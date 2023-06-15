One hundred years of sleep. A dream so deep it neighbors death. I awoke to a warm light enveloping me in contrast to the darkness I had found myself blanketed in for a century. And within that light was a voice, calling out to me — a voice that spoke with affection and familiarity — reaching for me from somewhere distant. I couldn’t place this voice; I couldn’t feel the same way.

“Open your eyes.”

Everything was a blur. Water was receding — was I … floating? I felt wet. Fuzzy blue light remained hazy, no matter how hard I focused. I was dark, cold and tired. Surrounded by strange, ancient technology humming with energy that made it feel almost alive — I found myself in some chamber beneath the earth. I trudged my way through the cave — my muscles weak, my body frail — and clothed myself, guided by that same voice. They told me I was their light. That I must bring light to Hyrule again. Hyrule? I emerged from the cave and was greeted with a gorgeous sweeping vista of what I could only assume to be Hyrule. The natural beauty of birdsong and crickets chirping accompanied the quiet dignity and elegance of rolling hills, vast mountain ranges dusted with snow, rushing rivers pooling into lakes teeming with life: a land that felt alive within itself.

As I traversed the land, learning more of the world around me, it very quickly became clear that something was wrong. My body remembered vigorous combat training and physical conditioning that my brain did not. Yet in my weakened state, I couldn’t keep up with muscle memory. I was surrounded by faces, speaking to me with that same affection and familiarity. Every one of those faces had bright eyes, eyes that upon seeing me lit up with the hope that I was supposed to restore. But emerging from that darkness, weakened, empty-handed, utterly lost, how was I supposed to save Hyrule if I was discovering it for the first time?

My physical weakness was difficult, making adventuring consistently exhausting. Traversing Hyrule, fighting monsters that had me outnumbered and outgunned, was punishing. That punishment, though, was something my body remembered, even in its weakened state. It was bearable. In contrast, my mental weakness was maddening. Certain locations would turn my deja vu into full-blown flashbacks. Mid-conversation, scenarios from a past life would play like a movie I had seen once before. The never-ending disorientation and confusion caused a frustration that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone. I had no sense of self. Unfortunately, the people and world that surrounded me was a world that had known the Link of one hundred years ago. That Link is a faded memory that can never be restored. I can only view bits and pieces of him from an outside perspective.

Not only was my inner self scattered, but my outer image was as well. To most, I was no longer the fated hero of Hyrule. That hero was lost to time, lost to the Calamity. No, now I was just a scrappy, young vagrant vagabond. I was left aimlessly wandering, butting into problems and cultures that didn’t involve me, with a vague yet weighty responsibility to shoulder. If I couldn’t remember anything, if this home was no longer mine, why would I feel responsible for restoring the noble land of Hyrule?

Because I was the one who failed it in the first place. Inside the few memories I could recall and the rare few people who hadn’t forgotten me, a story began to unravel. Ganon’s wrath, the destruction and terror that the Calamity wrought, was inevitable. It was my task to stop it; my task, that I failed completely. My fellow champions, slain in a futile and gruesome battle for survival, could not be laid to rest. Princess Zelda, to whom I was appointed her chosen knight, was left despairing from our failure. As I was struck down and left to recover for a century, she alone was left to fight the seemingly unstoppable force of Ganon. Hyrule, which had once been a proud kingdom, was left in ruins. In the corners of Hyrule, there are skeletal remains of leviathans — massive, larger-than-life creatures. Each section of ruin was like seeing the bones of Hyrule; her corpse was blending with the Earth right before my eyes because of my powerlessness. Hyrule was dignified and elegant and a corpse; it was beautiful because it was so silently somber. I failed Hyrule, and despite waking up with nothing, being nobody, I still had a duty. Even if I was forgotten, condescended, sometimes despised, I was a hero.

It was an arduous journey, but I regained my strength, visited all four corners of Hyrule, reintroduced myself to a land I had forgotten and had in turn forgotten me. After starting at my lowest, the strength of resolve I felt as I opened the Hyrule castle gate was a blazing fire, fueled with righteous rage. Words cannot do it justice. I slew Ganon, came face to face with Zelda. That face, those eyes, contained that same hopeful light.

“May I ask … Do you really remember me?”

In the following years, Hyrule was rebirthed into something new, as was my relationship with her. We would never truly be the same, but both of us had the chance to reinvent ourselves. Within a few years’ time, a new adventure reared its ugly head with Ganondorf’s awakening. Despite the fact that I could not catch a damn break, this was a world that was ready for me and welcomed me with open arms. All four corners of Hyrule knew my name. There no longer were bones of a time past growing moss and flowers, but instead villages and peoples that were booming. Rather than a beautifully organic and decayed corpse, I was exploring a well-oiled machine, like the ancient technology that now spread across the earth and sky.

The adventure was still an exciting one, and conflict was still present. Of course, there would be no story to tell without one, and I wouldn’t be much of a hero if I had no obstacle to overcome. Ganondorf was an imposing adversary, and my trusty weapon and companion — the Master Sword — was shattered. I was left weakened once again. On top of that, tragedy was still present. Zelda, once again lost and alone somewhere distant, had to sacrifice herself physically and spiritually in order to return and aid me in my defeat of Ganondorf.

But I was no longer alone. After my first adventure, I itched to return to those long treks that would last for miles. Though I was completely isolated in my debt to Hyrule, that isolation brought with it an adventure that I’m not soon to forget. The single-minded determination that running, climbing and fighting towards regaining my memories and my strength made little victories feel that much more impactful. Though this new adventure was thrilling in its own way, the subtle change in atmosphere was noticeable. I no longer felt it was me against the world, that I was up against impossible odds, and Hyrule felt less empty to reflect my pensiveness. An abyss crawling with monsters opened its gaping maws across the map, spreading gloom like a disease. The floating islands, as abstractly futuristic and foreign as they may have been, blocked out the wispy watercolor clouds. The various sages I had assisted followed me everywhere I went, making the ever-expanding Hyrule feel somehow smaller.

The atmosphere of my past adventure was gone. That was the point of course: new Hyrule, new adventure. But Hyrule’s soul felt as if it was covered up by the polish of every new thing that had appeared.

Maybe you just can’t recreate the magic of seeing ruined Hyrule’s ethereal grace for the first time. It evokes a feeling of awe and grief that you can only experience once. I understand that Hyrule rising from the ashes, being rebuilt into something new was what I strove for. Why would I feel nostalgia for being forgotten — for a world so barren, scarred by my failings? I had a heavy burden to carry. I was alone and steeped in despair. But it made for one hell of a triumph, don’t you think?

Those bones stick with you beyond memory. They become a part of you.

