I am a film, television and media major and avid film watcher; watching films is one of my favorite things. Cinema is an artistic medium that is both mainstream and powerful, with the ability to make a profound impact on how we view the world. Films shape how I want my life to look, how I want others to behave, how I conceive time and even how I conceive of the environment — the weather, the climate, the foliage and the entire world around me.

An important part of a film’s mise-en-scene — the visual arrangement and composition of a scene — is how it depicts the natural world. Meant to establish tone, evoke emotions and create visual spectacle, cinema’s portrayal of the environment is often stylized, distorted or exaggerated; it’s far more than just a backdrop. Different landscapes give distinct connotations, pose unique challenges for characters and look vastly different on the silver screen. Action thrillers are made all the more dangerous and exciting when set in treacherous locations. A mere glimpse at the vast, giant sandworm-infested and scorching desert of the planet of Arrakis in “Dune” inspires fear and wonder. The audience watches “Dune,” in awe of the desert’s beauty and life within it, aware they could not survive in those harsh environmental conditions. Just as landscapes create tension, films manipulate the weather to portray a character’s interiority and emotional state. In Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island,” the dark, stormy weather and treacherous rainfall reflect protagonist Teddy Daniels’ (Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Departed”) tormented psyche and emotional trauma, with water as a symbol of his children’s drowning. The storm, then, acts as a visual metaphor for inner turmoil and creates an atmospheric backdrop that intensifies the psychological and physical tension of the narrative as Daniels navigates the menacing conditions.

While a perilous climate can build a compelling diegetic world, so too can a picturesque atmosphere — and the careful choreography of “improving” weather. Romances, dramas and period pieces especially present some overly aesthetic, often artificial depictions of the natural world, idyllic spots for the “beautiful” moments of life to occur. This film phenomenon shines in my beloved comfort film: 2005’s “Pride & Prejudice.” Extreme wide shots show off the lush gardens and forests of Mr. Darcy’s (Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”) exquisite residence, Pemberley. The scenery’s romantic allure makes the touching moments between Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley, “Atonement”) all the more lovely. In the long-awaited scene where Darcy and Elizabeth finally admit their feelings to each other, the pair stand in a grassy field, surrounded by a moody haze, which mirrors their frightened tension. As though the weather knows how significant and transformative this conversation is for the enemies turned lovers, the fog is lifted just in time and the sun begins to shine, casting a golden hue on the new, overjoyed couple. The moment’s physical beauty makes their love seem all the more tender. But, should the scene’s pure aesthetic prowess be what spurs the audience’s emotion at this pivotal narrative moment? Would we, the tens of thousands of people who have revisited this scene on YouTube, equally recognize the power of this romantic scene without its natural beauty? I hope that viewers could appreciate the same sentiment even if it were devoid of perfect and resonant visuals. I would root for Darcy and Elizabeth’s getting together no matter where they were.

Another film that constantly aestheticizes its surroundings, turning the environment into a critical plot catalyst, is Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name.” The film masterfully uses its enchanting, sun-dappled Italian countryside setting to build and track the narrative’s emotional depth, conveying a sense of timelessness. The verdant scenery reflects the blossoming romance between the main characters, Elio (Timothee Chalamet, “Dune”) and Oliver (Armie Hammer, “The Social Network”). The film is primarily set in the summer, where hot days (and no AC) mirror the intensity of their passion for each other. When the summer ends, the pair is forced to split. The increasingly cold, melancholic autumn and winter parallel Elio’s anguish as he misses Oliver. When Oliver calls to tell Elio he is engaged, it’s frigid and snowing, so Elio clings to the only warmth he can: the manufactured glow of a fireplace. The unrelenting snow falls with Elio’s stream of tears.

This symbiosis between the external environment and the internal emotional landscape underscores how cinema relates to nature — and how we connect to the environment — as well. While the aesthetic portrayal of nature in films can evoke powerful emotions and enhance storytelling, casual viewers and film fanatics alike should consider the consequences of these stylized depictions’ power to shape our perceptions of the natural world. This cinematic representation of nature reflects a dangerous obsession with beauty and aesthetics that transcends the screen. Society pressures people to create and live in beauty — and even to expect it from others. In media, visually striking images receive more attention while people are praised for looking good. As social media pervades our internal viewfinder, pushing us to an obsession with aesthetics, we prioritize moments that can be captured for their perfect appearance and place our gaze on the world through others’ lenses, disappointing ourselves when a picture-perfect look is absent. The cinematic need to showcase the most picturesque aspects of the often-rugged environment and our lives is harmful.

In the same vein, curated beauty (the staging of leaves, sunlight and even rocks) in cinema, when perceived as wholly “natural,” can lead to an idealized and unrealistic view of the world off-screen. This disconnect may divorce us from the raw, authentic aspects of nature — the danger, the serene and everything in between. We can appreciate the cinematic and aesthetic prowess of a waterfall, jungle or some other breathtaking landscape. We can acknowledge the genuine complexities and challenges that nature presents and get a glimpse into stunning, far-off places. Our world does not need to be flawless, symmetrical and painstakingly manicured to be beautiful — and not everything is meant to be captured in a picture and video. At the same time, the desire to achieve these grand, aesthetic, cinematic moments leaves important milestones in our own lives feeling flat. A long-awaited kiss most likely won’t make the sun come out. It could be sunny and 70 on the worst day of your life. The physical world will not reflect our lives as it does in the movies. We should not expect bad days or revel in the pain just because it is rainy, or prepare for good days and grow disappointed at their normalcy just because it is sunny.

