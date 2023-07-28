I will draw this picture forth from your memory. Music that sounds strange yet pleasing to your ears plays as a camera descends over a crowded urban center. Vendors shout for attention toward their wares, the traffic either moves with a chaotic pace or not at all as car horns ring out and the people flood the streets in a concrete jungle where the urban forest is filled with trees like you’ve never seen before.

And then, there is yellow. Everything is draped in yellow. Like a land permanently dappled in sunset, like the journey through this new world is jaundiced, like Midas himself has spread his cursed, grubby little hands everywhere — all is yellow. And where exactly is this amber-addled environment? Take your pick! There’s Mexico, India — hell, pick any work shot by an American creator anywhere in Southeast Asia, and you’re again likely to find that damned yellow tint.

This is the “foreign country filter,” the visual shorthand often used to emotively color certain environments. It doesn’t just stop at yellow for the Global South — Japan is saturated with neon, Europe is overtaken by grays, the cold of countries like Russia is frozen in blue. Why? Well, as we see with Russia, the simplest answer is in the climate connotations carried in these color languages: the yellow heat of the Global South, the dreariness of Europe or the technological surpassing of Japan beyond primitive obedience to weather. Japan’s palette betrays the deeper impact of these color selections, however.

Let’s work backwards for a second. The grays of Europe and the blues of Russian cold depict less temperate climates for sure, but they also contribute to a more emotionally cold setting as well. Like the neon of Japan, they’re also more disconnected from more naturalistic environments — we think of cool blues and grays in association with technology and advancement. And their opposite? What color contributes to a more repressed, less advanced feeling, one associated with dust and disease? Any guesses? That’s right! It’s that goddamned yellow!

Now of course, let me preface that of course yellow isn’t exclusively used for the connotations I’ve given. Yellow itself is a contradictory color in cinema, bridging together both the sunlit love of “If Beale Street Could Talk” and the amber insanity of “The Shining,” the golden grit of “Whiplash” and the bisque breeziness of “The Big Lebowski.” But when a single palette is used to paint so much of the world in one shade? That kind of filter casts all these countries in the same sweltering, stereotypical light. It also assumes an alikeness to the elements of these areas — like these other countries spanning many different latitudes and geographical features somehow are more limited in their climate than the United States. This kind of shorthand limits all of these different countries to the weather of Florida — do you see how damaging it could be to be cast in the same light as Florida?

It also reveals a lack of creativity or unwillingness for subversion when so many American films fall into this color cliche. Never fear though, for there are two solutions. Number one is to find films from those areas: from Bollywood to Tollywood movies, to the Latin American film scene and Southeast Asian cinema. See these lands through the eyes that know them best. The second is to support films that strive for innovation with how they incorporate different colors of foreign countries. My most recent favored example is the Indian-fused New York borough Mumbattan in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Onomatopoeia splashes are spelled in Devanagari, and Spider-Man braids bangles with webs, moving with the grace of kalaripayattu warriors. In tune with the film’s ethos of animation blending, thick misaligned lines and vibrant colors fill the universe of Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni, “Miracle Workers”), aka Spider-Man India — reminiscent of the Indian Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comics I personally grew up reading.

It’s impossible not to mention that I’m writing this about a week before I leave to visit my parents’ country of origin: India. I visited my barber yesterday, and in telling him about it I had to struggle to do the math of how long it had been since I had visited. “Eight years,” I had said, the weight of that time pressing me down into the barbershop chair. He asked if I was excited to see how much it had changed, and I wondered if I even remembered enough to assess whether it ever had. Parts of it are as foggy as the streets can be after monsoons have rent the country apart, as smoky as the multicolored haze of both city pollution and the Indian sun peering through the rainclouds.

But what I do remember shines bright: the reds, oranges and yellows of spice piles, the greens of the tropical trees, the brilliant blues and purples of the kurtas and suits I’ll be forced to try on. I’ll just have to see for myself how the hues of home have changed — not through just a yellow filter, but through my own eyes.

