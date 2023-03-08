The title of “rock star” is attached with a narrative — the debaucherous, drug-fueled lifestyle, the charisma and swagger, the epic struggles of defying the system and “making it big” — summed up nicely by the “sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll” motto.

But today, that quality is stripped away. Rock music’s sparkling deities have been perverted — not by age or by degradation of talent, but by the internet’s mystique-destroying powers. Household names from the gilded era of rock ‘n’ roll have Twitter accounts now. We see them without stage makeup and the mystery is gone. Many of them are abandoning the ineffable coolness they once possessed: Slash of Guns ‘N’ Roses squeezes out the “Sweet Child O’ Mine” riff in a Capital One ad, Elton John adds absolutely nothing as a guest star in a mediocre spy comedy, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes reposts TikToks to his Instagram.

None of these people are the otherworldly, glamorous, inhuman monuments they used to be. None of them are cool anymore. It’s unfair — cruel, maybe — to knock down these figures for just being seen as regular people. But it would be disappointing to accept that rock stars were always uncool, to reject the mythology that enraptured entire generations.

Take the British punk movement of the ’70s — Sex Pistols, the Clash, Buzzcocks — which was first defined by its delinquent, foul-mouthed response to economic injustices and categorical rejection of “The Establishment.” The rhetoric struck a resonant frequency with younger demographics — one struggling for authenticity, desperate to physically distance themselves from the adult world. Music was so closely aligned with societal discontent that political figures became enemies, and their vilification summoned militias of spiky-haired, leather-clad teenagers to join the counterculture. The attitude is seen slightly later in the Margaret Thatcher-tinted gloom of The Smiths, Elvis Costello and others.

Roughly a decade later, The Beatles’ 1968 song “Back In The U.S.S.R.” made its way to the generation that saw the collapse of the Soviet Union — as a totem of Western ideology, the band was even credited for preparing the Eastern Bloc youth for a new life. Listening to Western rock music was an ideological practice, a way to participate in counterculture. Following the Soviet Union’s collapse, Czechoslovakian dissident-turned-President Václav Havel fostered friendships with The Rolling Stones and Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground. Rock stars weren’t just musicians; they had developed a verve of resistance and dynamism.

To a lesser magnitude, rock stars have at the very least been known for their unique artistic presence — bands like The Strokes still carried forward the ideology set by their forefathers. The Strokes made waves for the stylish arrogance and post-punk influences that constituted their indisputable coolness. Their public presence was just as important as their music in granting them the rock star quality.

In a somewhat disastrous 2001 interview with John Ruskin, better known as Nardwuar, Strokes frontman Casablancas criticized the media fanfare around rock bands, urging that he wants to “see what the album says to people” before entertaining gossip about the people in the band or answering trivial questions. When asked about the then-new band’s explosive success, he grabs the microphone and delivers the douchiest line of dialogue: “There’s more to life than trying to be popular, and that’s what our music is trying to say.”

The music itself was just fine. It wasn’t groundbreaking. But there was something to say about their attitude — their vehement rejection of the media circus was what made them rock stars.

But nothing carries forward to today. Of course, punk music and earlier iterations of rock are expected to stay in the unique time period that created them, but the rock star ideology is nowhere to be found in today’s musicians. There’s the boring answer — the industry is consumer-based, diluted by the noise of the internet. We don’t see tabloids about rock stars wrecking hotel rooms, and “sticking it to the man” through music just doesn’t hit the same anymore. Now, the relationships that fans form with musicians are often parasocial, built on a perceived understanding of their personality through presence online or in the media. But the worship of rock stars was built on less — it fed on the idea they represented, and the mystical quality of their presence.

Maybe contemporary rock stars aren’t musicians. If there are wild individualists today, maybe they’re philosophers like Slavoj Žižek, who has gathered a cult following for his unconventional application of complex concepts to pop culture and media. Or Jordan Peterson, a popular professor whose verbose, right-wing patter has garnered a troubling young, male fanbase. Maybe these figures absorb some of Gen Z’s stewing adolescent turmoil — a saddening departure from the Joey Ramones and Paul Westerbergs of the past.

Kids today yearn for the rawness and energy radiating from the music of their parents’ time — I know I sure as hell do. But if I ever saw Black Sabbath perform now, I would have a hard time resisting the urge to drive Ozzy Osbourne to the nearest nursing home. Here’s to hoping that Gen Z gets some real rock stars soon.

