If we are what we eat, then I am cake.

Cake is the centerpiece of any event in which it is present, the thing that can bring a group of strangers together faster than anything else, the promise of sweetness yet to come.

When I say I love cake, I mean the food, but more than that I love the memories cake reminds me of: the people I’ve shared slices of cake with; the highlight reel of birthday parties, holidays and potlucks; the feeling of hope that merely thinking about cake creates. I think of cake not just as a dessert, but as a philosophy, as a mindset, as a way of life.

As an avid baker who worked as a pastry chef last summer, baking and eating cakes over the years has taught me so much about life. Here are a few of the most notable cakes I’ve encountered:

Mother’s Day cake

I distinctly remember the first cake I ever made: It was a spectacular mess. At 8 years old, left unsupervised in the kitchen, my younger sister and I decided to make my mom a cake for Mother’s Day. This would have been a lovely surprise, except that I misread the recipe and ended up putting 11 egg whites into the mix instead of the one and a half cups the recipe called for. Meanwhile, my sister made her own cake on the side, combining my leftover egg yolks with a mishmash of other ungodly items she found in the pantry (Cheerios being one of them). My mom came back to discover a kitchen table covered in eggshells and flour. The next morning, my sister ate her cake (more of an omelet than anything) at the breakfast table, smiling all the while. While my baking skills have long since improved and I can make better-tasting (and looking!) cakes now, this is still one of my favorite cakes I’ve ever made. Looking back, I’m honestly surprised I continued baking after this. As an adult, my perfectionism probably would have stopped me from baking again. But I love the foolish confidence of 8-year-old me. All pigtails and pink dresses, she reminds me of who I once was and who I still can be: A girl undeterred by failure, who forges ahead, motivated simply by an undying sweet tooth and a commitment to do something for someone she loves.

Bean cake

When I was 10, I spent a summer in Shanghai with my grandparents. One day, I remember a beautiful cake arriving at my grandparents’ apartment: decorated with swirls of soft, swoopy buttercream, it looked like a dream. But to my surprise, upon cutting into it there were beans in the middle of the cake. To this day, this is one of my core food memories: the shock and outrage that I felt that someone had put beans (beans!) in a cake. Now, this choice seems perfectly understandable to me. Indeed, I love experimenting with the earthy Asian flavors of red bean, matcha and ube in my own cakes. But at 10, this was not something I could grasp. Growing up in a predominantly white elementary school, I wasn’t particularly proud of my Chinese heritage and my tastes reflected that. Forget the airy, fresh cream cakes topped with fruit in Chinese bakeries — give me carrot cake, cream cheese frosting and buttercream so sweet it makes your teeth ache afterward. In my sophomore year of college, I ate an Asian-style cake at a birthday party and was simply in awe; the impossibly light layers of sponge, the mesmerizingly-glazed fruit cocktail on top, the perfect “not too sweet” flavor profile. It tasted like redemption, the kind of delight that can overshadow any past shame or rejection.

Frog cake

The night before college admissions decisions came out, I stayed up until 1 a.m. decorating a cake with buttercream flowers and frogs, a replica of the hundreds of kitschy “frog cakes” I’d seen on Instagram. I told myself that whatever the result, I would have something to look forward to. Even after I got rejected from my dream college, I couldn’t help but feel an air of celebration that uplifted me as I handed out slices of frog cake to my family. Oftentimes, we limit cake to a dessert reserved only for birthdays. But what is a birthday if not simply a celebration of living, of making it one more year, of trying, of simply existing? When viewed through this lens, there are infinite other events that call for cake. So let there be “breakup cakes,” “new friend cakes” or simply “you tried” cakes. For where there is cake, there is always something to celebrate.

Plum torte

There are few words in the English language that are as beautiful to me as “plum torte.” More specifically, Marrian Burros’ plum torte. Made with simple ingredients and served without any cream, it’s not necessarily the most visually impressive cake — and yet, it’s the New York Times’ most requested recipe to date. This points me to an inherent paradox in my baking. Baking is a science, sure, and while I don’t hesitate to pull out the kitchen scale to measure ingredients for cake batter when it comes to the exterior of a cake, I hold a special place in my heart for those cakes that are distinctly homemade: slightly lopsided, frosted in a hurry, served without any pretension or flourish. In baking and in life, the old adage holds true: It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Grocery store cupcakes

Fluorescent frosting. Neon sprinkles. You choose: chocolate or vanilla? While these aren’t my favorite form of cake by any means, in elementary school when a classmate would bring in something for their birthday, I gobbled these up as if they were the most delicious treat ever. In the midst of elementary school politics of who’s popular, pretty or smart, these cupcakes were the great equalizer: for there was one day on which you were celebrated and everyone enjoyed cake in your name (unless you had a summer birthday). Even now as an adult when I ask people what they’re doing for their birthday, somehow the phrase “I’ll have some cake” always slips in there. Cake is there for everybody. Everybody deserves a slice. That’s the wonderfully inclusive logic of cake.

All the cakes I have yet to eat

When I’m feeling bored or sad (or a combination of both), one of my favorite activities is to browse cake recipes online and imagine all the special occasions I’d make them for: Russian apple cake after a trip to the apple orchard, black sesame chiffon for my mom’s birthday, matcha tiramisu for a future Galentine’s night. In the mundanity of everyday life, these cakes remind me of the joy that’s still ahead. There are so many occasions yet to be celebrated, and so many cakes yet to be consumed.

To all the cakes I’ve loved before: Thank you for showing me so much of what it means to be human, to love and to enjoy life. As Maira Kalman says in her book “Cake,” “What have I learned? … Things are much nicer with cake. Bring on the cake. We really want to live.”

