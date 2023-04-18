My middle school years were the era of my life most filled with books. They were the days of waking up, sitting wrapped in a blanket with my cat curled up on my lap, choosing a new book and reading it all in one sitting. My sense of accomplishment at finishing a book all in one day was unmatched. These were the years of checking out 10 books in a single trip to the library. It was impossible for me to read one book at a time; in fact, I was likely partway through four or five novels at any given moment. I loved getting lost in the writing, imagining the stories and characters in my head and briefly being able to distract myself as I filled the time.

As I got older, though, the books I read for school became more demanding and time-consuming, and it became harder and harder to read in the same magnitude. Eventually, I had no time or energy to keep reading for fun. And when it was time for me to go to college, I thought I had finally grown out of the YA section. I began reading all these intense classics for classes in my English minor. Some of them were interesting and pulled me in, but I hated the pressure I felt to only read novels that had some kind of scholarly or elevated status. Even when I had time to read for myself over the summers, I felt pressured to only pick up books that would make me seem intellectual. I became more concerned with what someone on the bus would think of me if they saw me reading a book, rather than reading things that I actually wanted to. Even when I was reading for fun, I wasn’t, in fact, reading things I thought were fun. I hated the pressure I was putting on myself. I realized that I needed to start something that would bring me back to those middle school days when reading was exciting.

To bring me back to the years of reading for self-fulfillment rather than outward appearance, I reached for a series that I never got to read when I was younger. Despite it hitting peak popularity while I was in middle school, I somehow never ended up reading “The Hunger Games” trilogy by Suzanne Collins. But, for the last three months, my roommate Anna has been pestering me, saying something along the lines of, “ ‘The Hunger Games’ is iconic.” Especially with the current resurgence of the fandom on social media and the upcoming prequel movie in theaters this fall, I realized it was time for me to go ahead and read it. I was a little wary at the start of the series, wondering if it would feel too juvenile or that I wouldn’t enjoy the content, but I was also excited to read something that I missed out on when I was younger. I needed something that would hook me, that once I started I wouldn’t want to stop, and it turns out that returning to a series meant for younger readers is just what I needed. I finished the trilogy in just over a week. I couldn’t put it down, reading for six or seven hours at a time and immediately starting the next book when I finished the one before it. It felt so good to finally read something that was easy to get through and that I was excited about.

It also turns out that, despite what people around you might think, it is entirely possible for YA and children’s books to still have very important and meaningful things to say to adults. “The Hunger Games” is honestly one of the most well-paced and thoughtful examinations of politics and society I have ever read.

Katniss is a pawn. What makes her story so interesting isn’t just that she is an unwilling heroine, but also that even as the heroine of the story, she has very little power. The first book follows her as she is chosen to compete in the Hunger Games, an annual tradition in the country of Panem, which forces 24 children to fight to the death in the hopes of becoming the sole victor. These games began in retaliation to an uprising 74 years before the start of the novel; since then, the games have been Panem’s way of controlling its citizens. When Katniss survives her first Hunger Games, she unknowingly puts the Capitol in precarious waters. She switches from being a pawn of the Hunger Games themselves to one of the Capitol as they struggle to regain control. Eventually, Katniss learns of the revolution and is molded to be their figurehead. She moves from one game into the next, from one powerful group to another, never really gaining the upper hand. This is what makes the rebellion in “The Hunger Games” so compelling. Despite outward appearances, the revolution is just as regimented, formulaic and controlling as the web of power they are trying to escape.

Katniss’ story is one that I don’t think I would have fully understood the weight of when I was younger. I likely would’ve just simplified her down to being a cool girl who is great at archery. But while reading the series as an adult, I couldn’t escape the sense of hopelessness and tragedy that courses through the books. Katniss isn’t supposed to be a simple hero; instead, you are supposed to feel her desperation and the sense that no matter what happens, she will never be in control. She is never allowed the freedom to take her own actions. Even at the conclusion of the series, there is not a simple ending tied up neatly. The characters are forever changed and hopelessness prevails. While the country of Panem is moving on, the characters have to reckon with their actions and the continued sense that the society they now find themselves in may be no better than the one they fought so hard to leave.

I fully understand now why the series comes so strongly recommended, and why it is having its resurgence right now. It speaks to readers differently as they grow up. It isn’t coming back just because of nostalgia, but also because people are finding new things to say about it. As Anna explained, “I enjoyed ‘The Hunger Games’ when I first read it, but reading it as an adult was truly transformative and made it one of my favorite series of all time.” But you don’t have to have nostalgic ties to the series from your pre-teen years to enjoy it. I went into it as an adult with no knowledge of the books, yet “The Hunger Games” trilogy will stick with me. I’ve already had conversations with numerous friends about it, and, less than two weeks later, I am considering re-reading the novels.

Through taking a chance and reading “The Hunger Games” for the first time as an adult, I learned YA reads can still be worthwhile. Some, like “The Hunger Games,” may convey important stories that even adults can learn from, but others may just be lighthearted and fun, and that’s OK. I learned not to discredit the YA genre as the many adults I have felt pressure from do. And I got a much-needed reminder that despite pressures, I should choose whatever book I am interested in — even if it doesn’t fit into a certain aesthetic.

So here’s to the reminder that good books aren’t only the ones found deep in a syllabus of a University of Michigan English literature class. They can be found in the unlikeliest places, from a genre you were too scared to try, or even on the to-be-read list from your childhood.

