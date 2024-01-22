We may be living through a golden age of television, but that doesn’t mean every new series is golden. For every show that’ll make you feel the full spectrum of human emotion, there’s a show that will make you lose all faith in humanity. So, the TV beat has graciously compiled 2023’s worst shows, from frustratingly hollow teen dramas to mind-numbingly shocking stories that made us think: “How did this ever make it to screen?” Find out why they probably shouldn’t have, or maybe find your next hate-watch, right here.

— Mina Tobya, Senior Arts Editor, and Olivia Tarling, TV Beat Editor

“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Season Two

In terms of quality, the second installment of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” varies little in comparison to its predecessor. And by that I mean, if you watched the first season, the second is just as bad. One year later, Belly (Lola Tung, debut) has returned to the beach house with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno, “The Vampire Diaries”) and Conrad (Christopher Briney, “Mean Girls”) in tow, still unable to pick a brother. Now I can look past a lot of mishaps in teen dramas so long as they’re entertaining, but the root of this season’s problem is the love triangle itself.

Frankly, none of these three characters have an ounce of real personality or charisma. It’s simply not fun watching a love triangle unfold when both romantic interests are mediocre at best. It’s an especially bad sign when one of my favorite parts of the season was when Belly’s “not even a contender” whale-watching friend Cam Cameron (David Iacono, “Cinnamon”) randomly showed up. I’m talking sitcom cheers at his entrance, that’s how bored I was of the whole Conrad vs. Jeremiah debacle. We can blame subpar acting all we want, but the writing of the characters themselves is also at fault. Two seasons later, and I cannot tell you a single character trait about Belly. Not one. She just sort of exists as a vessel for the audience to watch her date (and cry about) makeshift teen heartthrobs. For all of the show’s efforts to establish the emotional turmoil of Jeremiah and Conrad, Belly herself never undergoes any real growth or development. She starts and ends the season making the same bad romantic decisions, and is never able to fully grasp the consequences of switching back and forth from one brother to the other.

A bright spot from the teen romance side of things is the clear chemistry and comedic banter between Steven (Sean Kaufman, “Manifest”) and Taylor (Rain Spencer, “Good Girl Jane”). Yet even this relationship is haunted by messy writing and poorly planned plot developments — season one dedicates the entirety of Steven’s plot to his relationship with Shayla (Minnie Mills, “Obliterated”) only to abruptly write her out of the show, presumably to speed up the timeline of Steven and Taylor. That being said, if you turn all critical thinking off, this show can be a fun time. And no matter how awful it gets, you can trust that I will be tuning in to season three.

“The Idol”

I almost feel underqualified to write this brutal blurb on HBO series “The Idol” simply due to the number of times I had to screw my eyes shut and hammer down on the fast-forward button during my viewing experience. Whatever potential this project might have once possessed came to be completely overshadowed by the unbearable scenes of explicit sexual violence and misogyny that all but dominated every episode of this HBO drama. With Sam Levinson of “Euphoria” fame and pop star The Weeknd as creatives on the project backed up by Lily-Rose Depp (“The King”) taking on the role of the troubled pop princess, “The Idol” should have stood a chance. Instead, we got a series laden with misogyny, romanticized abuse and glamorized trauma. This show didn’t know who, or what, it wanted to be — a satire? A dark, twisted drama? Something else entirely? Producers didn’t know, writers didn’t know and I still don’t know — and I’m glad I gave up on trying to find out.

“My Life With the Walter Boys”

I rarely feel inclined to shout at the TV while I watch shows, but “My Life With the Walter Boys” had me hooting, hollering and groaning as each episode played out. After Jackie’s (Nikki Rodriguez, “On My Block”) entire family dies, she moves to live with a friend of her mother’s, the Walter family, comprising ten boys of varying ages. Within the first ten minutes, after Jackie’s entire family tragically passes in a car accident, we are introduced to the first romantic lead as he emerges shirtless from a swimming pool. This isn’t the only instance of tonal whiplash this show inflicts upon its viewers. Scenes will seemingly erupt from wacky sibling antics into a depiction of grief, depression or anxiety.

If you told me that this show was originally published on Wattpad, I would believe you. The show’s romantic writing feels embarrassing. Before the first kiss between Jackie and Cole (Noah Lalonde, “Criminal Minds”), the romantic lead, Cole expresses feeling broken, and Jackie expresses her ability to fix broken things. “My Life With the Walter Boys” seems to revel in just how many tropes it can incorporate into its plot. What I find most egregious is how the only Queer Walter boy Nathan (Corey Fogelmanis, “Girl Meets World”) is depicted as a weird gay stalker.

“My Life With the Walter Boys” is one of the worst shows of 2023 not because of its fanfiction-level romantic dialogue, or its inability to decide on a tone, but — outside of some wild scenes — the fact that the show doesn’t have much to offer. The majority of the runtime is taken up by telling a very generic small-town drama with a large supporting cast; it doesn’t do anything new or say anything special. The drama at the small-town high school is melodramatic at best and vacuous at worst. The show isn’t about the struggles of living in a rural area but devotes so much time to random townspeople that you’d believe it was. I wish I could say that “My Life With the Walter Boys” was a “so bad it’s good” kind of show, but the amount of padding will leave most viewers bored instead of amused.

“Velma”

With a property as beloved as the “Scooby-Doo” franchise, new additions to the universe tend to either be modern masterpieces (i.e. James Gunn’s 2002 “Scooby-Doo” movie) or the most painful-to-watch dumpster fires imaginable (i.e. Mindy Kaling’s 2023 “Velma” series). From the very first episode, the series establishes itself as a vulgar and disappointingly boring adaptation just looking to ride off the coattails of the “Scooby-Doo” name. In its attempt to highlight the strength and resilience of its often overlooked titular character, “Velma” manages to turn our favorite crime-solving mind into a selfish, desperate, jealous loser. Kaling strips Velma of her defining characteristics in favor of a cheap self-insert who rolls her eyes when anyone hotter than her breathes in her direction. This gets old within the first five minutes, yet somehow manages to last an entire season of television.

Beyond the blatant character assassination, the season’s plot is poorly constructed. Velma loosely assembles the “Scooby” gang — minus the integral Scooby-Doo — to solve a series of murders around town that she thinks may be connected to her mother’s disappearance. This would be intriguing if Kaling didn’t insist on turning every plot point into an opportunity for one of the characters to dive head-first into a well of culturally insensitive jokes that never had a chance of sticking the landing. “Velma” fails in every regard: as a comedy, as an adaptation and as an entry into the legendary world of “Scooby-Doo” stories.

“Secret Invasion”

For the man who assembled The Avengers, a standalone story has been long overdue. But the wild height of anticipation for such a project from the Marvel team would only cause a steeper fall when it completely missed the mark. Fans wanted to see the badass S.H.I.E.L.D. director show off his skills and instead were fed a watered-down version of the character on a nonsensical mission. As Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, “The Marvels”) finally returns to Earth to stop a hostile invasion of Skrulls, his loyalties and strengths are tested without remorse. This extends to even the death of beloved agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders, “How I Met Your Mother”) in the very first episode. This choice from the writers alone was enough to make many fans give up on the series entirely.

With such incredible talent both on screen and behind the scenes, the potential for an innovative exploration of old and new characters proved too ambitious an achievement. The complicated radical Skrull, G’iah (Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”), had the potential to elicit feelings of conflicted remorse in audiences but merely served to exacerbate the dwindling investment in Marvel characters past phase four. This series can be added to the list of Marvel projects that require serious, up-to-date knowledge of in-universe lore. It alienates new audiences at the same time that it misses the mark for devoted viewers, and for that, it can never be redeemed.

