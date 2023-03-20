When I was in middle school, an honorary older brother of mine looked at me, tilted his head and said, “You get really into books, don’t you?”

I felt that weird, jolting surprise that happens when someone identifies something about you that you have never even noticed but is undeniably true.

Growing up, I’d spend every break and recess with my eyes glued to a book. I even read books during class, and my English teacher berated me … for reading. Oh, the irony. I’d have my face stuck in a book when my best friends came over to my house, and my mom would have to forcibly take my book away and make me go play with them. I spent hours of every day rolling on the floor — reading on my left side, my right side, on my stomach until my neck hurt, on my back until I dropped the book on my face.

Art is, and always will be, a beautiful thing. It’s a wonderful privilege to live through another person’s experience and learn about their world through their own eyes. It’s utterly exhilarating to explore a rich, nuanced world that someone invented with their mind where anything is possible.

Art also brings community and friendship when people get excited together over the same fictional world, brimming with beauty and novelty and life. Some of my favorite childhood memories are when my friends and I would reenact scenes from “Harry Potter” or “Maleficent.” As someone who loves books and movies and TV shows, I know how fun and exciting it can be to frolic in a fictional world.

But I also understand how dangerous it is to get sucked into a fantasy.

There have been times in my life when fiction seemed better than real life. I was in a constant state of “binge” — I’d count down the minutes to when I could get back to my TV show, put off schoolwork and time spent with my friends, and essentially treat my actual, real life as a side hustle. I did the bare minimum to stay on top of my obligations so that I could get back to what I really wanted to do: lie in bed and stare at my laptop all day. I spent my real life with my head in the sand, avoiding anything remotely uncomfortable and distracting myself with content on the internet.

After all that, I can definitively say that this is not how life is meant to be lived. Art was meant to imitate life, to draw out deeper truths from the well of human existence.

But other people’s stories, fictional or not, were never meant to replace your own.

This year, I reviewed a book called “Treacle Walker” by Alan Garner. It’s a whimsical little story of a boy who acquires the ability to see the magical, bizarre reality going on all around him, a reality that most people do not see. For me, the most profound part of the whole book was when the boy — after facing many difficulties as a result of his new sight — cries out to the man who gave him the gift and asks him to take it away. They argue for a while, and at the end, the man finally concedes and says, “I can give you back your blindness. … Be a doings, if you will.”

His words moved me deeply, because I used to be just like this boy. I preferred to be blind to reality because the real world is painful and difficult and has many questions that are hard to answer.

Why is there so much pain in the world?

Why am I so anxious?

How can I have everything I’ve ever wanted and still not be happy?

What is life really about?

Being alive is a mysterious and difficult thing. But when I think of every fictional protagonist I have loved, they all have one thing in common: They rose to meet the challenge of their lives. Imagine if Harry Potter refused to believe he was a wizard or if Frodo never left his home in the Shire. What if they continued living their old, familiar routines and distracted themselves with little daily dramas instead of facing the greater reality? What if they never considered that there could be something more?

Their stories would have been over before they even began.

Waking up to the real world is hard, to be sure. There are plenty of days that I wish I didn’t feel the need to live in reality. But the hard truth is, it’s your life. If you don’t take it seriously, no one is going to make you.

In what feels like the blink of an eye, I’ll be on my deathbed — and my greatest fear is that I’ll look back with bitter regret because I wasted my life, staring at a screen with my head numbed with fantasies and fake characters who made something of their lives while I, tragically, did not.

But there is hope, because we always have a choice.

As for the boy in “Treacle Walker,” he chooses to keep his special sight and face his life with courage. He wrestles with the weighty questions of what his purpose is and why he was given this gift, and in the end, he finds the answers. He lives his story.

I’m determined to do the same.

