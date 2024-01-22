It feels like every year is a great year for movies (2020 excluding), so deeming 2023 a great year for movies feels like an underreaction. This was an incredible year for movies, including splashy debuts, genre resurrections, modern classics and career retrospective swan songs to cap legacies. All that to say, it was hard making this list. Very hard. There were a lot of close calls and tough snubs (sorry “Barbie!”) So just know this list is as cultivated as possible, and while we would tell you to use this list as a recommendation, we both know you’re gonna finish reading this and then watch TikTok for three hours.

— Senior Arts Editor Rami Mahdi and Film Beat Editor Alvin Anand

10. “Asteroid City”

Fantastic simplicity. That’s what Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” gave me — the colors, the eccentricity, the plot. It’s just another coming-of-age story dealing with themes of grief, isolation and human connection all told through the creative plot device of a stage play. It looks and feels like a typical Anderson film, but it doesn’t shatter minds or make the audience question reality. “Asteroid City” is straightforward, and that’s what makes it so special.

Nowadays, narratives feel overly convoluted. There always seems to be a twist, a betrayal and a backstabbing scene somewhere in between — all to create a mind-numbing, thought-provoking finale that leaves audiences raving and questioning online. But “Asteroid City” introduces the characters and the conflict, gives them their arc and concludes the plot all with a little peculiarity here and there. For some, this idea may seem underwhelming — especially with the expectations that come with a Wes Anderson film — but “Asteroid City” establishes a refreshing, candid narrative that feels like a productive, lighthearted and thoughtful watch.

9. “The Holdovers”

Although it takes time to discover the true longevity of our socially accepted “classics,” I wouldn’t be surprised if this year’s “The Holdovers” remained a Christmas staple for years to come. Set in the 1970s at a picturesque New England private school, hardened teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti, “Big Fat Liar”) finds himself stuck watching over the holdover students during winter break. While the students are no more eager than he is to be stuck there during the holiday, unlikely bonds begin to emerge, particularly among Mr. Hunham, troubled student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa, debut) and head chef Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Rustin”).

The typically joyous holiday season finds Mr. Hunham and his makeshift family surrounded by the more melancholic feelings that winter brings. Mr. Hunham feels stagnant and ostracized by his peers, Angus appears abandoned by his family and Mary deals with the recent loss of her son to the Vietnam War. A holiday once filled with joy and togetherness is now tainted with loneliness and grief, and the only way to cope is to find comfort in the company of near strangers. Through much trial and error, the three help each other grow in ways they never thought possible.

8. “Anatomy of a Fall”

Some have called 2023 a year for the courtroom drama, citing “Oppenheimer,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner “Anatomy of a Fall.” Triet’s effort outclasses those films in the courtroom, a deadly waltz to the music of warring perceptions of the truth with a marital fight scene so raw, biting and well-written that film history will surely offer it an esteemed place. Sandra Hüller (“The Zone of Interest”) stars as Sandra Voyter, a writer accused of killing her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis, “Softie”) and leaving their visually-impaired child, Daniel (Milo Machado Graner, “Waiting for Bojangles”), fatherless and as the only witness.

With no definitive physical evidence, no eyewitnesses or contradicting testimonies, the defense and prosecution turn to Sandra and Samuel’s fraught marriage to form their theories. The ensuing trial becomes less about the alleged crime and more about resentment, infidelity and how to distinguish between a husband driven to suicide and a wife driven to murder. Triet proves mastery of her craft, representing each character with lethal precision in her writing: an enigmatic deceased, a morally ambiguous accused, a caustic prosecutor, a charming knight, an innocent child and, of course, a dog named Snoop who steals the show from them all. She selects the scene of the death, below the family’s snow-covered chalet in the Alps, to be just as cold, icy and slippery as the mystery of the unseen and unheard.

Who is a monster? And what is the truth? Triet’s answer is clear: It’s all conjecture. Samuel’s death, Sandra’s guilt or absolution, their marriage and themselves. We are all to each other, and at times to ourselves, unknowable. This is the great impact of “Anatomy of a Fall” — an examination of the fall of a marriage rather than the fall of a man — the ambivalence of truth. And if any doubt of this film’s greatness is cast, let Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band’s instrumental arrangement of 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” do away with it.

7. “The Boy and the Heron”

“How Do You Live?” serves as a triple threat. It is simultaneously the Japanese title for “The Boy and the Heron,” the title of a 1937 book referenced in the movie, and the question that legendary director Hayao Miyazaki (“Spirited Away”) seeks to answer with potentially his final film. This question has no easy answer.

Like many of Miyazaki’s movies, “The Boy and Heron” is overflowing with life and imagination. Animators spent seven years producing every image, frame by frame, and the care and attention to detail are apparent throughout the entire runtime. But through the haze of fantastical landscapes and anthropomorphic animals, Miyazaki’s seemingly final question becomes shrouded and harder to reach. That’s not to say it becomes needlessly convoluted. Hidden at the center of the otherworldly atmosphere created by the astounding visuals and Joe Hisaishi’s (“Spirited Away”) magical soundtrack is a pure, unfiltered emotion and an almost unstated message of moving on and accepting yourself and your situation in life.

Miyazaki explores this through the central protagonist Mahito Mako (Soma Santoki, “The Promised Neverland”) in WWII-era Japan. Mahito is unlike many plucky, daring Ghibli protagonists; he is cold, distant and carries a burden of guilt and doubt that is too high for a 12-year-old kid. His demeanor, philosophy and devotion to his self-condemnation are tested by his interactions with the scrappy heron himself, housekeeper Kiriko (Ko Shibasaki, “Galileo”), and Himi (Aimyon, “Nhk Music Special”), a girl who can control fire. I could elaborate on how they drive the story forward, but describing the plot and literal events would be a waste of time — the film is full of dream-logic and sensory experiences that cannot be captured with words.

What I can put into words is how this movie made me feel. Many Ghibli films — many animated films for that matter — circumvent conventional logic but manage to instill a powerful emotional response in the viewer. The major strength of “The Boy and Heron” is that through all of its mystery and uncertainty, I felt strangely comforted — not as some kind of coping mechanism or superficial way to avoid my problems, but in a truthful way that doesn’t shy away from reality.

6. “Bottoms”

“Bottoms,” often described as lesbian “Fight Club,” is one of the best teen comedies ever made. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”) star as Josie and P.J., unpopular lesbian high schoolers who spontaneously devise a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to the popular girls, Isabel (Havana Rose Liu, “No Exit”) and Brittany (Kaia Jordan Gerber, “Babylon”). Caught up in a web of lies starting with the fact that they went to juvy and ending with their claim that the fight club’s original intention was to empower all women (not just the hot ones), the fight club gains the attention of many classmates, including Brittany and Isabel, as Josie and P.J. must find a way to keep up the ruse for as long as possible.

There is no shortage of archetypes (football players, cheerleaders, losers), and “Bottoms” intentionally introduces and plays off these tropes with just the right amount of satire and Gen Z-brand humor to breathe personality into each scene. Every quip is effortless and downright hilarious, and even though “Bottoms” goes for the joke on every possible occasion, Josie and P.J.’s messy character arcs are fleshed out in a way that feels authentic.

The cast features marvelous performances, such as those from Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown”) as Hazel, a fellow fight club member, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch (“80 for Brady”) as Mr. G, the school’s history teacher and the advisor to the fight club. Edebiri and Sennott’s dynamic is perfect, as shown when Josie and P.J. attempt to rizz up Brittany and Isabel. Edebiri’s acting is top-notch, including in one of my favorite monologues (fully improvised!) of Josie spiraling about the fact that she can’t pull women.

“Bottoms” brings an important message to all the high school losers out there: Truly, anything is possible if you’re horny enough.

5. “Priscilla”

Sofia Coppola’s films frequently focus on entitled young women and the candy-coated worlds that confine them. Never has that restricted existence felt more sinister — or more universal — than in Coppola’s latest film, “Priscilla.” The film tells the story of Elvis Presley’s spectacular rise to fame through the eyes of his young wife, Priscilla Presley. While Elvis won hearts and dominated stages, Priscilla stood on the sidelines, yearning for Elvis’s volatile attention and struggling to understand her place within his high-exposure world. The film is an adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s memoir and serves as a brutal deconstruction of Elvis’ glittering, mythologized persona. With Priscilla Presley serving as an executive producer, the film is a Priscilla-endorsed (and Elvis-denounced) retelling of the Elvis Presley story.

The film expertly charts the course of Priscilla and Elvis’ uncomfortable, all-consuming relationship. When Elvis becomes distant in pursuit of his career, he leaves behind a lonely, echoing void in Priscilla’s life. Coppola spends most of the film exploring that space, lingering on empty rooms and Priscilla’s longing stares. It’s a personal, intimate film with a tight focus on Priscilla’s complicated emotional state. Her marriage to Elvis replaces her coming of age, resulting in a lonely, restricted existence that delays her process of self-discovery. The film’s scale may be small, but its emotional core feels pressing and important. It’s a story about a young woman losing sight of herself. The film is for anyone who has ever been young and desperate for love. It serves as a sharp reminder to never lose sight of yourself. It also ends on a note of hope: By demonstrating how Priscilla begins to construct a life for herself beyond Elvis, Coppola reminds every viewer that it is never too late to begin living for yourself.

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Over a now-five-decade career, no one has had a finger on the pulse of exceptionally American evils in the way that Martin Scorsese has. From “Taxi Driver” to “The Wolf of Wall Street,” every Scorsese picture has delivered incisive commentary on the America he grew up in. Now, older and with more stories to tell, Scorsese shifts to the stories of America he was never told, taking on the Original Sin of America in his most complex film to date, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

This is a murder story that takes no interest in the lawmen’s quest to discover who committed these murders. That’s likely because there is no mystery at all. A conspiracy unfolds in front of the audience led by William Hale (Robert DeNiro, “Taxi Driver”) and his nephew Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo Dicaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”) to manipulate and murder the Osage people to get the oil profits from the land they have been forced onto. Ernest even marries Mollie (Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”) while participating in the murder of her entire family.

The conspiracy is not in how these crimes, carried out by ignorant and careless people, unfurled. The conspiracy is in a town official, a KKK member–appointed guardian over the money the Osage can receive for their land. The conspiracy is in the Osage sending a delegate to Washington and being murdered, his pleas unanswered. The conspiracy is in Scorsese himself, making a powerful appearance, questioning his complicity in failing to tell this story before. “Killers” digs into these conspiracies that tore families apart in the most devastating film of the year.

3. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an elegant, exhilarating, refreshing sequel to a series that is revitalizing the Spider-Man industry. Spider-Man’s film rights have been stuck in a decades-long conflict between Sony and Marvel, leaving viewers feeling like they have been watching a series of corporate meltdowns rather than creative movies about a beloved superhero. With “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” all my troubles have melted away. Not only does the movie represent a synergy between two media empires, but it also exudes an energy that pulled me once again into the radiant, animated world of Miles Morales: the best Spider-Man.

In “Across the Spider-Verse,” Miles (Shameik Moore, “Dope”) and his edgy Spider-Woman crush Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld, “Begin Again”), navigate their superhero responsibilities alongside adolescent rites of passage — unrequited crushes, college applications and disappointed parents. Things go astray pretty quickly, as Miles realizes the spider that granted him his powers was never supposed to bite him in the first place. He is an anomaly in the multiverse, causing ripples throughout galaxies. The film gets meta, commenting on the ever-repeating dynamics of the Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire live-action Spider-Man movies: a spider bite, a father figure dying and a sacrificial love interest. But this time, it’s Miles himself who might bring down the world he loves.

Although Miles and Gwen are so young, their problems are genuine. They struggle with feelings of alienation from their peers, huge responsibilities on their shoulders and an unavoidable destiny they know will not end happily. Scenes of them sitting alone in bedrooms or after fight scenes, heads bowed with the weight of their identity, are illuminated with glittering animation that was lovingly designed by dedicated filmmakers. Combined with a beautiful soundtrack and the bustling charm of a Brooklyn setting, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is never boring nor repetitive. I would gladly see it five more times.

2. “Past Lives”

After waiting two decades to see each other again, all they can say is “Wow.” She spots him from a distance and calls out to him. He turns around and looks into her eyes, seeing their entire history in her half smile. All the feelings of bewilderment, love and appreciation flood them, and they’re sucked into a time machine back to when they last saw each other in the schoolyard. They survived without each other for two decades, but nothing is more important than each other’s company now. The moment speaks for itself; there’s a force tying them together in this life and all their lives before. They let the moment hang in the air, taking in each other’s aged appearances that can’t hide their childhood selves. “Woah … it’s you.”

In-Yun, or “fate,” is the belief that current interactions are the result of past life interactions. It’s the central concept of Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” in which Nora (Greta Lee, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo, “Decision to Leave”) come together after 20 years of living separate lives. Their endearing childhood relationship was cut short after Nora’s family moved out of Korea. Hae Sung is an engineering student back in Seoul while Nora is an aspiring playwright in New York City. With no excuse to cross paths, they were destined to meet again when Hae Sung came looking for her.

Nora married a different man, but when she saw Hae Sung for the first time, their connection was undeniable. The film explores the subtle complexity of their relationship in a raw way. There’s broken conversation, awkward silence and subtle shifts in facial expressions. I felt the weight of their deep, discarded friendship melt away. I saw the light leave Hae Sung’s eyes when Nora first talked about her husband. Their quiet longing for each other was devastating and it lingered for the entire film. It left me questioning the idea of past lives, wondering if I found my closest relationships through fate and wondering if Hae Sung knew that one day he would decide to hop on a 14-hour flight just to see a girl from his elementary school one last time.

1. “Oppenheimer”

“A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent.”

This is a quote that could be attributed to J. Robert Oppenheimer, following the success of the Trinity Nuclear Test. It could be referring to the power of the bomb Oppenheimer had just unleashed upon mankind. It could be a way for a cowardly man to cope with his inaction in stopping the war machine that would end the world.

It could mean any of those things. But not here. Here, I’m using it to refer to Christopher Nolan’s atom bomb: the one whose countdown he displayed on billboards across L.A. and computer screens across the world at large. After creating a career fueled by simple action, roller-coaster twists and cheap tricks, after COVID-19 wrecked theaters and demolished any goodwill critics still had for the once-loved director, Nolan decided to take a left turn. He would make a biopic. He would make it three hours long. He would rack up a $100 million budget. He would release it in the heart of summer, on the same day as a crowd-favorite, IP-based monolith.

I doubted it would work. Lots of people did. Nolan had never even attempted anything like this before. And even if it was halfway decent, how could it work? How could it do anything but create a stark red ink stain in Universal’s end-of-year ledger? It almost seemed like a practical joke.

Yet, in the heart of New Mexico, Nolan seemed to have done it: split the cinematic atom and created a character drama documenting the most pathetic, most banal, most cowardly, most repulsive, most heartbreakingly, anger-inducingly simple man in history. And in doing so, he made a billion dollars. This doesn’t happen. This shouldn’t happen. Not anymore, not after the blockbuster ate so many movies around it that it began to cannibalize itself. Not after streaming. Not after “Endgame.” Not since the heyday of Spielberg and Scorsese. This. Shouldn’t. Happen. But I guess it did, didn’t it?

I don’t know what “Oppenheimer’s” success means for movies. I don’t know if it will start a chain reaction that lights Hollywood on fire. I don’t know if Nolan will even try something like this again. I don’t know if anyone will.

All I know now is that I can hear the music.

