When I talk about theatrical productions I enjoy, I always sort them into two categories: “good” and “fun.” “Good” shows are masterfully written, carry meaningful themes throughout and share important messages. “Fun” shows are surface-level musicals that often use popular music to sell as many tickets as possible and tend to sacrifice that artful meaning. I love both kinds.

The theatre industry struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to perform for large crowds at the height of social distancing and quarantine. Performances are still constantly canceled when cast and crew members test positive.

As soon as Broadway theaters began to reopen, I was the first in line to buy tickets to the shows I had been dying to see like “Hadestown,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Moulin Rouge!” mostly because they starred Aaron Tveit, an actor whom I adore.

“Hadestown” is a beautiful retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, and I was blessed enough to see the original cast, including André de Shields, who is so legendary that I used a quote from him as Hermes as my senior quote in my high school yearbook.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a classic horror-comedy about the antics that ensue after an alien plant makes its way to Earth and finds itself in the hands of an awkward plant-lover (and was produced last semester by Musket, a student-run musical theatre group on campus). This show also featured many stars of which I’m a fan, like Jeremy Jordan as Seymour and Christian Borle as Orin and almost all of the other ensemble roles.

These first two shows are the kind I would call “good.” “Hadestown” is timeless, exploring themes of love in times of hardship and the corruption of those in power. “Little Shop of Horrors” is a classic with a beautiful score and expert puppetry in the form of Audrey II, the alien plant. Both shows use the musical theatre medium to make statements about important themes in their own ways. “Hadestown” is clear from the beginning that its story is a sad one. Despite his efforts to save her from the grip of Hades, king of the Underworld, Orpheus will always turn around and look at Eurydice, banishing her back to Hadestown forever. But we keep singing the songs anyway because we must continue to have hope. “Little Shop of Horrors,” on the other hand, uses its over-the-top comedy to make fun of its themes of greed, corruption and power. Watching the cast of characters emerge at the end of the show after being eaten by Audrey II in ridiculous, demogorgon-like costumes instructing the audience “Don’t feed the plants!” is hilarious, yes, but it uses this comedy to warn audiences of the real consequences of its characters’ actions. Each show reflects the humanity that created it.

“Moulin Rouge!” on the other hand, was smack in the face after smack in the face of cheesy, recognizable tunes and modern pop culture references with little to no artful meaning. And I loved every minute.

The story, based on the film of the same name directed by Baz Luhrmann, tells the story of Christian (Aaron Tveit), a young Bohemian composer who falls in love with the “sparkling diamond” of the Moulin Rouge, Satine (Natalie Mendoza), as the two keep their forbidden love a secret from the wealthy Duke (Tam Mutu), who is also in love with Satine. A group of comic supporting characters and an ensemble of strong dancers round out the cast in a show-stopping spectacle of high kicks and flashy skirts. The show is completed with a lavish set and dazzling costumes that extend off of the stage and into the audience. The score is a mix of original songs like “Come What May,” which viewers may recognize from film and pop tunes like “Lady Marmalade” and “Bad Romance.”

Some might call the show a total cash grab because it is based on a popular film and the plot seems loosely stitched together by recognizable songs — seemingly as many as the writers could fit into the show’s runtime. Audiences were even treated to a brief Rickroll by star Aaron Tveit, received by groans and chuckles from viewers. But watching the show was just the return to Broadway other audience members and I needed after such a long period of theaters remaining dark. It was flashy and spectacular and embodied the well-known phrase “razzle dazzle” (coined from the classic musical “Chicago”) that is often associated with the theatrical art form. Do I think that “Moulin Rouge!” falls victim to commodity over quality through its overuse of recognizable songs and pure spectacle over a meaningful story? Absolutely. I’ll admit I almost guffawed when Satine coughed into a white rag only to pull it away from her mouth and reveal a bright red splotch of blood in the classic “oh no, I have consumption” twist. Do I think it is a surface-level and “artificial” show meant purely to grab the attention of audiences who know the film and the score? Yes, of course. But did it bring back enthusiastic audiences to Broadway theaters? Yes. And I love it even more for that reason.

While “Moulin Rouge!” may be a recognizable commodity and pure spectacle, I will never forget the audience’s enthusiasm watching the show and the experience of realizing just how excited viewers were to be back in theaters. Normally, I’m the type of audience member in a theater to turn around and gently shush a whispering viewer, but hearing those behind me humming along to their favorite songs gave me enough hope for a return to the art form that I let it slide. Whether a “good” show makes audiences cry as they relate to deep and timeless themes of love, prejudice and art or just rocking out to “Toxic” by Britney Spears as actors in skimpy costumes dance suggestively in a “fun” show, it was a joy to be back in a community of those who enjoy art and the company of others who feel the same.

