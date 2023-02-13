We all have a TV show, a movie or a book that we love to get out when things in our lives get particularly stressful. We all have characters that have seen us at our worst moments — when the only thing left to do is to turn on a sitcom and watch, laugh and cry with some of our favorite people. Art is intimate. It cradles us in our darkest moments and provides the opportunity for some of our most meaningful connections. For me, part of what is so comforting about art is that it tells real stories about real people. So real that, sometimes, we relate to their experiences so intimately that we begin to recognize certain characters as ourselves. I mean, just how many Buzzfeed “Which character from ___ are you?” quizzes have we all taken? For instance, I am the quirky and lovable Jess Day from “New Girl,” played by Zooey Deschanel (“500 Days of Summer”). She knows me perhaps better than I know myself. She, along with her charming roommates, is someone that I could watch forever and she’d still warm my heart. In fact, she is a character that could likely describe me better and more intimately than I could describe myself.

The characters whose stories and little quirks are just like our own are characters that I call my ‘comfort characters.’ They’re the ones we love so much that we bond with people over them, the ones that we cast our friends as, the ones we watch just to have in the background while making dinner. This concept can easily get confused with a “comfort show” or a “comfort film,” but I’d argue that they’re actually quite different. Instead of just providing us with that warm and fuzzy feeling that art so often does, they tell us that we are not alone in our experiences. Jess from “New Girl” shows me that there is something lovable — even admirable — about my funny quirks and crazy energy. Comfort characters show us that we are not as alone as we think we are — that we are seen and loved.

This is what makes art so intimate. It authentically represents the human experience and makes the world feel a little less vast. This is why we turn to our comfort characters; the silly Phoebe Buffays (Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”), the witty Lorelai Gilmores (Lauren Graham, “Parenthood”), or the hilarious Midge Maisels (Rachel Brosnahan, “I’m Your Woman”) of the TV world. They showcase, in perhaps the truest form, what it’s like to be human. It’s comforting for us to see ourselves in them and to realize that our intimate quirks and qualities are what make us special and beautiful.

So, the next time you’re having a hard day or need something to turn on while you clean your room, maybe turn to a comfort character of your own: someone who sees or represents you in a surprisingly intimate way.

Style Beat Editor Constance Meade can be reached at meadecc@umich.edu.