“All grown-ups were children first, but few of them remember it.”

I first read “The Little Prince” at the perfect time: my senior year of high school. Graduation was fast approaching and by then I was legally considered an adult, which made the timing of reading a book about not losing sight of one’s childlike imagination all the more appropriate. My AP French class pored over the text word by word, both to test our deductive reasoning skills in a foreign language and to ensure that the story sank in as much as possible.

“The Little Prince” was written and illustrated by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, and first published in both French and English in the 1940s. One of the best-selling books in history, the novella follows a pilot who meets a young boy while stranded in the desert after his plane crashes there. The pilot nicknames the boy “the little prince,” who tells the pilot that he is from another planet. In their short time together, the little prince shares his life story while recounting his adventures from traveling to other planets. As I’ve recently graduated college, I felt drawn to reread this beloved story and see what other lessons I could glean from its pages with my new perspective.

The whimsical illustrations on the front cover may lead you to believe that “The Little Prince” is just a story for children, but the lessons found within its pages are applicable to any age group. In fact, dismissing the book for this reason would make you guilty of the same close-mindedness that befalls most grown-ups, according to our main characters.

The story opens with the pilot lamenting that grown-ups lose their “enlightenment” as they age. They need everything explained to them — for instance, they’d look at a drawing of an elephant inside a boa constrictor and see only a hat — and they concern themselves only with “matters of consequence” like math, science and history. The little prince sees other, more negative qualities in the grown-ups he meets on his travels. He finds them conceited and obsessed with money and ownership, and he learns that they do things like drink to mask the shame they feel within themselves. It’s the little prince who helps the pilot rediscover his own childlike spirit, which he says is the reason he wrote the story in the first place.

The little prince himself symbolizes childhood: its innocence, the asking of questions (and consequent unrest until receiving an answer), finding beauty in the smallest of things. It’s only natural that I have come to think of this character as a representation of myself, of my own inner child. At the heart of the novella is the love story between the little prince and the rose that grows on his planet. She’s described as “moving and exciting” and “a very complex creature,” sometimes putting on a show for attention but ultimately only doing it because she wants to be loved. Such statements also describe me as a child, someone who loved filling her days with stories of make-believe while also struggling under the weight of anxieties she didn’t fully understand. Even now, I don’t always get the way that my brain works. But I have noticed that, with time, I’m more aware of certain soft spots whenever I feel sad or anxious, and I’m more gentle in the way I talk to myself now.

When talking about “his” rose with the pilot, the little prince says, “Flowers are so inconsistent! But I was too young to know how to love her … ” In another scene, the rose tells the little prince, “Of course I love you. It is my fault that you have not known it all the while.” I can hear these lines as a sort of conversation between me now and my younger self. It breaks my heart, but also gives me a little bit of peace. Maybe I didn’t know how to love myself when I was a kid, but I’m learning now.

If I see myself as the little prince, then I also see his relationship with the rose as my relationship with art. I don’t always understand certain pieces — maybe it’s the use of symbolism in a particular book, or a character’s arc in a certain film — but I still appreciate the care that went into creating it, and I devote so much of my own time and energy to nurturing this love and the creation of my own art. To the little prince, his rose is the most beautiful thing in existence. But to the grown-ups, it is not unique. It is ephemeral; it is not worth recording in the same way that rock formations are on a map. The same could be said of many adults in my own life, and in the world. It feels like there are fewer and fewer people nowadays who see art as a “matter of consequence” in the same way that I do, whether that’s people in my family asking me what I’m going to do as a “real job” or Hollywood writers and actors having to go on strike in order to be compensated fairly. The lack of respect that art continues to receive in a professional capacity is astounding. But at least I have hope in others fighting to gain the respect that it deserves.

I know I’m not really saying anything new here; I have a habit of coming back to the same core topics in my writing. But if anything, that’s proof of how much I care about these things. I’ve known since I was little that I love art and want to make a life for myself out of it. The world we live in makes this a difficult goal to achieve, but art deserves to be seen as a “matter of consequence” by everybody who engages with it.

One of the most iconic quotes from “The Little Prince” is this: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye.” I think this statement is applicable to everything touched on in this article. Since art takes so many different forms and involves so many hours or people or tools to reach a finished product, one could argue that much of the creation process is invisible. Yet it brings beauty and meaning to our lives, which makes it essential. In a similar (and perhaps more literal) way, my childhood self now only exists in my memory, or in old photographs and home movies. But she’s still essential to me, too, because her imagination is the reason I am where I am today. I love her and I’m proud of her.

