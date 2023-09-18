Any theater kid will know exactly what I mean when I say: Post-show depression is real.

The first time I experienced it, I had just finished playing Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” My fabulous, orange and pink striped socks were in a laundry basket, the white feathers I shed had been swept from the floor, and I was saying goodbye to the friends I would no longer see every Saturday afternoon (at least until the winter came around). I performed with that company for four years before aging out and moving on to new theatrical adventures.

There’s a distinct feeling of melancholy that comes with the end of every closing night. I went to class the Monday after a show weekend and realized that I wouldn’t have rehearsal that evening for the first time in months. I watched the building that housed the black box where I performed as a child for years fade into the distance from the back seat of my dad’s car.

Playing Joan in Sarah Ruhl’s “Melancholy Play” was a particularly striking example of the feeling.

“Melancholy Play” follows an appropriately melancholy woman named Tilly as she traverses the world of love, feelings and, of course, almonds. (There was a very serious warning to audience members with airborne nut allergies.) My character, Joan, is a very British nurse who can fix things and the wife of a hairdresser who is in love with Tilly (Joan is too, of course).

For a play with the word melancholy in its title, it’s one of the funniest shows I have ever been a part of. I could barely make it through one scene without laughing. I watched a group of my friends cackling in the front row as I struggled to talk about how perhaps I should eat my wife, who had just turned into an almond, as you do when you’re depressed.

On Jan. 23, 2023, I woke up knowing that an entire semester of after-class rehearsals, lying on the floor listening to our director read poetry and teaching my friends how to safely (and somewhat homoerotically) tackle each other over a vial of tears was over. And I didn’t really know what to do with myself.

I had a good cry in my apartment after closing night. I missed Joan; I missed my cast and crew; I missed “Melancholy Play.” But I can’t help but smile any time an almond is mentioned, or at the glances exchanged between friends involved with the show any time the play comes up, even in a remote reference no one else would understand. And when we’re all in the same room, we can’t help but sing in perfect harmony “Happy Birthday” or “Melancholy Tilly.”

Post-show depression is the embodiment of the “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened” mentality. It is a distinct kind of melancholy that comes with the end of a theatrical endeavor. That’s what makes it not so bad: I expect it at the end of each show, and yet, I keep performing. I share it with my fellow cast members and the production team. But it creates the most beautifully melancholic feelings and memories that I find nowhere else. It is a perfect bittersweetness that I don’t mind anymore.

Maybe “melancholy” isn’t such a horrible concept. It can be pure sadness, sure. But it can be a reminiscence. It can be the perfect subject for a fabulous play. It can be a shared experience.

“It’s this feeling that you want to love strangers, that you want to kiss the man at the post office, or the woman at the dry cleaners — you want to wrap your arms around life, life itself, but you can’t and this feeling wells up in you, and there is nowhere to put this great happiness — and you’re floating — and then you fall down and become unbearably sad. And you have to go lie down on the couch,” Tilly says in “Melancholy Play.”

I think it’s beautiful.

Daily Arts Writer Max Newman can be reached at jqnewman@umich.edu.