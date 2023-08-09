Back in 2021, I came across a social media post announcing a new album from Belgian hip-hop musician Stromae. You might have heard his song “Alors on Danse” on TikTok. He’s a fascinating artist with an iconic wardrobe, the bravery to film music videos in public and other wonderfully experimental artistic expressions. I’ve loved his work (and his name — “Maestro” with the letters rearranged) ever since my sixth grade French class, when our teacher, Madame Walker, played his hit “Papaoutai.”

A play on the phrase “Papa, ou t’es?” — meaning “Dad, where are you?” in French — the song is a beautiful expression of Stromae’s frustration and grief caused by the absence of his father, who was killed in the Rwandan genocide of 1994. And it was the soundtrack of my French class for seven years.

The students in my French class remained virtually the same throughout middle and high school, with only a few students leaving or joining during those years. Even at a small school with only about 100 students in my graduating class, French was the one subject that always remained consistent. The same friends, the same inside jokes and the same love for French art.

One of my favorite French class experiences was taking a class trip to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., when we discovered a painting that looked oddly like one of our classmates, Evan (who we affectionately called évanoui, meaning “to faint” in French), with his wild, curly blonde locks. Including this example, I took countless pictures that day of the paintings my friends and I loved or laughed at, and I still look back at them fondly.

Our experience with French art didn’t stop at your traditional museum-level paintings or pop music, of course. Art is also a fabulous learning tool, as we quickly picked up new skills from the art our teachers showed us. Whether you’re conjugating -ir verbs to the tune of a classic children’s song or learning clothing terms through a silly song about packing your suitcase for vacation (for which you can never leave without a pair of red-and-yellow-polka-dotted socks), art deepened our connection to French language and culture. Even when our skills had advanced far beyond these songs, we never stopped singing them, evidenced by the fact that I can break them out word-for-word, even to this day.

Perhaps the defining feature of my high school French class experience, however, was our exchange trip to Bayeux in Normandy, where we each stayed with a student and their family for a week before they joined us in Washington, D.C. a few weeks later. We did all the tourist stuff, of course, stopping in Paris for a few days before meeting our exchange students, and visiting the famous Bayeux tapestry — but there were also those smaller moments of bonding through French art. For instance, I watched “Tangled” in French for the first time with my exchange student, Lou, and her brother, Sacha. I was fascinated by how translation is affected in a musical setting, ensuring the words don’t just fit the meaning but the rhythms and tunes of the songs as well. It was a beautiful, small moment of art bringing us closer together.

In the end, it all comes back to “Papaoutai.” Before my high school experience was cut short by COVID-19, I distinctly remember an outdoor homecoming event held on our football field, speakers blasting a generic summer playlist. But then, “Papaoutai” came on. I’ve never been able to spot anyone in a crowd faster. It didn’t matter if no one else knew the song or how much it meant to us. Our French class converged in our own little dance party to the song that had been there since day one.

Even after going online at the end of the year and having to speak to a robot through my phone’s microphone to prove to the College Board that I deserved a 5 on my AP French exam, I never felt separated from my French class, knowing that despite the distance, we had made lasting connections through art.

