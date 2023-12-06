Human nature is not an oxymoron. Despite humanity’s best efforts to differentiate itself from nature, to build concrete forests and domesticate the wilderness, the two remain irrevocably intertwined. The harmonious connotation of nature is just as much a part of humanity as the untameable spirit of the infinitely vast wilderness.

“Nature” evokes a certain sense of harmony. The sun shines down and helps the plants grow, which makes the air breathable and food edible. Water dissipates into the atmosphere and falls back down as rain in the same supply as it did when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Every aspect of our environment shows us the depth of our interconnectedness. There would be no humans without the first primates, nor would there be life on Earth at all without the first single-celled organism. An infinite number of minute details needed to occur exactly as they did — like dominoes collapsing on one another — for nature to be able to exist and take care of itself.

There is no shortage of nature documentaries to explain this wondrous harmony in detail, but none come so close to as tear-jerking as “The Biggest Little Farm.” John and Molly Chester set out to create a farm like that of a storybook, with all kinds of animals coexisting, but this dream can only be accomplished by relying on the inherent balance of nature. When snails infest their orchard, eating every fruit in sight, they find that setting the ducks loose in it gives them time to eat the excess snails. When duck droppings cause an algal bloom in the lake, the Chesters find that it makes a great fertilizer for their crops. Almost every problem on the farm is caused by a domino effect of species interactions, and almost every problem is fixed by them, too, with a few slight nudges.

Nudging has seemingly grown into outright control. Humans often differentiate “nature” from “wilderness” by connotating the former with a sense of domestication. “Nature” has been molded to fit the desires and needs of humanity rather than have humanity bend to its will. We genetically modify foods to make them more palatable, we plant trees in concrete cities to admire and plant gardens in suburban yards to run around in. In many ways, nature has become the subjugated backdrop propping up the human race rather than exercising equal power alongside it. From a young age, we are taught that we hold this power through fairy tales. Stories of Pixie Hollow show humanoid fairies quite literally making the wind blow and guiding animals to hibernation. They are facilitators of nature’s connectedness, but only through exercising power over it. In this way, mankind believes itself to be nature’s ruler.

But, as a part of nature, humans can never truly rule it. Paving a sidewalk over the grass won’t stop a dandelion from sprouting through the cracks. Propping up a tree won’t force it to grow branches in a certain direction. The wilderness is nature’s primal, untamed predecessor.

With industrialized institutions, the wilderness is rarely seen in all its glory. When people do venture out into the wilderness, it is often a “nature” 2.0, controlled chaos: hiking trails on huge mountains and perfectly pruned national parks for us to comfortably “find ourselves” in. True wilderness is what has not been pruned. It strips away the pretense of comfortable control and reveals the primal instincts removed from industrialized civility.

The most recent example of this is the surge in television surrounding young people stranded in the wild. “The Wilds” and “Yellowjackets” both explore the relationship between the wilderness as a living entity as well as the devolution of its young inhabitants as time goes on.

“Yellowjackets” strips away all illusions of intrinsic human power. As the soccer team trapped in the wilderness depends on hunting and gathering for their food, they become successful only when the wilderness “offers” them food. Just before the dead of winter, after a month-long dry spell, they descend into a state of animal depravity, chasing one another with violent intention; only then, satisfied with what they have learned about their capabilities, does the wilderness look favorably upon them and allow a bear to wander into their camp. The team is essentially at the mercy of the forest, not the other way around.

Even the team’s chosen leader, Lottie (Courtney Eaton, “Gods of Egypt”), earns her position because of her ability to communicate with their unknown environment. She leads prayers to the forest, chanting that they hear the wilderness and that it hears them. The wilderness has a mind of its own and it appears hungry for blood. By the time the team is starved to the point of collapse, they decipher who the wilderness would accept as an offering and resort to devouring that friend. They have always been capable of this level of cruelty, but the wild necessitates the reveal of this capacity with its unforgiving power. Only with the wild’s approval is the sacrifice allowed, and one life may be traded for another depending on what the wilderness requires. The wild is the true puppetmaster, so much so that when Lottie is crowned “The Antler Queen,” she is not an autonomous human ruler; the series hints that the queen is simply a proxy for the wilderness to rule explicitly. Humanity is ruled by the wild.

The team is never really sure whether the wilderness is truly speaking to them or if they simply mass-hallucinated the communications. This uncertainty perfectly blurs the line between the humans and the wild to reveal their inherent connectedness. The girls are starving, so they want to kill each other if it means they can eat. The wilderness isolated them to the point of starvation, so it must want them to kill each other, too, right? Human desire blends into wild desire; they are the same at their core.

The connected capacity for brutality when the wilderness assumes control is just as hegemonic as the connected harmony of human-controlled nature. We are both wild and civilized, powerful and yet at the mercy of powers beyond our understanding. There could be no greater marvel than this paradoxical position of humanity. To find the truth of ourselves, we must first come to terms with the truth of our place in the world.

