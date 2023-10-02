I submitted the form for the Michigan Marriage Pact last year, knowing that nothing would come of it. I wasn’t interested in a relationship or a situationship, and it’s just for fun anyway. But the idea that an outside entity could match me with my perfect romantic match is appealing, in theory.

My favorite Archive of Our Own alternate universe tag used to be “soulmates who can choose whether or not to stay together.” It’s gratifying on multiple levels: having a predestined path rather than fighting tooth and nail to maybe, somehow, succeed in a relationship, and still having a choice to leave that path regardless. If the characters choose to pursue a relationship and it works out, then all the pieces are put in place without anyone having to think about it. If it doesn’t work out, the relationship’s failure can be blamed on something other than the people in it.

The way we describe long-term, monogamous, heteroromantic relationships implies having a mutual hold on each other’s souls. “You’re mine, I’m yours.” “Someone to call my own.” This language implies an all-consuming sense of love — there’s only one person for me and they mean the entire world to me. Of course, romantic relationships shouldn’t require that both parties rely on each other to the point of codependency, but there’s an emphasis on exclusive, mutually assured companionship: “If the world ends tomorrow, at least we both have each other.”

Straightforward romantic fiction is my go-to comfort media when I don’t want to think about anything. It’s easy to digest and usually ends happily. These pieces of media bleed into my own fantasies: When I let my mind wander, I try to envision my future with a nameless, faceless person who makes me happy.

This has informed what I thought romance looked like: long-lasting and natural. One day, I would come of age and find “the one.” Somehow, I would just know that they’re “the one.” We would have kids and grow old together. As long as I followed these steps, there wouldn’t be many barriers to overcome. We would have it all figured out.

But cracks started to form in this idea as I grew older. I don’t have the time, energy, abilities or interest to fulfill these fantasies — they’re merely fleeting forms of escape for when my own problems become too much to handle. I don’t want kids. I’ve had crushes, but they were brief moments of physical attraction followed by the realization that the people I liked had subpar personalities. I’m awkward enough as it is when first meeting friends, so how could I ever develop an immediate romantic bond with someone else? Most damningly, I’ve never met anyone I wanted to spend every waking moment with. How am I supposed to accept someone occupying half of my space for the rest of my life?

This summer, I spent a week binge-watching “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.” Saiki has psychic powers that he can’t turn off, and the show feeds off of the almost absurd contrast between Saiki hiding his powers and the nonsensical shenanigans that his friends pull, making fun of him without realizing that he makes himself appear as average as possible to avoid unwanted attention. Even though Saiki’s overall aloofness is meant to add to the deadpan effect, the way he reacts in the face of romance is genuinely refreshing. His friend, Teruhashi, is constantly set up to be his romantic interest, but he never wants to reciprocate. The writers of the show force the expectation that he’ll fall in love eventually; instead, he actively avoids people when he realizes they’re in love with him.

Relationships are complicated. Am I afraid of commitment, or does amatonormativity trick me into thinking that relationships are something I want? Is this about whether or not I feel worthy of love, or whether or not I want romantic love in the first place?

In “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.,” the dichotomy between other people’s obvious interest in Saiki and his blatant disinterest mainly serves to feed into the humor, but I appreciated the portrayal of him not processing romance the way that most people do. After spending years convinced that romance was the key to finding fulfillment in my life, the sheer confidence that Saiki exudes despite being consistent pressure to find romance made me feel less insecure about not having my own romantic experiences, and reassured me that not feeling that way about anyone was completely fine.

My past ideas of true love and my ongoing rewatches of “Crash Landing On You” will forever stay a distant fantasy. What I really crave is companionship. So many of my friends are on Hinge. Some of my friends are in relationships, and now I see less of them in general, if at all. I’ve already accepted the inevitability that most of these friendships will fade over time. It’s only natural for people to pass in and out of my life. But with the heavy emphasis placed on romantic over platonic love, who’s going to follow me into the future if not for true romantic love? I don’t want to be alone.

Uncertainty about what my future looks like is what started these romantic fantasies about perfect matches and the idea of forever. Maybe I’ll just have to be content with the platonic love I have now.

