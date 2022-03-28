In this world of expectations, schedules, meticulously crafted five-year plans and a deep underlying pressure to have everything figured out, a surprise can be refreshing, terrifying, the absolute worst or the one thing you needed all along. Surprises have been the key to my life, simultaneously adding the sprinkles of delight I need to get through the ceaseless repetition of existence while also ripping any semblance of control out from under me like an amateur magician pulling a tablecloth from under fine china (and leaving me to pick up the pieces). Simply put, I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the surprises I’ve experienced along the way. So of course, I wanted to hear about what surprises mean to the thoughtful, lovely and sometimes delightfully unhinged writers here at the Arts section of The Michigan Daily.

As I gave them a false pitch for this B-Side (The Taylor Swift B-Side) before revealing the true theme, watching their faces morph from disgust to relief to betrayal, I knew they wouldn’t skip the opportunity to get back at me, appeasing my final request — “Surprise me.”

In this alone, my expectations couldn’t have been more right. So please, escape the ups and downs of the real world, leave your presuppositions at the door and enjoy the endlessly subversive pieces featured in “The Surprise B-Side.”

Please stop with the gender reveal parties by Daily Arts Writer Maxwell Lee

Design by Jennie Vang.

What do homemade explosive devices, plane crashes and forest fires have in common? All have been caused by a gender reveal party.

If you don’t know what a gender reveal party is, it’s pretty much what it sounds like. A soon-to-be parent unveils the sex of their baby by some spectacle, usually revealing the color pink for a girl or blue for a boy. For example, professional baseball player Corey Knebel’s wife, Danielle, set up a ball filled with powder and Corey hit the ball revealing pink powder, signifying the couple was going to have a girl. When done correctly, I think gender reveal parties can be a nice surprise for your significant other; however, when an over-the-top spectacle is involved, that’s where issues arise.

I hate surprises — yes, even good ones by TV Beat Editor Emmy Snyder

Design by Jennie Vang.

I hate surprises. When I tell people this, they say, “What about good surprises? Do you hate good surprises?” I startle when someone turns on the coffee maker. What do you think?

Even when a suprise is a good thing, the brief joy I get from realizing this wonderful thing I hadn’t anticipated is happening is nice, but in the grand scheme of things, the feeling is relatively insignificant. See, whatever I’m feeling at any given moment — be it on top of the world or like I will never experience joy again in my life — feels permanent. When I experience post-concert euphoria, I wonder how I ever could have thought I was too depressed to be saved, how I could have ever thought things were so terrible. Conversely, when I’m down, I wonder how I ever managed to convince myself that I was okay. I’m sure to my core that nothing will ever be good again. Why I’m always convinced that a new apocalypse is in my future but happiness is somehow unattainable, I’m still working out. Something about having hope is … utterly terrifying.

Why I hate classic rom-com endings by Daily Arts Writer Serena Irani

Design by Jennie Vang

Rom-coms are the film equivalent of comfort foods. They may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but their predictable nature and formulaic plots lend themselves well to staying within the bounds of audience expectations. At the end of the day you’ll laugh, cry and sit with the heart-warming feeling of a love story turning out precisely as it should. Now I’m not really a huge fan of the romantic comedy genre, but I’ve begun to realize that it’s not so much the romance that I’m averse to, but the predictability. Nearly all of the great romantic comedies that have stayed with me are the ones that defy these sorts of expectations, wherein the film’s final moments, they simply don’t end up together.

Surprises from the man who taught me how to love a good movie by Book Beat Editor Meera Kumar

Design by Priya Ganji

walked around the room in his self-possessed, serene way, a half-smile on his face. Without an ounce of malice, he laughed to himself about me, “You’re so spoiled. When I was in grad school, I shared a room half this size with three roommates. We had two beds — whoever got home last had to sleep on the air mattress,” adding, “the first person home had to make dinner.” My father, who would rather enjoy the sweet sound of a grating silence than tell me about his personal life, let slip a tiny detail of his college experience. It was not what I expected.

Musical theatre magic happens on a screen too, not just onstage by Daily Arts Writer Mallory Edgell

Design by Serena Shen

I avoided downloading TikTok for as long as I could. I watched as friends got drawn in, downloading it from the App Store and ending up glued to their phone for hours, as the app scrolled through short-length videos automatically. I never had Vine or Musical.ly, never cared about that side of Gen Z’s pop culture. I never saw the appeal of the short video format. Who could effectively tell stories in so brief a time? What meaningful ideas and thoughts could come from it? I decided as it grew in popularity that I would not download TikTok and waste my time watching mindlessly humorous videos of people I didn’t know.

I finally caved in to the social pressure in January 2020 when a friend convinced me to get the app on the way back from a Broadway performance. Normally after seeing a show, I would spend hours examining the details from scenic transitions to the melody of a single lyric. That night I only spent a brief amount of time discussing the show, the musical “Jagged Little Pill,” with my friend. Once we got back to where we were staying on the trip, I sunk into the couch, sucked in by the TikTok pull.

Surprise! Your favorite movie is a little bit fascist by Digital Culture Beat Editor Laine Brotherton

Design by Serena Shen

Walt Disney, I think, is probably more influential than Jesus. So why do I feel like critics shy away from critical analyses of Disney films, especially the classics? Just because they are cute and enormously popular to the point of being mythologized does not make them safe from insufferable people like me. In fact, I have never seen a Disney film in the same light after taking U-M class FTVM 333, or Fascist Cinemas. My capacity to enjoy these films without picking them apart to a pulp has significantly reduced. I’m not talking about The Lion King — that would be too easy — but about the much more subtle ways that Disney flirts with fascism. If your favorite form of escapism is a Technicolor song and dance, be warned: The innocence of any Disney classic crumbles under just a little socio-historical scrutiny.

Musings about pop out cakes by Daily Arts Writer Kari Anderson

Design by Melia Kenny

During an early scene in “Singin’ in the Rain,” there’s a moment that I’ve always found memorable, and mildly confusing. A man throwing a party shows off a massive cake and tells movie star Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly, “An American in Paris”) that there’s something “special” about it. And then Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds, “How the West Was Won”) pops out with a big performer’s smile, but when she looks down at Don, a man she had literally just rejected and lied to and generally belittled out of spite for the fact that he was being a jerk, her smile fades and is replaced with a look of shock.

