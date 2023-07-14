One might say that the first drag queens performed in the time of Shakespeare.

Okay, calling it “drag” might not be totally accurate, even if all of Shakespeare’s actors in his day were men, no matter the gender of their characters. But the sentiment remains the same. Rosalind from “As You Like It” is a great example of Shakespearean gender-bending, and she shows us the nuances of what it means to be “two faced.”

After being banished from the kingdom with only her female cousin for company, Rosalind disguises herself as a man named Ganymede to ensure their safety while alone in the woods (since “beauty provoketh thieves sooner than gold”). Unfortunately for her, she encounters Orlando — the crush who happens to be crushing right back — in the forest. She is in love with a man who doesn’t (or rather, can’t) know her true identity.

The “two faced” notion comes in when she uses her masculine disguise as Ganymede to find out if Orlando’s feelings for her are true or not. Dressed as Ganymede, she convinces Orlando to meet and court her daily as if she really was Rosalind so Orlando can get over his lovesickness. Along the way, she learns something about her identity that would have otherwise remained hidden because of societal constraints.

Rosalind shows us that acting out different identities can actually deepen your understanding of your true identity rather than betray your “true self.” When Rosalind “puts on” the character of Ganymede, she is not acting out an inauthentic persona, but revealing part of herself that she wasn’t allowed to explore in a society that limits women through gendered expectations. Through Ganymede, we see Rosalind safely expressing the parts of her deemed typically masculine and therefore forbidden, dominating in conversations with her lover Orlando and demonstrating physically assertive body language. At the same time, Rosalind is just as much the hopeless romantic as the next girl, saying things like, “I’ll go find a shadow and sigh till he come,” when Orlando leaves her side.

Rosalind would not be complete as just her feminine or masculine side; fundamental to our understanding of her is how she navigates the tension between the two. A remarkable quality of her character is how much gender play is involved. In Shakespeare’s time, the role would’ve been played by a man, dressed like a woman, who then dresses like a man, who then pretends to be a woman in helping the young Orlando practice flirting with his love (who happens to be Rosalind, hiding in plain sight). In playing this game, Rosalind comes to understand love, and herself, from multiple viewpoints.

The epilogue expresses this understanding best. In it, Rosalind explains that while it isn’t typical that a female character should speak the epilogue in Shakespeare’s plays, she still wishes to “conjure” the audience, to “charge” audience members of all genders to take something away from the play. She is able to give this charge because she’s deepened her understanding of identity and gender roles through playing Ganymede — she speaks to the women as a woman, and to the men as a man.

This idea of multiplicity transcends gender roles, also applying to our relationships with ourselves as a whole. In “Song of Myself,” Walt Whitman said: “Do I contradict myself? / Very well then I contradict myself, / (I am large, I contain multitudes.).” Norman Lewis beautifully conveys this idea in his painting, “Multitudes,” with flush layers of color and calligraphy, the “words” etched on are unintelligible — and that’s kind of the point. “Multitudes” begs the question: Do we need to be discernible, by ourselves or others, to be true?

Too often, we have this conception that authenticity means one must act the same in all situations. “If I’m acting differently, am I being fake?” There’s this urge to conjure up an image of yourself and stick to that image at all costs, as if our identities were scripted for an audience.

Instead, both Rosalind and “Multitudes” encourage us to lean into the messiness of authenticity. They teach us that the human experience is about embracing and integrating multiple identities, not simplifying or cutting down the behaviors to fit some sort of box or preserve narrative consistency. To be human, then, is to have contradictions.

“To thine own self be true,” Shakespeare said. Indeed, this is the call we all must heed. It’s a call to live patiently in the not-yet and allow our contradictions to exist — seeing them not as a problem to be solved, but as a gift to be embraced and let it tell us a deeper, more beautiful story about ourselves.

