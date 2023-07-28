We don’t call the blackest black a color. Vantablack is a structure of vertically-aligned carbon fiber tubes used to cover satellites. It absorbs roughly 99.965% of visible light rays. If you look it up, it’s called a “coating.”

I heard about Vantablack from Kassia St. Clair, the author of “The Secret Lives of Color,” on the podcast “99% Invisible.” St. Clair saw the coating for the first time in a lab, where it coated one side of a crumpled scrap of foil. When she saw the coated side, she could no longer tell that it was folded. Information about the foil was absorbed with the light that hit it. It disturbed her.

Vantablack is a recent example of the creation of a color. It’s a reminder that color is not an abstract idea but a material object. St. Clair discussed Tyrian purple, a particularly rich color made from sea snails, which was so coveted that the snails were hunted nearly to extinction. We have different ways of making purple now, but like any color, even these new versions rely on materials. We cannot bring them into existence merely by picturing them in our minds.

Color’s physicality was once clear because it was largely created to dye clothing — a physical object. Now, when so much of the color we see is on screens, we forget this physicality. Even clothing, which originally grounded color in physical reality, can now be viewed online, where any richness is flattened.

I had to explain the color wheel to my partner when we started dating, and they still refuse to take it seriously on account that “you cannot expect me to believe that three colors just fucking exist and make up every other singular color.” They assured me, “I am correct here.”

I learned to mix colors as a kid when my mom laid painting paper in front of me and gave me jars of blue, yellow and red. When I didn’t wash my paintbrush thoroughly and contaminated the yellow with blue, sending spirals of green into the pool at the bottom of the jar, I felt like I had discovered something. A few years later, I used Microsoft Paint for the first time. I could choose a color from the boxes on my screen and draw with whatever shade of green I liked, no discovery or creation involved. The relationship between the colors was broken.

Colors still have meanings, some with roots in the days when they were discoveries. Tyrian purple was expensive, leading to the lasting association of purple with royalty. But those meanings are more theoretical now. When my partner continually conflates the color wheel with color theory, I bring up an old Tumblr post where people argue over the ethics of painting a large trail of dark red paint through a hospital’s halls. The divide: On one side, the theorists, who assert that red has more positive than negative emotional associations. On the other side, the rationalists, who say no amount of color theory will change the context of the color, and it looks like someone dragged a body across the floor.

I can’t blame my partner for calling the color wheel a pointless construct. We don’t have to make colors to use them, and they’re often most notable in nonmaterial circumstances. By saying we have forgotten color’s physicality, I don’t mean to take away from the ways it is used to great effect in virtual spaces. When I think about color, the first associations are with movies. As a film writer, whether or not I like a film depends more than it probably should on how color is used. I like Wes Anderson’s films, and Jacques Demy’s, partly because of their color palettes. If the film is successful, the colors don’t work alone and instead take on symbolic meanings, aided by framing and set design.

These colors are used, and they are almost always changed with some degree of color grading. It seems like the primary place where color is truly breathtaking is on a screen, where it can be enhanced or manipulated into the perfect hue with only the right software. The world of movies that rely heavily on color feels entirely separate from our own. Demy’s films in particular create what feel like adjacent, idealized worlds, where people might sing all their words and where stories perfectly parallel each other. A monochromatic suit or matching dresses with folds of color that emerge from spinning skirts are part of that unreality.

When my mom set those three jars of primary-colored paint on the table in front of me as a kid, I always hoped for a particular blue. We had two blue paints: ultramarine blue and phthalo blue. Ultramarine was a purer, colder blue. Phthalo blue was richer, a touch more aqua. I was mesmerized watching it spread across my wet paper when I touched my brush down. It was not just a color but a thing. It was deeper than any of the other paints; it felt more pigmented. There seemed to be more color in that jar of paint than a whole bottle of ultramarine.

When I looked up Vantablack, I saw side-by-side images of objects with and without the coating. When covered, the objects looked like someone had used a basic paint program to fill them in black. In person, seeing this could be unsettling, but online, where textures and dimensions already don’t actually exist, it just looks like a bad Photoshop job. The emotional impact is gone.

If you took a picture of a jar of phthalo blue paint, it would probably look unremarkable unless digitally enhanced. When recorded, even on a nice camera, the colors of the real world tend to appear a bit too bland. Virtual spaces allow for uses of color we couldn’t see in reality and transport us elsewhere with the use of color. But reality is still where we can appreciate its material form, the rare little gems of color whose emotional effect only comes when we interact with them directly.

