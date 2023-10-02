Burbank, Calif., has a mythic, Atlantean quality. Growing up in Arizona, I visited the Los Angeles area with my family all the time, but we never made it any closer to the city than Universal Studios Hollywood. I see the city’s name on the arrivals and departures boards every time I go to the airport; I can appreciate the city’s outsize impact on modern American culture, from the countless film production companies that have called Burbank home for decades to the Valley girl trope that was born there. But a cloud of mystery still enshrouds the quiet San Fernando Valley suburb.

In the memorable planetarium scene from “La La Land,” an Iliadic modern mythology of greater Los Angeles, the two lovers gaze south over the towering skyscrapers of downtown L.A. In front of them lies everything: dreams, heartbreak, opportunity, art. Behind them, on the opposite side of the Hollywood Hills and well out of frame for the film’s money shot is Burbank.

Burbank might be more of a periphery locale in the tapestried legend of Hollywood, but the city is the epicenter of a different mythology: “The Price is Right,” the long-running CBS game show hosted by Drew Carey (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) and filmed live in front of a studio audience in the city. Since 1972, contestants have made the pilgrimage to the show’s tapings where a lucky few of them are randomly selected to compete for prizes. Throughout the game, chosen contestants are faced with a gauntlet of minigames that merge skill with luck in an unpredictable manner that always leads to drama.

Thematically, “The Price is Right” is masterful. The show’s bright visuals and groovy music give it a ’70s chic but also a certain timelessness; it’s an unmistakable product of the postwar economic boom, but also a living, breathing, evolving entity. There’s something charming about the extreme anachronism of vivid, neon-colored doors adorned with a dated floral pattern opening to reveal a new OLED TV or some other 21st-century technical marvel.

Gameplay-wise, the show also shines as a beautiful sort of theme and variations on its central motif — guessing an object’s value without going over it. In the first round, One Bid, players encounter the most basic implementation of the concept, as they try to outbid each other for a random prize typically worth a few hundred dollars. The winner advances to play one of 77 minigames, each simple enough to be briefly explained, but nuanced enough to feel fresh and exciting. The final rounds of the game see the One Bid winners spin a numbered wheel twice: The two players whose combined spins are the closest to $1.00 without going over advance to the Showcase, a higher-stakes version of One Bid where players bid for a grand suite of prizes typically worth around $20,000. No matter who the contestants are or which minigames get chosen, each episode of “The Price is Right” has a satisfying narrative arc: An ordinary person plucked off of the street gets the chance to compete for lavish prizes, or to watch those prizes slip out of their grasp as their hubris and materialistic desire lead them to drastically overvalue an item (a moment of silence for Jose).

Despite the show’s strong unifying conceptualism, its defining gameplay quirk — any bid too high is an automatic loser — is also its greatest weakness. From the perspective of game theory optimality, “The Price is Right” is an unbalanced and unaesthetic catastrophe: Academic research has shown that in a game where skillful valuation and strategic bidding should be rewarded, the best strategy in One Bid is to either bid $1 or $1 more than the highest bid. This gives the last of the four contestants to bid a massively unfair advantage as they have exclusive access to the other contestants’ bids. If you have the good fortune of being the fourth contestant called upon to come on down, your dream of appearing on “The Price is Right” could turn into a nightmare if you wind up at the far left podium bidding first — it’s depressingly common for this competitor to never make it off Contestant’s Row for an entire episode, forced to watch from the front row as the even luckier everyday people, with the privilege of being able to place $1 death knells, are rewarded with “state of the art” home audio systems (i.e., the second or third nicest models you could find at Best Buy) and comparable prizes.

If there was any illusion that “The Price of Right” was a game of skill, that illusion is shattered in the Showcase Showdown, where three contestants spin a wheel of chance to determine who gets a crack at the game’s grand prizes. You could have an encyclopedic knowledge of the latest consumer price index, but it’s the comically large Rota Fortunae-reincarnate that gets the final say on who gets to play for a new Ford Explorer and a week-long trip to Big Sur.

Compared to my other favorite game show — “Jeopardy!” — “The Price is Right” could not be more brainless and entropic. It will never have a Ken Jennings or James Holzhauer — if you could master the skills tested on the show and find a way to control its random chance, you could find a much more meaningful calling than gambling for LG’s latest Smart Coffee Maker. But as frustrating as it can be, that randomness is also what makes “The Price is Right” so compelling. There are few things less attainable than being the last person standing on “The Price is Right.” As the show progresses, you develop attachments to the ordinary people whose fates ordain them to continue their paths to the Showcase.

We live in a world inundated with advertisements. Nearly everything in our society that is “free” is paid for by ads: Social media is littered with ads and branded content; FM radio stations play so many ads that the service is effectively unusable without keeping one hand on the tuning knob at all times; televised sporting matches contain breaks in play for the purpose of running more ads; and local news outlets are still looking for a monetization model better than forcing their consumers to view ads that either regurgitate the last thing the user Google searched or are just straight up malware. “The Price is Right” is the pinnacle of egregious commercialization — beyond its baked-in product placement, the show is essentially just real-time sampling-based market research into how much people think things are worth, wrapped up in a flashy floral facade.

But “The Price is Right” is the only place I can think of where it’s fun to view ads. The show leans so heavily into tired tropes and tactics of marketing that it’s able to turn our ad culture on its head: In an hour-long TV window, we can escape from our inescapable servitude to advertisement. We can undermine the power of advertisements by engaging with them in a way we were never meant to: by enjoying them.

In that way, “The Price is Right” is the perfect absurdist critique of modern-day capitalism and consumerism. Inside a Burbank TV studio, real-life commodities become the building blocks of a fantasy realm. Like Charon ferrying dead spirits to Hades, announcer George Gray summons unsuspecting people to Carey’s crucible of pricing challenges, which are less egalitarian and skill-rewarding than they first seem, to the pompous tune of “Come On Down!” These contestants must not listen to the jeers of the live studio audience as they follow their hearts to glory: Like Orpheus guiding Eurydice out of the underworld, failure in this task means vanishing into obscurity, being trapped in this dimension eternally with few or no rewards as consolation. As the credits roll to the much more melancholic secondary theme song, it becomes clear to the show’s many losers that the promised fortunes exist for the few and not the many. But despite all of this, the camera zooms in on the winner at a fleeting moment in which they get to be the luckiest person on Earth. As they spring into the air and hug the host, it’s impossible not to feel that immense gratification with them.

Daily Arts Writer Jack Moeser can be reached at jmoeser@umich.edu.