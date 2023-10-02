When I was 11 years old, I wanted to be a writer. Not just any writer. I told anybody who would listen that I wanted to create a “literary empire.” I dreamed this because of J.K. Rowling.

I first became swept up in the world she had created when I heard her carefully crafted stories read aloud. My dad would read them to me at night, funny voices and all. I would beg for more chapters. Soon, my voracious appetite for the series grew so quickly that I needed to tear through the pages myself, just to consume it faster. I remember bragging that I had read the longest book — “The Order of the Phoenix,” clocking in at a strong 896 pages — in a single weekend. My dad always called me N.I.A.B. girl — nose-in-a-book girl. There are pictures of me reading on park benches, under my blankets and (most ironically) in closets. It was because of Rowling that I had come to love to read.

By the time I became fully immersed in the series, the movies were already releasing at a steady pace. I was too young to see many of them in theaters, but I remember seeing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” in a theater I had never been to on a rare rainy day in San Diego. As the curtain closed and Dobby (Toby Jones, “Captain America: The First Avenger”) died in one final act of self-sacrifice, I cried, and the sky cried with me. But the most dramatic heartbreaks of the series, of losing Dobby, or Lupin (David Thewlis, “The Theory of Everything”), or Tonks (Natalia Tena, “About a Boy”), or Fred (James Phelps, “Bloody Fury”), or Cedric (Robert Pattinson, “The Batman”) or even Sirius (Gary Oldman, “The Dark Knight”) were nothing in comparison to the devastating loss that I felt when my fantasy of Rowling was blown to bits.

When I found out that Rowling was a bigot, it was the first time that I realized the deep, concerning and false connections that can occur between celebrities and us. We don’t truly know them, and they do not truly care for us — especially Rowling. What I felt towards Rowling was similar to a dramatic breakup on TV. I hated her for what she had done, I desperately wanted her to suffer some consequences and, worst of all, I hated that I had given something so precious to her: my love and my trust. I hated that I could not take back those moments of joy and vulnerability I shared with her through her work and share them with someone more worthy. In the wake of the news, fans around the world asked the critical question that we, as artists and journalists, ask again and again and again: Can you separate the art from the artist?

It seems to be a philosophical question, one whose response depends upon your personal opinion and your standards of morals and ethics, but it is not. It’s a mere question of evidence, and Rowling’s bigotry is buried in her stories, woven into its fabric. There’s her trans-exclusionary radical feminism that revealed her in the first place. There’s the rampant antisemitism, transphobia, fatphobia, racism (need I go on?) that she relied on when carefully crafting her world-building and creating her characters. Beyond all of these horrifying details for which she has been (rightfully) bludgeoned online (and even in scholarship) time and time again, the issue exists even on the plot level. As Julian Wamble, assistant professor of political science at George Washington University, dissects in-class lectures (and thankfully shares with us in snippets online), self-proclaimed “feminist” Rowling doesn’t do the work of a feminist in her series, as she rarely allows a woman’s identity to surpass the fundamental characteristic of motherhood. Wamble’s intricately analytic TikToks showed me that even after all of this time I spent poring through the subject, there were horrors and failures in Harry Potter that had not yet dawned on me. So, when much of the once-proud Harry Potter fandom, myself included, concluded that Rowling cannot be separated from her art, that the art is the artist, I had to ask myself the harder questions: What does this mean for how I will consume art in the future? What do I expect from other artists, from the people I surround myself with?

It took me much longer to answer these questions. As I matured, I nearly stopped reading altogether, though not entirely by the fault of Rowling. It was so painful to become swept up in my fantasy of her and the fantasy of her stories, only to discover that it wasn’t real, that rather than repair my relationship with literature, I terminated it. What good was magic if I couldn’t trust it? As for deciding what I could expect from people, I continued to make similar mistakes, ranging wildly from never giving them the opportunity to know me or expecting far too much from them. I expected them to be infallible, consistent, reliable, like what I once expected from Rowling. It’s my responsibility to report what I eventually learned the hard way: You cannot will somebody into being your perfect image, no matter how strong your fantasy is. You have to see them for what they are, decide if you can accept that enough to keep them around and, most importantly, decide to accept yourself.

I wanted to be a writer because I have a deeply imaginative mind — so imaginative that I have put myself in harm’s way. I am so imaginative that when I look around me, I do not see the danger, only the beautiful fantasy I create. And it really is beautiful. If only we lived in a world where your favorite authors, series and people were as perfect as they seemed from behind the rose-colored lenses of an 11-year-old. If only we lived in a world where a strong enough fantasy, one filled to the brim with love and good intentions, was enough to save everyone.

But this isn’t Harry Potter, and even a loving fantasy isn’t strong enough to save everyone. It’s not enough to save your favorite book from being tainted. It’s not enough to make somebody the friend or role model you wish they were. However, I’m happy to report that love, however fantastic and unrealistic it might feel when you initially commit to it, is enough to save yourself. By putting myself first, by allowing myself to see how truly formidable I am, by wanting more for myself, allowing myself to believe I deserve it and, most importantly, by making the choice to go after it, I did save myself. And I discovered that when you fill your own heart with joy, that love emanates from you and brightens everything you touch.

The first thing that I want to do with this newly uncovered knowledge is share it with the world. I want to teach people to save themselves, I want to teach them that the love they have for themselves is more reliable than any fantasy that they can build, I want to teach people to love reading and I want to teach people to share all of this love we’ve built up inside ourselves with everyone we meet. So I’ve decided I don’t want to be a novelist after all. I want to be a teacher, and I will be one soon enough. No thanks to J.K. Rowling.

