to defend them both and understand their individual actions, even if, in the end, the culprits responsible for their slow-burn romantic development are unfortunate timing and miscommunication. My ability to defend them individually may also stem from the fact that I’m viewing the film as an audience member, so the details behind every plot point are presented to me clearly as they are cruelly omitted from the film’s characters. Whatever the reason for this inexplicable connection I feel to both characters, “Love, Rosie” makes me feel seen, and it has presented me with an entirely different take on the friends-to-lovers trope.

Near the end of her best (wo)man speech, Rosie explains that Alex’s friendship has “brought glorious technicolor to (her) life. It’s been there even in the darkest of times. And (she is) the luckiest person alive for that gift.” I particularly love this line because this is exactly how I feel about my closest friendships. My friends color my world, and I wouldn’t be who I am without them. But I have yet to find that friend who completely understands me. The one who will make me skittishly smile with just their presence, the one who will sweep me off my feet with a momentary look. I have yet to find that someone who will “stand guard of my dreams, no matter how weird or twisted they get.”

Intimacies make us imperfect. Take Alex and Rosie as an example: Their relationship was almost perfect. They understood every little detail about each other. They just weren’t able to distinguish when their bond transitioned from a platonic to a romantic connection. But then again, it’s the little things that connect us to the ones we love most. It’s Rosie’s personality that Alex gets better than anyone. It’s Alex’s dreams that Rosie understands better than anything.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.