“Nice guys finish last.”

The phrase, coined in 1946 by Dodgers manager Leo Durocher to slam the New York Giants, has become the motto of millions of manipulative, pseudo-feminist “incels” all over the world, and I, for one, am ready to talk about it.

If you haven’t been online in the last few years, or haven’t had the pleasure of speaking to one in person, let me fill you in on exactly who I’m talking about. “Incels” (short for “involuntary celibates”) is defined by the ever-trustworthy Urban Dictionary as “a community online who seem to have large issues with the world around them, unable to cope with the rejection they receive… They blame women, other men and pretty much anyone for their unsuccessful attempts at finding love or sex.” While the term “incel” has only been recently popularized, their ideology has been around far longer than the online mediums they use in the form of “nice guys.” The “incel” may still be a fresh idea, but the “nice guy” has been around since the dawn of time. And the most prominent thing about him? His title is entirely self-proclaimed.

Perhaps the best example of a “nice guy” I can give you is everyone’s least favorite Central Perk regular, Doctor Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer, “Intelligence”). I think a big part of how characters should be perceived is the tone with which they’re written. But what baffles me about Gellar is the fact that he’s written from a completely unironic perspective — we are genuinely supposed to like him and be on his side. The audience is supposed to see Gellar as a good guy and feel sympathetic when bad things happen to him, despite him showing up at Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston, “We’re the Millers”) job just to check if she was cheating on him, deleting her voicemails to prevent other guys from calling (when they weren’t even dating), claiming that “not all men are like that” (despite literally being the “men” in question) and a multitude of other strange, manipulative decisions that should have gotten him voted out of his beloved friend group. Truth be told, if you identify with Gellar, you’re probably more of a Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley, “Gossip Girl”) from “You” — overly weird, uncomfortable to be around and super fucking creepy.

In the spirit of the recent “The Hunger Games” (Josh Hutcherson, “Bridge to Terabithia”) renaissance, I want to take this opportunity to talk about one of my favorite love triangles of all time: one that features the “nice guy” trope in a starring role. At first glance, “The Hunger Games” seems to feature a simple nice guy, Peeta (Josh Hutcherson, “Bridge to Terabithia”), and a deeper, more complex character, Gale (Liam Hemsworth, “The Last Song”). But this isn’t the case at all. Whenever I argue over this love triangle with anyone (which I have to say occurs embarrassingly often), I constantly hear the argument that Gale took care of Katniss’s (Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”) family while she was in the Games. I admit that this was a kind thing to do for Katniss and her family. But I don’t think Gale’s actions are what’s important here — it’s his motive. It’s no secret that Gale had been in love with Katniss for a long time. But after doing all these seemingly “kind” things for her family, Gale felt entitled to romantic reciprocation from Katniss and was surprised and upset when she found what she was looking for in someone else. Gale did a nice thing by protecting Katniss’s sister and mother, but he completely undoes the kindness of his actions by expecting a romantic token of appreciation in return, proving that his actions couldn’t have made him a good guy, seeing as they were never genuine in the first place.

But on the topic of genuine good guys in “The Hunger Games,” let’s talk about “the boy with the bread.” In a world where a strong parasocial relationship with the Capitol could save your life, Peeta Mellark was skilled enough to manipulate the media like no other tribute in the Games. But despite thinking that only one tribute could survive, Peeta used his media manipulation skills not only to help himself but to help Katniss and gain her sponsors in the Hunger Games. He fought with her and continuously put her well-being before his own. But just like in the case of Gale, what’s important here isn’t Peeta’s actions — it’s his motivations and reactions. After finding out that Katniss may not feel the same way that he does, Peeta is hurt, as anyone with a freshly broken heart would be. But he’s not angry, and he certainly doesn’t use his own feelings as an excuse to twist Katniss’s words and make her feel indebted to him for treating her well. Although Peeta and Gale both fought with Katniss and did kind things for her and her family, Peeta’s refusal to make Katniss feel guilty for not reciprocating his interest and his overall lack of expectations both prove his genuine intentions. This sets him apart entirely from Gale, whose “nice guy” attitude and sense of entitlement to Katniss’s romantic interest prove a huge point: “Nice guys” are turning modern romance and rejection into a moral issue and forcing women to do the “right” thing by putting their own interests aside to appease a man they aren’t interested in.

This brings me to my next example. Just a few days ago, I was scrolling through TikTok when I came across a clip from “How I Met Your Mother” that I had completely forgotten about. Robin (Cobie Smulders, “The Avenger”) finds a ring in her drink, and quickly makes the connection that Ted (Josh Radnor, “Rise”) is trying to propose to her. Even if this was a classic case of sitcom miscommunication and the proposal wasn’t really hers to accept, her reaction stuck out to me as the first time I’d ever heard a character on the other side of a “nice guy” romantic expression react in a truthful manner. Upon seeing the ring for the first time, Robin looks at Ted and exclaims “No, no, no, Ted, you can not do this to me, no!” Although all the “no’s” are a fair and very “HIMYM” way of expressing refusal, they aren’t what stood out to me: It was the “you can not do this to me.” I understand that heartbreak and rejection hurt. No matter who you are. But I feel like I’m constantly hearing the “nice guy” point of view in these situations, and how awful this person was to reject them. But I rarely ever hear the perspective of what it’s like to be on the other end of this, and I feel that Robin’s “to me” perfectly sums up the inverted power dynamic truly created by this scenario.

I’m always hearing from self-proclaimed “nice guys” that it’s an incredibly uncomfortable position to be in for them, declaring their feelings and handing someone else the power to make their day or crush their soul. But the truth is, the people on the other end of the situation (typically women) don’t have the power. They never did. When a “nice guy” expresses his interest, he gives two options. You could say yes; you could waste your own time on a date or a relationship (or God forbid, a marriage) with a man you don’t want to be involved with, subsequently wasting his time by indulging him in pity dates despite knowing that you aren’t interested. Or you could say no; you could cut him loose, not only saving yourself but also him from a loveless relationship, allowing him to get back out into the dating pool and find someone to reciprocate his interests. Objectively a good call, right? Unfortunately not. When someone declines an advance from a “nice guy,” the risk is much higher than the reward. Like I said, heartbreak and rejection hurt. For everyone. But when a person breaks a “nice guys” heart, it’s not just sadness that follows. It’s manipulation of the person who turned them down into feeling guilty or feeling as though they aren’t entitled to their feelings and judgments about the situation. In extreme (but not always uncommon) cases, assault or murder can even be an effect of standing up for one’s better judgment. And the most common and prominent effect of voicing your disinterest to a “nice guy?” You become the villain in their lives and twisted fairy tales they’ll spill to all their friends. Simply put, in the name of your better judgment, you become the bitch that broke his heart, even though you’re the one that got pushed into a no-win situation. So, with an upset reaction and a “you can’t do this to me,” Robin Scherbatsky really wasn’t too far off.

If you ask me, the biggest step towards the end of “nice guys” and male manipulation tactics will come when modern romance is no longer treated as a moral issue. No matter how hurt someone may feel by a rejection, people (specifically women) are under no moral obligation not to reject you, no matter how much you may like them. And a warped, Joe Goldberg-esque perception of oneself is certainly no help to the matter. So I guess it’s not really a question of whether or not “nice guys” finish last, but whether they’re anywhere near as nice as they think they are. Think about it, incels.

