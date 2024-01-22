As good of a year this was for movies, it was arguably a better year for discourse. Class dynamics? Sex scenes? Auteur filmmaking? Pretentiousness in Filmmaking? You name it, 2023 had it. And at the heart of great discourse are terrible, terrible, terrible movies. If you’re looking to find an in to talk about whatever it is on Film Twitter, you’ve found the right watch list. Although we do spoil the movies so maybe watch them before reading onward

— Rami Mahdi, Senior Arts Editor and Alvin Anand, Film Beat Editor

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

The latest addition to the recent trend of prequel films from the perspective of the villain, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” was largely well received by audiences. It’s a fun prequel where the audience gets to see the rise of spectacle in Panem! Jason Schwartzman (“Asteroid City”) is cracking jokes and flipping coins as Lucky Flickerman! That just sounds like fun! Right? So why is it on this list? Because in its hunt for glamor (and some money along the way), it inadvertently ruined teen dystopia’s greatest antagonist; it turned Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth, “Benediction”) into an uninteresting, one-note character packaged in nihilistic writing antithetical to the original series’ message.

While Blyth might give his best effort at making Snow an interesting character, the film’s fundamental premise removes any such possibility. Snow is a fascist dictator who forces kids to kill each other for sport. Any attempt to create a rational explanation for this misses the point of the original series: The murder of children is irrational, unnatural and must be forcefully imposed on the citizens of Panem. Snow cannot ever be a likable character because the audience knows his future actions, but the film tries regardless in its bloated first half, repeatedly attempting to get the audience to empathize with Snow. Groan-inducing scenes where Snow fawns over his romantic interest Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”) pad the runtime — a particularly egregious one involves the name-dropping of the plant Katniss by Lucy directly to the camera. Then, after all of these half-hearted attempts to make him likable, Snow suddenly, out of nowhere, becomes a fascist. The lack of any inner monologue or view into Snow’s mind means that there is no long descent into authoritarianism or rising hatred for the world around him. Instead, it is like a light switch flipped. Suddenly, Snow thinks because Lucy left him that it is a good idea for children to fight to the death, a concept that would be laughable if the film didn’t earnestly present it as making sense. We are left either thinking that Snow is a fascist because his girlfriend broke up with him or that he’s always been a fascist; if it’s the latter, then nearly three hours of our lives were wasted discovering something we already knew.

All of that is ignoring the lackluster dialogue, costumes and sets that never reach the heights of the original series; the forced-in, pointless and dull side characters that never coalesce into importance but still fill the runtime; and the atrocious pacing. All of those problems can be ignored and this film still deserves to be on this list. Snow is turned from a legitimately intimidating and scary villain in the original series into a neutered shadow of himself, killing children to recover from a bad breakup when he was a teenager.

Managing Arts Editor Zach Loveall

“Saltburn”

We knew too much. Physically, mentally, narratively — nothing was thought-provoking about “Saltburn” because they left nothing to think about. Everything is told to us, and it ultimately diminishes the entire film.

Why unwrap the unsettling motivation of the protagonist by concluding with a “Movie Explained!” YouTube video monologue? It was like holding your 7-year-old’s hand and walking through the entire plot of “Cars” with them — and please, don’t discount a 7-year-old; they don’t need the explanation any more than the “Saltburn” audience needed that expositional finale. This lack of trust in the viewer highlights a lack of confidence in a narrative that’s already relatively obvious.

There are good shots and surprisingly well-done performances. There are interesting themes and commentary, but all I hear about is the bathtub, vampire and grave scenes. Yes, it was disturbing. Yes, it was unsettling and gagging at times. But there are many weirder things out there (e.g. any episode of “American Horror Story”). The reception’s focus on the peculiarity only distracts audiences from the deeper direction of the film — or really, the lack thereof.

Daily Arts Writer Maurice Tobiano

“Beau is Afraid”

I earnestly thought Ari Aster was the future of horror. Hell, didn’t we all? “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” in back-to-back years, are you serious? Aster almost singlehandedly created a new sub-genre in horror — the subversive, thematically deep indie horror, dubbed by audiences as the “A24 Horror.” Unfortunately, Aster’s latest film seems to have put the breaks on his meteoric rise.

“Beau is Afraid” hides behind its supposed “complexity” as a shield of criticism. Disjointed plot? Flash in the pan characters? Nonsensical imagery? Ah, well that’s simply because you don’t get it! But upon attempting to “get it” I quickly surmised that there is no “it” to get. “Beau is Afraid” is a three-hour film repeating roughly one and a half ideas ad nauseam that have been examined in more depth by early 2010s Tumblr posts. “Isn’t anxiety bad :(” asks Ari Aster. Yes, it is, but three hours of a wooden club slamming into the back of my head is worse.

I had never seen a big cock monster before, though. So cheers to that I guess.

Senior Arts Editor Rami Mahdi

“The Monkey King”

“The Monkey King” is inspired by the famous Chinese novel, “Journey to the West.” Instead of showing the Monkey King’s (Jimmy O. Yang, “80 for Brady”) journey to the West, the movie is based on the first seven chapters, which features none of the novel’s cool adventure plot and only shows the Monkey King being an insufferable, power-hungry asshole.

In fact, not only are important cultural figures such as Wang-mu Niang-niang portrayed stupidly, the pivotal roles played by the four other main characters are all replaced by the Monkey King’s weapon of choice, a “magical staff” named Stick (Nan Li, “Kang Xi wang chao”) that talks to the Monkey King but is verbally incomprehensible to the audience. Look, I’m a Curious George truther, but the idea of a literal stick that the audience can’t understand acting as the second-most important character in the movie just isn’t doing it for me.

At the end of this 96-minute, mind-splitting trash fire, a giant Buddha hologram descends from the sky to reprimand the Monkey King. Although Buddha indeed appears in the seventh chapter of “Journey to the West,” the only way I can make sense of this visual imagery is as the world’s worst tribute to “2001: A Space Odyssey” — just when this movie couldn’t get more breathtaking (I choked on my spit), it decides to pay homage to the Star Child.

One would think that a movie with familiar Chinese and Asian American faces such as Yang, Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), BD Wong (“Mulan”) and Jo Koy (“Easter Sunday”) would be better. Instead, this movie solidifies its candidacy for Worst Chinese American Representation of the Decade, right next to live-action Mulan.

Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su

“The Flash”

Towards the end of the unfortunate two hours and 24-minute runtime of the… first?… last? DCEU film “The Flash,” the camera takes us to the Speedforce. This is a multiverse portal created by running fast and has allowed our protagonist, The Flash (Ezra Miller, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), to travel through time and parallel dimensions to prevent his mother’s murder. The Speedforce we see in this final climactic moment is a CGI nightmare, a visual cacophony of PS2 graphics that puts you in the mind of VFX artists likely pressed to create it in a time crunch. For whatever reason, the geniuses over at Warner Brothers thought this moment was their time to do their big “No Way Home” moment: Bring in the most poor taste and misguided cameo sequence that has ever graced this once-proud art form.

The camera swirls, and we see huge CGI spheres(?) featuring all of our favorite characters: Nicolas Cage (“Ghost Rider”) as Superman in a movie that never existed and Teddy Sears (“Curve”) as an alternative universe version of the Flash named Jay Garrick in the legendary and critically acclaimed CW original “The Flash,” whose fan wiki tells me he appeared in 19 episodes (out of its nine-season run). If these cameos are anything, they are inoffensive yet uninspiring glimpses into the DC extended universe. Unfortunately, they do not end there. Also featured are digital recreations of deceased actors George Reeves (“The Adventures of Superman”) and Christopher Reeve (“Superman”), both of whom suffered tragedies after their roles as Superman. George Reeves’ appearance is especially egregious, given that his suicide has been credited to his role as Superman, which left him unable to find work.

If this digital grave robbery is morally bereft, the only thing worse is the existence of this film. Besides the aforementioned cameos, the entire film is unflinchingly stupid, unfunny and features the worst CGI action sequences ever put on film. If I were to tell you that the plot hinges on bringing 70-year-old Michael Keaton (“Batman”) back as Batman, that The Flash puts a baby into a microwave and that The Flash gets arrested on multiple charges of harassment and assault, I would only be lying about one of those things. And that’s because it wasn’t The Flash that got arrested but rather the actor, Ezra Miller. Over the decade-long production hell of this film, Miller was surrounded by so many controversies as to make one wonder how actual people decided to commit hundreds of millions of actual dollars to this production.

If the creation of this thing was production hell, the result is actual hell. Maybe we deserve it, having given over our wallets and our souls to the slop produced by comic book movies. Film nerds often revel in the imminent end of the comic book movie wave, proven wrong by another “Spider-Verse” or “Guardians of the Galaxy.” But it feels like something is happening now. Budgets are swelling, Disney is scraping from the bottom of the IP barrel and next year’s headliner is “Madame Web.” People do not care anymore. “The Flash” may not be the reason for all of this, but it is a living metaphor for everything wrong with this industry. Maybe it isn’t done. But if it is, we can at least say “The Flash” did something.



Daily Arts Writer Will Cooper